For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 30 March 2022 11:11 CEST
Sweden expects to see inflation of more than five percent this year. Photo: TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 29 March 2022 08:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments