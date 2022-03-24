For members
SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP
Do children born in Sweden automatically get Swedish citizenship?
A Swedish passport comes with many benefits, and the country allows dual citizenship. But what are the rules for the children of foreign nationals born in Sweden?
Published: 24 March 2022 15:06 CET
Not all newborn babies in Sweden are eligible for Swedish citizenship upon birth. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TRAVEL NEWS
What’s behind the long wait to renew Swedish passports?
In many parts of Sweden, it's now impossible to renew your passport until September, forcing many people to grumpily put off long-awaited breaks in places like Thailand. What's going on and what can you do about it?
Published: 15 March 2022 10:32 CET
