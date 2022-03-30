Read news from:
Sweden’s PM: ‘I do not rule out Nato membership’

Sweden's Prime Minister has declared that she no longer rules out Nato membership, in a sign of the shifting position of the ruling Social Democrats.

Published: 30 March 2022 20:37 CEST
Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told SVT that she did not rule out Nato membership. Photo: TT
“I do not rule out Nato membership in any way,” Magdalena Andersson told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. “But I want to make a well-founded analysis of the possibilities open to us and the threats and risks and involved, to be able to take the decision that is best for Sweden.” 
 
Andersson faced criticism from opposition parties earlier this month when she warned that a Nato application from Sweden at the moment risked “further destabilising the security of this part of Europe”. 
 
 
Her party has also taken a decision at its annual congress not to join Nato, but Andersson told SVT that that decision had been taken in a different geopolitical situation.
 
“We should note that non-alignment has served Sweden well. It has kept us out of conflicts” she said. “But when the whole map of security politics is being rewritten, you need to update your analysis and take your decision based on that.” 
 

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine public opinion in Sweden has become increasingly favourable to Nato, with several polls indicating that a majority are now in favour. 
 
At the same time, the opposition Moderate Party has pledged to apply to join Nato if it wins the election on September 11th, so long as there is a majority in parliament in favour. 

MILITARY

Sweden’s crisis agency calls for return of ‘civil conscription’

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has called on the government to reactivate the country's “civil conscription”, which allows Swedish citizens between 16 and 65 years old to be given “war placements” in critical services.

Published: 29 March 2022 16:17 CEST
“We believe that it’s possible to take such a decision rapidly so that we have enough people ready if the absolute worst were to happen,” Camilla Asp, the agency’s operations director, told state broadcaster SR.

While Sweden has never removed Swedish residents’ duty to do any role the government required of them in the case of a war or crisis, the system of civil conscription, or civilplikten, has been dormant since 2010.

Under the system, citizens are given roles in critical functions of society, such as the rescue services, healthcare, and childcare, and commit to leaving their every day work and switching function in the event of a crisis. 

Every party in parliament except the Social Democrats told SR on Tuesday that they supported bringing back the system. 

“The government has acted slowly when it comes to the development of civil defence, so now its crucial that every part of civil defence is brought back into place, seen in the light of the considerably worsened security situation,” said Pål Jonson, from the Moderate Party. 

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told SR that he would wait until the Civil Contingencies Agency publishes its full assessment of how Sweden’s civil defence needs to be improved on April 29th.

