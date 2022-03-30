Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 30 March 2022 11:11 CEST
Sweden expects to see inflation of more than five percent this year. Photo: TT
Men with foreign names face job discrimination in Sweden: study 
 
Men with foreign-sounding names face discrimination when applying for jobs in Sweden, a study from Stockholm University has found, which analysed the response rate of 5,641 fictive job applications sent out by researchers between 2014 and 2020. 

The study found that men with foreign-sounding names faced worse discrimination than women with foreign-sounding names, regardless of whether the person managing recruitment was a man or a woman. 

“What we saw was that female recruiters favoured female applicants with foreign-sounding names ahead of male applicants with foreign-sounding names, and that this happened above all in professions which require a higher level of education,” Anni Erlandsson, a sociology PhD at Stockholm University, said in a press release.

Male recruiters, she said, discriminated in the same way. 

Between 2014 and 2020, researchers sent out 5,641 fictional job applications for positions in 20 different professions, where the applicants’ qualifications were identical, but their names and gender were changed. 

Social Democrat support rises after Ukraine invasion 

Support for Sweden’s Social Democrat party has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a new Ipsos poll for Dagens Nyheter, leaping four percentage points between February and March to 33 percent, the party’s highest polling numbers since December 2015. 

The Moderate Party’s position is relatively stagnant at 22 percent, up from 21 percent in February. Both the Green Party and the Liberal Party are now below the four percent threshold to enter parliament, on three percent and two percent respectively.  

Amnesty slams Sweden’s ‘discriminatory’ Covid strategy 

The human rights group Amnesty has sharply criticised Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy, arguing that those with foreign backgrounds were hit “disproportionately hard” as a result of some of the decisions taken.  

“Discrimination is a big part of the picture in all the criticisms we are making,” Anna Johansson, Secretary General för Amnesty Sweden. “When the Public Health Agency realised that certain groups were being hit harder by illness and excess mortality, they should have reacted much faster.” 

She mentioned the recommendations that people work at home, and avoid public transport as decisions that disproportionately affected people living in overcrowded housing who had no choice but to use public transport. 

Inflation to peak this year after central bank raises rates: state forecaster

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research has predicted that inflation will peak in 2022 at 5.2 percent before falling back to 2.8 percent after the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, hikes rates as early as September. 

According to the institute’s March report, the Riksbank will probably increase the base interest rate for the first time since December 2019 this September, upping it to one percent until 2024, with further rate hikes likely between 2024 and 2026. 

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:49 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Green Party reports Sweden’s business minister over Kallak/Gallók mine 

Sweden’s green party has reported the country’s business minister, Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson. after reports in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper of conflicts of interests running up to the decision.

One of the key state secretaries in his department had been part of the team at the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU), which classed the ore body as “of national interest” ten years ago. 

According to the newspaper, top officials at SGU have campaigned for the mine on social media, and SGU officials have been taken on trips to the Alps by the consortium trying to build the mine. 

“What has come forward is extremely serious,” the Green Party’s spokesperson, Märta Stenevi, told the newspaper. 

Swedish vocab: jäv – conflicts of interest

“We are serious about the EU defence clause”: German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given reassurances that Germany has a “duty to help” other EU member states in the event of an attack from outside, as Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson visited him for a state visit in Berlin. 

“We obviously have a duty to help our Nato partner — there is a mutual defence clause which is very clear — but also all the other partners in the EU,” he said at a press conference after the meeting. We are in a union, not just economically, but even culturally, politically and morally.” 

Sweden’s prime minister has earlier pointed to article 42.7 in the EU’s constitution, which states that member states have a duty to come to the aid of other member states in the event of an armed attack, as an important security guarantee.

But there are questions over whether the EU, which lacks Nato’s centralised decision-making and security apparatus, can provide similar safeguards to those that would be provided by Nato membership. 

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Ukraine situation and the need for Europe to free itself on dependence on Russian energy. 

Swedish vocab: att stötta – to support 

Civil Contingencies Agency to reactivate ‘civil conscription’ 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has called on the government to reactivate Sweden’s civilplikten, or “civil conscription”, which allows Swedish citizens between 16 and 65 years old to be given “war placements” in critical services such as the rescue services, healthcare, and childcare, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported .

“We believe that it’s possible to take such a decision rapidly so that we have enough people ready if the absolute worst were to happen,” Camilla Asp, the agency’s operations director, said. 

Civil conscription has been dormant since 2010. Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson, said the government would consider the issue once the agency had fully made its request. 

Swedish vocab: ett plikt – a duty  

Ericsson CEO expected to be sacked at AGM today

Börje Ekholm, chief executive of the Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson, is expected to be ousted at the company’s annual shareholder meeting at 3pm on Tuesday, following claims that the company paid money to Islamic State group in order to continue operating in Iraq. 

The AGM is being held digitally, however, meaning journalists will have access to neither Ekholm not to the company’s chairman Ronnie Leten at the meeting. 

Ekholm confirmed last month that payments had been made in order to transport material through areas controlled by terrorist groups, including those controlled by Islamic State, but he said Ericsson could not confirm whether the money went to Islamic State itself. 

Swedish vocab: en bolagsstämma – a company AGM

