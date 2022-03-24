Read news from:
SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP

Do children born in Sweden automatically get Swedish citizenship?

A Swedish passport comes with many benefits, and the country allows dual citizenship. But what are the rules for the children of foreign nationals born in Sweden?

Published: 24 March 2022 15:06 CET
Not all newborn babies in Sweden are eligible for Swedish citizenship upon birth. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Sweden allows dual citizenship, meaning it is possible for foreign residents to gain Swedish citizenship without giving up their old citizenship, if their country of origin also permits dual citizenship. There are a few benefits that only Swedish citizens have, such as an absolute right to live and work in the country and the right to vote in Swedish parliamentary elections.

Some jobs are only open to Swedish citizens as well: you must be a Swedish citizen if you wish to be elected to parliament or join the police or armed forces.

In addition to this, Swedish citizens hold EU citizenship, which gives them the right to free movement in EU member states, making it easier for them to live and work in other parts of the bloc.

Article continues below video

Swedish at birth

Unlike other countries such as the US, people born in Sweden do not automatically gain Swedish citizenship.

Swedish citizenship is granted at birth to children who have at least one Swedish parent, regardless of whether the child is born in Sweden or not. This also applies to the children of deceased Swede. If a child’s deceased parent was a Swedish citizen when they died, the child is also entitled to Swedish citizenship.

Children under the age of 12 who are adopted by a Swedish citizen automatically gain Swedish citizenship if they fulfill the following criteria:

  • the official adoption decision was made in Sweden or another Nordic country
  • the child was adopted through a foreign adoption decision approved by the Family Law and Parental Support Authority (MFoF)
  • the adoption is legally valid in Sweden

This applies to adoptions occurring after June 30th, 1992.

Children over the age of 12 at the time of adoption must apply for Swedish citizenship.

Does a child born to foreigners need a residence permit?

A child of foreign nationals who is born in Sweden will not automatically gain Swedish citizenship upon birth. Depending on their parents’ citizenship, they may need to apply for a residence permit in order to live in Sweden legally.

Children with EU citizenship who have at least one parent with EU right of residence in Sweden (uppehållsrätt) do not need a residence permit to live in Sweden, as they inherit their parent’s right of residence on birth.

A child born in Sweden to non-EU parents will need a residence permit to live in Sweden. The Migration Agency will contact the parents once a non-Swedish child is born in Sweden with information on how to apply for a residence permit on the child’s behalf.

Once granted, the child’s residence permit will be valid for no more than two years, and parents will have to reapply once it runs out.

In order to be granted a temporary residence permit, applicants must have a valid passport, meaning that parents without EU citizenship should apply for a passport on their child’s behalf as soon as possible after the child is born. You don’t need to wait to apply for a residence permit though. The application can still be submitted before the child has a valid passport.

When can my child gain Swedish citizenship?

A child can gain Swedish citizenship after they have had the right of residence, a residence card, or a permanent residence permit in Sweden and once they have lived in Sweden for at least three years (two, if the child is stateless).

Both the child’s guardians (or one guardian, if the child only has one) must apply on their behalf, and the child must sign the application if they are over the age of 12.

Current citizenship application fees for children are 175kr (2022).

TRAVEL NEWS

What’s behind the long wait to renew Swedish passports?

In many parts of Sweden, it's now impossible to renew your passport until September, forcing many people to grumpily put off long-awaited breaks in places like Thailand. What's going on and what can you do about it?

Published: 15 March 2022 10:32 CET
How do you get and renew a Swedish passport? 

In Sweden, you apply for and renew your passport at a passport centre run by the your local police.

To get a Swedish passport, you need to be a Swedish citizen, and bring along your national ID card, driving license, or an identity card for those who are resident in Sweden. In normal times, it’s a very quick and convenient system, with a machine in place to take your passport photo and also, to the alarm of privacy advocates, to scan your fingerprints.

How long is the current wait to renew passports in Sweden? 

Extremely long. According to the Swedish police, in the worst affected regions, it is now impossible to book a time slot to renew a passport before September. 

Here’s how long you will have to wait depending on where you live: 

  • September: Halland, Västra Götaland
  • August: Blekinge, Jönköping, Kronoberg, Skåne, Östergötland 
  • June/July: Kalmar, Stockholm, Värmland 
  • June: Södermanland, Dalarna
  • May/June: Gävleborg, Västernorrland
  • May: Gotland 
  • April: Jämtland
  • March/April: Norrbotten, Västernorrland

Source: Police/SvD

What’s the reason for the delays? 

With pandemic restrictions severely limiting travel through much of 2020 and 2021, particularly to locations outside the Schengen area, a lot of people did not bother to renew their passports as they expired.

As a result, local police passport centres are now having to handle a large backlog of applications, at the same time as the usual applications from people whose passports are expiring this year. 

“Partly it’s because we’re about to go into high season, and partly it’s because people have not renewed their passports during the pandemic, but have waited until restrictions have been lifted,” Linda Ahlén, chief of the unit which handles passports in the Swedish police, told the TT newswire in February. 

Torben Pedersen, passport officer at the police in Helsingborg, told state broadcaster SVT that police estimated that about half a million people had put off renewing their passport during the pandemic. 

The booking system in Helsingborg is so overloaded, he said, that it crashes whenever the police try to add new times in the morning, meaning they have to trickle in new appointment times in the afternoon. 

What could be done? 

In the short-term, not much.

Those who are really desperate to renew their passports and are willing to travel can theoretically book a time in one of the regions with shorter waiting times. They can then choose to have the passport sent to a passport office back in their home region, where they can pick it up without having to make an appointment. 

A second-hand market has also sprung up, with people selling time slots for as much as 500 kronor. According to the police, this is not illegal, although they say people should not book times they do not need.  

In the longer term, the system could be reformed. Perhaps Sweden should set up a new passport authority separate from the police? Or perhaps, Sweden could make its passports valid for ten years rather than five years, bringing the country in line with US, the UK, France, and most other countries. 

