Sweden delays ID controls after heavy criticism

“The ID controls will have to wait,” Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, told the TT newswire. “There are a lot of concerns and opinions on how it will affect commuter traffic over the Öresund [Bridge],”

He gave no indication of how long the wait would be, or whether this meant the proposal was being quietly dropped.

The government this week brought in a new proposal which will bring in obligatory ID controls on boats travelling to Sweden from March 28th. This will anyway cover the main route Ukrainians are using to enter Sweden.

The decision was greeted as a victory by Carl Johan Sonesson, the Moderate party politician who leads the regional government in Skåne.

“Skåne-Government: 1-0!” he wrote on Facebook. “It seems like the pressure we mounted from Skåne had led to ID-controls being pushed out into the future.”