For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS: Sweden’s ‘historic investment’ has failed to solve the housing crisis
Five years after Sweden's government promised to solve the country's housing crisis with a "historic investment", things are as bad as ever, David Crouch argues. Radical action is needed.
Published: 25 March 2022 13:34 CET
Bonava, a construction company, building a new development at Kristinebergs slottspark in central Stockholm, back in 2019. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments