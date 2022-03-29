For members
DISCRIMINATION
KEY POINTS: Why has the go ahead for the Kallak mine caused a stir in Sweden?
Sweden's government gave the all-clear for the Kallak mine to go ahead last week, but that by no means marks the end of the story. Why is the mine so controversial?
Published: 30 March 2022 15:25 CEST
The area where the Gallók/Kallak mine is planned. Photo: TT
BUSINESS
Swedish government approves controversial iron ore mine in Swedish Lapland
The Swedish government has given the green light for British mining company Beowulf Mining to move forward with their plan to open a new iron ore mine in Kallak, northern Sweden.
Published: 22 March 2022 15:53 CET
