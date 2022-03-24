‘Yellow and blue flags stand for freedom’: Zelensky to Sweden’s Riksdag

Zelensky began his speech by referencing the identical colours of the Swedish and Ukrainian flags.
“It’s no coincidence that both Ukraine’s and Sweden’s flags are blue and yellow, because we stand for freedom, justice and equal rights for all,” he said. “It is simple logic that Sweden is among the countries that has supported Ukraine the most.”
The blue and yellow flag is the symbol of freedom, Zelensky tells Swedish parliament.
— James Savage (@SavLocal) March 24, 2022
In his speech, he thanked Sweden for the weapons it had sent to his country, called for tighter sanctions on Russia, and requested help in rebuilding his country’s cities in the aftermath of the war.
“It was a historic decision for Sweden to send military aid,” he said. “We are thankful for that”.
He warned that the Swedish island of Gotland also faced a threat from Russia. “Why? Because they believe that it would be a suitable place from which to send jets to the Baltic countries.”
Article continues below video
When it came to sanctions, he said there needed to be new sanctions packages every week, as well as a ban on the use of Russian oil, and a refusal to let Russian ships use Swedish ports.
He talked of the damage Russia had already done to his country. “Why has Russia done this?” he asked. “Why are they turning their neighbours into slaves?” he asked.
“If Ukraine had not defended itself,” he declared. “It would have meant that everything that both we and you value would disappear.”
Member comments