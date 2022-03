University of Gothenburg starting extra Ukrainian language courses

This autumn, the University of Gothenburg will begin extra courses in the Ukrainian language, including an online beginners course.

The measure is being taken to meet the need for knowledge in the Ukrainian language now that tens of thousands of Ukrainians are arriving in Sweden due to the war.

“We’re doing everything we can to meet the huge need for language competency in Ukrainian,” said Petra Platen, vice prefect for education at the Institution for Language and Literature in a press statement.

“We have never put together a course this quickly, but this is also an exceptional situation. Until now, we have been the only higher education institute in Sweden teaching Ukrainian and we have a responsbility to make sure that the competencies here benefit society.”

Swedish vocabulary: nybörjarkurs – beginners course

Teaching resumes at Malmö Latinskola

Today marks the first day with scheduled teaching at Malmö Latinskola after two teachers were murdered in a violent attack last week, newswire TT reports.

“It’s important that we come back to school again and that we can help each other together to recreate the school which was known for it’s safety, warmth and light,” Niklas Anderberg, head of education for Malmö’s gymnasium schools for 16-19 year olds, told public broadcaster P4 Malmöhus.

Support will be provided for teachers and students, TT reports.

An 18 year old student from the school is in custody after having murdered two of the schools’ teachers. Over the weekend, people have continued to visit the school to leave flowers by the school gates.

Swedish vocabulary: lärare – teachers

Magdalena Andersson in Berlin to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson is in Berlin today to meet with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. The pair, who are both Social Democrats, were both finance ministers in their respective countries prior to being elected last year.

They will discuss the security situation in Europe, the war in Ukraine, and possible measures which could be taken in response to Russia’s aggression, the Swedish Government Offices said in a press statement.

They will also discuss how they can support Ukraine, bilateral issues, and other foreign policy during Andersson’s visit.

A joint press conference is planned for the afternoon.

Swedish vocabulary: Regeringskansliet – Swedish Government Offices