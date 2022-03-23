Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:46 CET
Migration Agency staff and volunteers from Refugees Welcome Sweden await the arrival of Ukrainian refugees by ferry from Świnoujście in Poland at the ferry terminal in Ystad, southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

ID checks introduced on ferries

Obligatory ID checks will be introduced on passengers arriving in Sweden by ferry, in a new decision from the Swedish government.

Ferry companies are already required to collect information on passengers on journeys over 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres), but ID controls are only required if there are suspicions that a passenger has given false information.

Now, this requirement is being changed, so that all passengers’ ID must be checked.

The reason behind the passenger list requirement is to ensure that, in the event of an accident at sea, crew and rescue services know how many passengers are on board and who they are. The government argues that, in light of this, the new requirements to register correct information on passengers are even more necessary when there are many people using ferry services to flee war in Ukraine.

Sweden has a number of direct ferry links with Poland, who share a border with Ukraine.

The new requirements will be introduced on March 28th 2022, and will end on September 1st 2022.

Swedish vocabularylegitimation, id-handlingar – ID, identity documents

Russia create copy of Swedish IKEA
 
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many western companies have pulled out of Russia, including the Swedish furniture giants IKEA.
 
Russian politicians have threatened to take any companies that leave into state ownership. In recent days, a new phenomenon has started to appear, in the form of exact copies of western companies and brands which were formerly doing business in Russia. Now, this appears to have hit IKEA, Göteborgs-Posten newspaper reports.
 
According to documents from the Russian patent office, an application has been submitted to start a company listed as “Idea – furniture factory”, complete with a similar logo.
 
“Inter Ikea Systems B.V., as owners of the immaterial rights of the IKEA concept, including IKEA as a brand, are aware of this and are currently investigating the situation and possible measures”, IKEA’s holding group Ingka Group wrote in a comment to the newspaper.

Swedish vocabulary: snarlik – similar

Swedish shoe company Kavat paying low wages

Shoe company Kavat, who make popular shoes for children, moved their factory to Bosnia from Sweden nine years ago, and were given 700,000 kronor from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) after promising to introduce a Swedish work ethic and Swedish work environment.

Now, public broadcaster SVT’s investigative reporting programme Uppdrag Granskning has revealed that the basic salary for workers in the Bosnian factory is 2,500 kronor before tax per month, employees do not have union rights and there is a fear among employees of reprisals if they speak up about their conditions.

Employees are not able to live off this amount – according to the Bosnian union movement for those working with textiles, leather and rubber, a family with two adults and two children need to earn at least 12,000 kronor per month.

“The workers here don’t have any rights at all,” a man using the false name “Vanja” who previously worked at the factory told SVT.

“We try to do our best to be good employers,” Kavat’s CEO, Magnus Ericson, told the programme.

Kavat said in a message to SVT that they take Uppdrag Granskning’s information seriously, and will work to improve the work enviroment and ensure that workers are able to live off their salaries.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetsmiljö – work environment

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:26 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Two female staff die following Malmö school stabbing

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

The two women, both in their 50s, “were employees of the school”, the police said in a statement following the attack at Malmö Latinskola, a secondary school in the centre of Malmö, the country’s third largest city.

Local media said the alleged attacker called the emergency number to say where he was and that he had put down his weapon and admitted to having killed two people.

He was armed with a knife and an axe, according to several Swedish media. The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the arrival of the first patrol, according to the police account.

Read our story here 

Swedish vocab: en gärningsmän – a perpetrator 

Left Party split on cutting petrol tax 

More than 50 senior members of Sweden’s Left Party have written an open letter to the party leadership after it supported a proposal of the right-wing Moderate, Liberal, Christian Democrat, and Sweden Democrat parties to cut the price of petrol and diesel by four to five kronor by cutting tax.  

“We want to start a discussion. There are concerns about where are party is going on the environment question,” said Rikard Warlenius, a municipal politician in Stockholm. “Every time it comes to the crunch, many feel that environmental concerns have to take a back seat.” 

Swedish vocab: en uppgörelse – a deal, agreement

Swedish dairy cooperative Arla stops selling ‘Russian’ kefir 

Arla, Sweden’s biggest dairy cooperative, has temporarily stopped selling its fermented milk product Kefir, even though it is produced in Sweden, with all Swedish milk, and sold only to consumers in the country. 

“The packaging has an illustration of Moscow’s Red Square, and is associated with Russia in a way that doesn’t feel right in the current situation. So we are going to bring Kefir back with different packaging.” 

She said it was Red Square, with its connection to the ruling regime in Russia, which was a problem, rather than Russia in itself. 

“We have other products, such as smetana, for example, which also have onion domes on their packaging, which we have not withdrawn. It’s not Russian culture or Russian food we rejecting, but the Russian regime.”  

Swedish vocab: att förknippas med — to be associated with

Swedish PM and opposition leader observe Nato exercise in Norway 

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, travelled to Evenes in Northern Norway on Monday to observe Nato’s Cold Response exercise. 

“There is a war going on in Europe, not far from where we are, so it’s natural that we, together, come to show our support for the Swedish military, who ultimately guarantee our democracy,” Andersson said at a joint press conference with Kristersson. 

“I want to emphasise how important I think it is that we can do this together,” Kristersson said. “When there is a war in Europe, it’s important that we can cooperate.” 

Troops from neutral Sweden and Finland are both taking part in the exercise, which is being led by Norway and involves troops from no fewer than 15 Nato countries. 

Around 1,500 Swedish troops and officers are taking party, together with JAS Gripen fighter planes. 

Swedish vocab: en övning — an exercise 

