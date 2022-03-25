Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Sweden delays ID controls after heavy criticism

Sweden’s government has announced that it will delay planned ID controls on trains and buses into the country, following heavy criticism from politicians and business groups, particularly in southern Sweden.

Published: 25 March 2022 12:26 CET
The Öresund Bridge was lit up in the colours of Ukraine after its invasion by Russia. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

“The ID controls will have to wait,” Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, told the TT newswire. “There are a lot of concerns and opinions on how it will affect commuter traffic over the Öresund [Bridge],”

He gave no indication of how long the wait would be, or whether this meant the proposal was being quietly dropped. 

The government this week brought in a new proposal which will bring in obligatory ID controls on boats travelling to Sweden from March 28th. This will anyway cover the main route Ukrainians are using to enter Sweden.

The decision was greeted as a victory by Carl Johan Sonesson, the Moderate party politician who leads the regional government in Skåne.

“Skåne-Government: 1-0!” he wrote on Facebook. “It seems like the pressure we mounted from Skåne had led to ID-controls being pushed out into the future.” 

TRAVEL NEWS

Sweden to impose obligatory ID checks on ferries from next week

Sweden's government is to bring bring in obligatory ID checks for passengers arriving in Sweden by ferry, as it seeks to get a better control over refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 23 March 2022 11:04 CET
The new requirement will come into force on March 28th and will expire on September 1st. 

Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, said that the requirement would “allow ferry companies to pass information to the Migration Agency and other other [agencies] on who is coming to Sweden so that we can ensure a good reception”. 

“There are indications that this would mean one could, among other things, stop trafficking,” he said. 

Ferry companies already need to collect passenger information for journeys over 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres), but ID checks are only required if there are suspicions that a passenger might have given false information. Now, this requirement is being changed, so that all passengers’ ID must be checked.

The reason ferry companies have to collect passenger information is to make sure the crew and rescue services know how many passengers are on board if there is an accident. 

Sweden’s government argues that this is even more necessary when so many people are taking ferries to flee war in Ukraine.

The country last week announced plans to bring back ID checks on buses, trains and ferries from April 8th, sending a new law for consultation that would be valid for three years. 

The plans have triggered widespread criticism from politicians in Skåne, who complain that new checks will make it harder for commuters between Sweden and the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and will deter cross-border integration. 

