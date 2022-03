The Swedish word for a sale, rea, often pops up in shop windows at different times of year. You may see signs between Christmas and New Year advertising a mellandagsrea, or a sommarrea during the summer months.

At the end of February, the bokrea (‘book sale’) takes place across the country. During the bokrea, popular titles ranging from children’s books to cookbooks are offered in bookshops, supermarkets and online at highly reduced prices.

Books in Sweden can be expensive, so February is the perfect time to pick up any books you wanted for Christmas which weren’t waiting for you under the tree back in December.

Don’t be alarmed if you see signs advertising a slutrea. This is not a sale featuring people 1950s moralists would describe as having “loose morals”, rather a final sale, usually taking place at the end of the mellandagsrea.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in a bureaucratic country like Sweden, there are strict rules regulating sales. The word rea is only allowed in marketing under certain circumstances: sale items must be items the company usually sells (meaning that an item cannot be bought for the sole purpose of being put on sale), items must only be on sale for a limited time – usually interpreted as no more than two months per year – and the price must be substantially lower during the sale.

In addition to this, it is forbidden to raise the price of an item or service, lower the price again, and claim it is on sale when it costs the same as it did originally, and companies are not allowed to advertise a sale if they don’t think they have enough of the item on sale to meet customer demand.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that companies don’t break these rules. They just use other words to advertise sales which don’t fit these criteria, such as erbjudande (“offer”) or rabatt (“discount”).

But where does the word rea come from?

Rea is short for realisation, which in turn describes the act of converting an act or service into money. The English verb “realise” – as in “to realise assets” – has the same meaning. This also explains the pronounciation of the word: rea is pronounced like “RAY-ah”, as in the first two syllables of realisation.

A Swedish sale, therefore, is an event where a company can realise their products: they turn them into money.

If we’re being pedantic, the act of selling any item is technically a realisation, as the item is being exchanged for money, but for some reason this meaning of the word “realise” in Swedish has come to specifically mean selling an item or service at a reduced price.

Example sentences:

Äntligen! Jag hittade Tareq Taylors nya kokbok i bokrean, och till ett jättebra pris dessutom!

Finally! I found Tareq Taylor’s new cookbook in the book sale, and for a really good price as well!

Hur kan det stämma att de alltid har rea på barnkläder? Det har de inte, det heter ett “medlemserbjudande” istället.

How can they always have a sale on kids clothes? They don’t, they call it a “member offer” instead.