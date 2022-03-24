Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden to contribute to new €500m in extra aid and send weapons to Ukraine

Sweden plans to take part in a European Union plan to channel €500m worth of extra support to Ukraine through the EU’s European Peace Facility.

“Among other things, Sweden has already offered 5,000 anti-tank weapons and we are going to do more to stand up against Russia’s unjust war,” Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

The focus of the meeting, which will be attended by US President Joe Biden, will be the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

At a later press conference, Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist said that Sweden would also send a further 5,000 anti-tank weapons and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine.

“Their struggle is important for the whole of Europe,” he said.

Swedish vocab: en kamp – a struggle

Pupil placed in custody for Malmö school attack

A court in Malmö on Wednesday ruled that the 18-year-old who attacked and killed two teachers at an upper secondary school in Malmö on Monday should be placed in pre-trial detention.

The 18-year-old has admitted to killing the two teachers. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

The prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad argued in court that there was a risk that the young man would destroy evidence if he was not held in custody, and might also carry out further attacks.

The young man’s lawyer, Anders Elison, described the man’s motive as “a little hard to grasp” in an interview on Wednesday

Swedish vocab: häktad – placed in pre-trial custory

Ukrainian refugee children to be offered school places in Sweden

Sweden’s authorities have said they aim to take rapid action to ensure that children arriving in Sweden from war-torn Ukraine rapidly get places in schools.

“Children who come to Sweden should get to school rapidly,” Anders Ygeman, the country’s immigration minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to Mikael Ribbenvik, the director of the Migration Agency, about 20,000 refugees from Ukraine had so far applied for asylum in Sweden, many of them children.

“In Sweden, we have nearly 90 percent women and children, which is a big difference from the last time,” he said.

Although they will be offered school places, this will not be mandatory, as it is for Swedish children, Ygeman said.

“There is no duty to go to school, but there is a right,” said Sweden’s school minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom.

The Swedish National Agency for Education is looking to attract Russian and Ukrainian speakers to work in schools.

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a duty