How I discovered that Swedes are secretly a nation of queue-jumpers

Soon after my daughter was born, I emailed to get on the waiting lists of all of Malmö’s parenting cooperatives. There was a serious shortage of places at the time, and I was worried we’d get posted to a poor quality day care place in a far-off part of town.

I didn’t get an answer from any of them, so a year later, I began dropping her off at the daycare we had been allotted by the municipality.

It was housed in a concrete structure so grim-looking that it was used as a gritty, Scandi Noir backdrop in Swedish crime drama The Bridge. Getting there involved taking a lift that frequently smelled of urine. The rooftop playground was used by local dealers to stash drugs once we left. But to be fair, it was quite close to our house and otherwise pretty good.

A year later, I got a call from one of the cooperatives. My daughter Eira was next in line. Did I want to come to meet the staff and existing parents?

When I arrived, I discovered I wasn’t alone. My friend, a Swede just back from a decade in London, was there, as were several other contenders. I soon had a distinct feeling I was being outmanoeuvred as I watched her identify the parents in charge of new intakes and get to work on them, asking intelligent questions, demonstrating her engagement, and generally turning on the charm.

A few days later I discovered that even though I’d been told Eira was top of the list, my friend’s son had got the place.

This was my first lesson in Swedish queuing.

Generally, I have learned, Swedes only respect a queue if it’s visible and physical. When it comes to waiting lists for things such as housing, schools, and healthcare, many people, maybe even most, are happy to work their contacts and jump the line.

It’s a pattern I’ve seen time and time again.

When it was time for the children of the parents I knew to go to school, several of them — all otherwise upstanding Swedes — temporarily registered themselves at the addresses of friends who lived near desirable municipal schools, and then, after they got their places, moved back. They simply shrugged off my weak protests that they were depriving someone else’s child of a place that was theirs by right.

When Eira joined Malmöflickorna, a dance gymnastics troupe that is a Malmö institution, the other parents whispered to me that joining the troupe helped you get into Bladins, Malmö’s most exclusive free school, as the two had longstanding links.

When it comes to health treatment, I’ve learned, it doesn’t pay to stoically wait in line. When I was recently given a remiss for a scan, I rung the clinic they’d chosen for me, the receptionist spotted a time that had just become free the next day and slotted me in, saving me what could have been months of waiting.

If you’re looking to buy a house, I’m told, it pays to develop good relationships with estate agents, as sometimes they will sell a house without even listing it. There are all sorts of ways to jump the long rental queues in Swedish cities, some involving paying money, some simply exploiting contacts.

While I’m not myself much of an operator, I’ve long learned to play the game.

A year after we had lost the battle for the daycare place, my Swedish friend got in touch. She had managed to upgrade to an even more sought-after cooperative. (This one has had world famous novelists and Oscar-contending film directors as present and former parents.)

There was a place free, and she was in charge of the queue. Did we want it for Eira? The queue at this daycare, I then learned, was pure fiction. The municipality has since cracked down, but at that time, places went to the friends and contacts of whichever parents were on the board, or failing that, people in the queue who seemed the right kind of person.

We took the place.