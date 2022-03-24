Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:11 CET
The District Court in Malmö. The 18-year-old who killed two teachers at a Malmö school on Monday was placed in pre-trial detention on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden to contribute to new €500m in extra aid and send weapons to Ukraine 

Sweden plans to take part in a European Union plan to channel €500m worth of extra support to Ukraine through the EU’s European Peace Facility

“Among other things, Sweden has already offered 5,000 anti-tank weapons and we are going to do more to stand up against Russia’s unjust war,” Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.  

The focus of the meeting, which will be attended by US President Joe Biden, will be the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis. 

At a later press conference, Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist said that Sweden would also send a further 5,000 anti-tank weapons and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine. 

“Their struggle is important for the whole of Europe,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: en kamp – a struggle 

Pupil placed in custody for Malmö school attack 

A court in Malmö on Wednesday ruled that the 18-year-old who attacked and killed two teachers at an upper secondary school in Malmö on Monday should be placed in pre-trial detention. 

The 18-year-old has admitted to killing the two teachers. He is being held on suspicion of murder.  

The prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad argued in court that there was a risk that the young man would destroy evidence if he was not held in custody, and might also carry out further attacks. 

The young man’s lawyer, Anders Elison, described the man’s motive as “a little hard to grasp” in an interview on Wednesday

Swedish vocab: häktad – placed in pre-trial custory 

Ukrainian refugee children to be offered school places in Sweden

Sweden’s authorities have said they aim to take rapid action to ensure that children arriving in Sweden from war-torn Ukraine rapidly get places in schools. 

“Children who come to Sweden should get to school rapidly,” Anders Ygeman, the country’s immigration minister, said at a press conference on Wednesday. 

According to Mikael Ribbenvik, the director of the Migration Agency, about 20,000 refugees from Ukraine had so far applied for asylum in Sweden, many of them children. 

“In Sweden, we have nearly 90 percent women and children, which is a big difference from the last time,” he said. 

Although they will be offered school places, this will not be mandatory, as it is for Swedish children, Ygeman said. 

“There is no duty to go to school, but there is a right,” said Sweden’s school minister Lina Axelsson Kihlblom.

The Swedish National Agency for Education is looking to attract Russian and Ukrainian speakers to work in schools. 

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a duty 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:46 CET
ID checks introduced on ferries

Obligatory ID checks will be introduced on passengers arriving in Sweden by ferry, in a new decision from the Swedish government.

Ferry companies are already required to collect information on passengers on journeys over 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres), but ID controls are only required if there are suspicions that a passenger has given false information.

Now, this requirement is being changed, so that all passengers’ ID must be checked.

The reason behind the passenger list requirement is to ensure that, in the event of an accident at sea, crew and rescue services know how many passengers are on board and who they are. The government argues that, in light of this, the new requirements to register correct information on passengers are even more necessary when there are many people using ferry services to flee war in Ukraine.

Sweden has a number of direct ferry links with Poland, who share a border with Ukraine.

The new requirements will be introduced on March 28th 2022, and will end on September 1st 2022.

Swedish vocabularylegitimation, id-handlingar – ID, identity documents

Russia create copy of Swedish IKEA
 
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many western companies have pulled out of Russia, including the Swedish furniture giants IKEA.
 
Russian politicians have threatened to take any companies that leave into state ownership. In recent days, a new phenomenon has started to appear, in the form of exact copies of western companies and brands which were formerly doing business in Russia. Now, this appears to have hit IKEA, Göteborgs-Posten newspaper reports.
 
According to documents from the Russian patent office, an application has been submitted to start a company listed as “Idea – furniture factory”, complete with a similar logo.
 
“Inter Ikea Systems B.V., as owners of the immaterial rights of the IKEA concept, including IKEA as a brand, are aware of this and are currently investigating the situation and possible measures”, IKEA’s holding group Ingka Group wrote in a comment to the newspaper.

Swedish vocabulary: snarlik – almost identical

Swedish shoe company Kavat paying low wages

Shoe company Kavat, who make popular shoes for children, moved their factory to Bosnia from Sweden nine years ago, and were given 700,000 kronor from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) after promising to introduce a Swedish work ethic and Swedish work environment.

Now, public broadcaster SVT’s investigative reporting programme Uppdrag Granskning has revealed that the basic salary for workers in the Bosnian factory is 2,500 kronor before tax per month, employees do not have union rights and there is a fear among employees of reprisals if they speak up about their conditions.

Employees are not able to live off this amount – according to the Bosnian union movement for those working with textiles, leather and rubber, a family with two adults and two children need to earn at least 12,000 kronor per month.

“The workers here don’t have any rights at all,” a man using the false name “Vanja” who previously worked at the factory told SVT.

“We try to do our best to be good employers,” Kavat’s CEO, Magnus Ericson, told the programme.

Kavat said in a message to SVT that they take Uppdrag Granskning’s information seriously, and will work to improve the work enviroment and ensure that workers are able to live off their salaries.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetsmiljö – work environment

