Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Men with foreign names face job discrimination in Sweden: study

Men with foreign-sounding names face discrimination when applying for jobs in Sweden, a study from Stockholm University has found, which analysed the response rate of 5,641 fictive job applications sent out by researchers between 2014 and 2020.

The study found that men with foreign-sounding names faced worse discrimination than women with foreign-sounding names, regardless of whether the person managing recruitment was a man or a woman.

"What we saw was that female recruiters favoured female applicants with foreign-sounding names ahead of male applicants with foreign-sounding names, and that this happened above all in professions which require a higher level of education," Anni Erlandsson, a sociology PhD at Stockholm University, said in a press release. Male recruiters, she said, discriminated in the same way. Between 2014 and 2020, researchers sent out 5,641 fictional job applications for positions in 20 different professions, where the applicants' qualifications were identical, but their names and gender were changed.

Social Democrat support rises after Ukraine invasion

Support for Sweden’s Social Democrat party has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a new Ipsos poll for Dagens Nyheter, leaping four percentage points between February and March to 33 percent, the party’s highest polling numbers since December 2015.

The Moderate Party’s position is relatively stagnant at 22 percent, up from 21 percent in February. Both the Green Party and the Liberal Party are now below the four percent threshold to enter parliament, on three percent and two percent respectively. Amnesty slams Sweden’s ‘discriminatory’ Covid strategy

The human rights group Amnesty has sharply criticised Sweden’s Covid-19 strategy, arguing that those with foreign backgrounds were hit “disproportionately hard” as a result of some of the decisions taken.

“Discrimination is a big part of the picture in all the criticisms we are making,” Anna Johansson, Secretary General för Amnesty Sweden. “When the Public Health Agency realised that certain groups were being hit harder by illness and excess mortality, they should have reacted much faster.”

She mentioned the recommendations that people work at home, and avoid public transport as decisions that disproportionately affected people living in overcrowded housing who had no choice but to use public transport.

Inflation to peak this year after central bank raises rates: state forecaster

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research has predicted that inflation will peak in 2022 at 5.2 percent before falling back to 2.8 percent after the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, hikes rates as early as September.

According to the institute’s March report, the Riksbank will probably increase the base interest rate for the first time since December 2019 this September, upping it to one percent until 2024, with further rate hikes likely between 2024 and 2026.