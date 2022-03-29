Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

OPINION & ANALYSIS

How I discovered that Swedes are secretly a nation of queue-jumpers

Swedes have a reputation as a nation of orderly queuers. But it doesn't take long living here before you realise that for things that matter - housing, schools, health treatment - there are ways of jumping the line.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:45 CEST
People in Sweden will often jump the queue to get to cooperative daycares.
People in Sweden will often jump the queue to get to cooperative daycares. Photo: NTB

Soon after my daughter was born, I emailed to get on the waiting lists of all of Malmö’s parenting cooperatives. There was a serious shortage of places at the time, and I was worried we’d get posted to a poor quality day care place in a far-off part of town. 

I didn’t get an answer from any of them, so a year later, I began dropping her off at the daycare we had been allotted by the municipality. 

It was housed in a concrete structure so grim-looking that it was used as a gritty, Scandi Noir backdrop in Swedish crime drama The Bridge. Getting there involved taking a lift that frequently smelled of urine. The rooftop playground was used by local dealers to stash drugs once we left. But to be fair, it was quite close to our house and otherwise pretty good. 

Article continues below video

A year later, I got a call from one of the cooperatives. My daughter Eira was next in line. Did I want to come to meet the staff and existing parents?

When I arrived, I discovered I wasn’t alone. My friend, a Swede just back from a decade in London, was there, as were several other contenders. I soon had a distinct feeling I was being outmanoeuvred as I watched her identify the parents in charge of new intakes and get to work on them, asking intelligent questions, demonstrating her engagement, and generally turning on the charm. 

A few days later I discovered that even though I’d been told Eira was top of the list, my friend’s son had got the place. 

This was my first lesson in Swedish queuing.

Generally, I have learned, Swedes only respect a queue if it’s visible and physical. When it comes to waiting lists for things such as housing, schools, and healthcare, many people, maybe even most, are happy to work their contacts and jump the line. 

It’s a pattern I’ve seen time and time again.

When it was time for the children of the parents I knew to go to school, several of them — all otherwise upstanding Swedes — temporarily registered themselves at the addresses of friends who lived near desirable municipal schools, and then, after they got their places, moved back. They simply shrugged off my weak protests that they were depriving someone else’s child of a place that was theirs by right. 

When Eira joined Malmöflickorna, a dance gymnastics troupe that is a Malmö institution, the other parents whispered to me that joining the troupe helped you get into Bladins, Malmö’s most exclusive free school, as the two had longstanding links. 

When it comes to health treatment, I’ve learned, it doesn’t pay to stoically wait in line. When I was recently given a remiss for a scan, I rung the clinic they’d chosen for me, the receptionist spotted a time that had just become free the next day and slotted me in, saving me what could have been months of waiting. 

If you’re looking to buy a house, I’m told, it pays to develop good relationships with estate agents, as sometimes they will sell a house without even listing it. There are all sorts of ways to jump the long rental queues in Swedish cities, some involving paying money, some simply exploiting contacts. 

While I’m not myself much of an operator, I’ve long learned to play the game. 

A year after we had lost the battle for the daycare place, my Swedish friend got in touch. She had managed to upgrade to an even more sought-after cooperative. (This one has had world famous novelists and Oscar-contending film directors as present and former parents.)

There was a place free, and she was in charge of the queue. Did we want it for Eira? The queue at this daycare, I then learned, was pure fiction. The municipality has since cracked down, but at that time, places went to the friends and contacts of whichever parents were on the board, or failing that, people in the queue who seemed the right kind of person. 

We took the place. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Swedish clichés: Why things in Sweden aren’t as well-organised as you think

The Local's reader Alexander de Nerée writes about some of the challenges, quirks and adventures he has faced since moving to Sweden. The clichés, he writes, rarely outlive experience.

Published: 28 March 2022 09:43 CEST
Swedish clichés: Why things in Sweden aren't as well-organised as you think

There are some undeniable truths about Sweden (lots of Volvos, lots of trees) but when asked, most people, don’t get far past the usual clichés. As did I.

A well-organized country full of high tax paying, IKEA flat-pack loving, slightly distant, Fika fanatics, all happily queuing to buy some much needed state-controlled booze to get through the never ending cold and dark winters.

In this series I give my take on some of the more commonly heard assumptions about life in Sweden and how I experience them.

Well-organized

The Nordics have such a firm reputation for being well-organized that it had not even occurred to me as a factor to consider when moving to Sweden. During my first visit to Stockholm, arriving from Switzerland – a country that famously runs like clockwork – I was not disappointed. A modern pleasant airport with a fast train taking me right to the centre of the beautiful well-kept city where everything is cashless, contactless and seemingly frictionless.

Even the loud and messy building site that was the area of Slussen at the time was covered with posters jokingly inviting visitors to join the locals in complaining about the mess. This chaos was obviously not the normal state of affairs in Sweden.

A year and half after moving here, however, the first cracks are starting to show. It has gotten to the point where my Italian husband at times jokingly refers to Stockholm not as the Venice, but as the Naples of the north.

It was small things at first. The entrance gate at Coop was broken; not for a couple of days but for 8 months and counting. The commercial Covid test in a barely converted metro station kebab shop, executed by two teenagers. The disorganization at my Swedish language school, that gives me low level anxiety to the point of me just wanting take over and run the school myself.

READ ALSO: 

You may rightly ask whether any of this matters. There are other entrances to Coop. The kebab shop Covid test came back on time so we could travel, and when an actual teacher shows up at my Swedish language school, I am indeed learning Swedish.

On the other hand, it makes you wonder: why not organize things well, if you go through the trouble of organizing them in the first place? And some things, like the backlog in the processing of personal number requests at tax agency Skatteverket, are causing more serious real-life problems for people.

The question that looms large is whether this is ‘lagom’ related. Has the Swedish philosophy of ‘just enough’ led to a ‘good enough for now’ attitude? On the face of it, a more ambitious philosophy could lead to a better-organized society.

But you also have to be careful what you wish for. In my experience, in a country that runs like clockwork, you will find yourself surrounded by clockmakers. Sure, you don’t have to wait long for your personal number but there is more to life than administrative tasks. Every other aspect of life is also steeped in a culture of efficiency and that is not necessarily pleasant to be around.

In Sweden on the other hand, every time I dialled a helpline to express my polite wonder about why things were taking so long, there was without fail a friendly, cheerful and perfectly English-speaking person making sure my question was being taken seriously. Even if there was not much they could do for me.

Would I prefer not having to call at all? Sure. But maybe I should also accept, like the person on the helpline, that ‘good enough for now’, is sometimes just enough.

Alexander de Nerée moved to Stockholm with his husband in October 2020. He is Dutch, but moved from Zürich, Switzerland, after having lived in Hong Kong for 10 years. Not having been to Sweden before the move, Alexander had some broad assumptions about what life in Sweden would be like. In this series he revisits these assumptions and gives his take.  Alexander previously wrote a series for The Local about his “firsts” in Sweden.

SHOW COMMENTS