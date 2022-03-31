Read news from:
WORK PERMITS

Sweden is falling behind at attracting tech talent from abroad: experts

Sweden is home to a robust and established entrepreneurial ecosystem. However, experts and business leaders say more needs to be done to attract international talent and keep them here.

Published: 31 March 2022 14:11 CEST
Matija Milenovic, founder of the Stockholm-based space logistics startup
Matija Milenovic, founder of the Stockholm-based space logistics startup porkchop. Photo: porkchop

Matija Milenovic was finishing his studies in mechanical engineering at University College Dublin in early 2018 when he saw SpaceX land two of its Falcon Heavy booster rockets for the first time.

“My jaw dropped,” Milenovic says. “I immediately knew this is what I needed to do.”

Immediately after that SpaceX mission, the Irish student started searching for aerospace masters programs in Europe. He said KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm was one of the first, and best, choices that popped up.

“I applied, got in, started my masters, and within six months we had started porkchop,” he says.

Porkchop is a Stockholm-based space logistics startup, focusing on servicing satellites. The team wants to help deliver and inspect satellites, and launch mega-constellation satellites into orbit faster and cheaper.

In January, porkchop teamed up with SpaceX to launch a scaled-down version of their proprietary thrusters into orbit on a Falcon 9 mission. “Things moved pretty fast,” Milenovic chuckles.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing though. While for Milenovic, with his EU connections, setting up in Sweden was “like a walk in the park”, for his Mexican co-founder, Victor Gonzalez, it has been more like “like walking over hot coals in your bare feet.”

Gonzalez and Milenovic had both won scholarships to study on the same Masters Programme at KTH.  

“He doesn’t have EU citizenship. I would say it’s probably easier to swim away from a shark, while juggling a hundred million things, and going through a ring of fire, than it is to go through all of the paperwork necessary to get a work permit in Sweden,” Milenovic jokes.

Milenovic said the permit process for hiring non-EU citizens consumes so much more company time, money, and energy than the company spent on recruiting people who have EU residency or already have work permits.

“Frankly it’s a miracle that we’re still alive despite all of those things,” he says. “The whole system is fundamentally flawed, and it really hinders a lot of people.”

Porkchop’s module was sent into orbit on a SpaceX mission. Photo: porchop

The Swedish government overhauled its labor migration policy more than a decade ago, and began allowing immigrants to move to Sweden for entrepreneurship. However, research shows that even after the changes in 2008, most immigrant entrepreneurs obtain residence permits in Sweden for other reasons – like family unification – and not to start their own business.

“There are many other factors, laws and trends that happened [since 2008], like the refugee crisis of 2015,” says Aliaksei Kazlou, a professor at Linköping University.

“For now, I don’t see any enthusiasm from the government to attract more immigrant entrepreneurs, maybe they just want to integrate the entrepreneurs who already came to Sweden. But I’m not sure it’s so attractive for others who might be coming from abroad.”

There is no national plan to attract international talent

Sweden has no strategy to attract international talent, and there is no official coordination structure to tackle the problem, according to a government-commissioned report this year.

The report outlines how Sweden’s national efforts to attract labor are severely lacking when compared to neighboring countries.

Many European countries are investing significantly more resources than Sweden to attract skilled labor.

In neighboring Finland, a country with a little more than half of Sweden’s population, the government is investing the equivalent of 150 million kronor this year in attracting skilled labour from abroad under its national Talent Boost program. The Swedish government currently invests about 10 million kronor annually to attract international labor, with a majority of this financing being temporary.

Some of that funding goes to Vinnova, the Swedish Innovation Agency, and Business Sweden, the national trade and investment promotion agency.

“A lot of international talent, scale-ups, entrepreneurs and investors want to be in Sweden or in the Nordics,” Business Sweden’s Head of Talent Attraction Initiative Marie Claire Maxwell said. “For many reasons, whether it be work-life balance, or impact related. The entire tech and startup system here has become way more international.”

The business leaders interviewed for the government-commissioned report point to Business Sweden as one of the organizations that could take a leading role in coordinating and developing of international talent attraction.

In 2020, the government commissioned Vinnova and Business Sweden to help attract foreign talent and entrepreneurs to Sweden in a pilot project. The organization was also asked to address investment barriers in the country.

Many challenges with attracting the right skills and talent to Sweden

“A sluggishness in the work permit and relocation process entails challenges in attracting the right skills and talent within Sweden and abroad,” Business Sweden’s management said in the report. “The difficulty of obtaining a Swedish personal identity number and BankID with long processing times is an investment obstacle.”

Porkchop CEO Matija Milevonic says he’s spoken with people who’ve asked him for advice on moving to Sweden, setting up a company, and getting those work permits.

“It is actually a deal-breaker for some people,” Milenovic said. “There are a lot of smart people out there who could bring so much value to Sweden, and they’re being kept out for stupid reasons.”

Marie Claire Maxwell, from Business Sweden, argues that despite the current administrative challenges, there have been major improvements over the last couple of decades to make it easier for immigrants wanting to launch their own startups. Swedish companies also remain in need of large amounts of skilled labor in order to properly scale up.

“I think the talent issue, or competence, is on top of everyone’s mind,” she says. “When we have the election year, it will be even more important to discuss.”

Last year, Business Sweden helped launch Sweden Tech Ecosystem, a platform for information about startups and scale-ups.

The database is free and open to everyone, and aims to help connect job-seeking talent with entrepreneurs and founders in addition to matching investors with startups. More than 5,800 startups are listed on the site.

Good initiatives like Sweden Tech Ecosystem are available, but the report states many are often time-limited assignments or projects. The study concludes there is “no holistic approach” and a “lack of long-term perspective and continuity in the work with talent attraction and reception of labor from abroad.”

“The fact that we have realized that we need a national strategy, mapped out who the actors are, and who could be responsible will hopefully put light on the situation,” Maxwell says. “Otherwise, the talent may go elsewhere in Europe. I think the need for a Swedish and Nordic voice is very important.”

Milenovic says he hopes the issue is addressed and improved sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want to paint a bad picture of Sweden, because it is a good place, and I could not have achieved what I have achieved if I hadn’t come to Sweden,” he says, pointing to Sweden’s established entrepreneurial ecosystem. “But Sweden is really shooting themselves in the foot with some of the basics.”

DISCRIMINATION

KEY POINTS: Why has the go ahead for the Kallak mine caused a stir in Sweden?

Sweden's government gave the all-clear for the Kallak mine to go ahead last week, but that by no means marks the end of the story. Why is the mine so controversial?

Published: 30 March 2022 15:25 CEST
KEY POINTS: Why has the go ahead for the Kallak mine caused a stir in Sweden?

What happened last week? 

The government last Tuesday announced that it was finally giving the go-ahead for the British company Beowulf to push ahead with its Kallak iron ore mining project outside Jokkmokk in Swedish Lapland. The company has been granted a bearbetningskoncession, or exploitation Concession, for the Kallak North Iron Ore Project. 

The company’s Jokkmokk Iron Mines AB subsidiary first submitted its application in 2013, meaning it has taken nine years for it to get to this point. 

What was the reaction? 

Kallak, or Gallók in the Sami language, is the biggest ongoing Sami rights struggle in Sweden. The local Jåhkågasska, Sirges and Tuorpon Sami reindeer herding districts, are bitterly opposed to the project, which they complain will cut their herding district in two, making it difficult to move their herds between their summer and winter herding areas. They also worry that the mine tailings will pollute local water. 

Mikael Kuhmunen, a local Sami community leader, told Sweden’s TT news agency he was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the announcement. Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter called the decision “shortsighted, racist, colonial and
nature-hostile”. 

Beowulf’s chief executive, on the other hand, criticised the “unacceptably long time” it had taken Sweden to come to a decision. “It’s good that the concession has been given the approval, but why couldn’t we have got it in 2017.”

“Doing good business requires transparency and predictable process, which has not been the case,” he continued. 

Who supports the mine? 

The local municipality in the nearby town of Jokkmokk supports the mine, which it claims will bring much needed employment to a municipality which has long faced a slow population decline, as do many of the local citizens. 

“If there’s mine, you may as well close the curtains on Jokkmokk. There will be nothing left,” Rickard Eriksson, a local who commutes to mining jobs in other municipalities, told TT. “I know a lot of people who if it’s a ‘no’, plan to take their families and move elsewhere.”

What’s the history behind the mine struggle? 

Beowulf already faced protests back in 2013, when Sami and environmental activists tried to stop it carrying out geological exploration and test boring at the site. Activists managed to temporarily stop the company’s test boring, by climbing up to the top of pine trees, and pouring petrol over themselves. 

As well as attracting the attention of Greta Thunberg, the mine has also become a cause pushed by the Sami singer songwriter Sofia Jannok, and become the focus of a renewed struggle for Sami rights. 

What’s the history of discrimination and colonialism in the Sami lands?

But mine is just the latest project in the industrialisation of Sapmi, the Sami people’s traditional homeland, which stretches between Norway, Sweden, Finland and Northern Russia. The Sami have traditionally been nomadic, herding their animals between the mountain regions right down to the Baltic Sea. 

The mines in Sweden’s most northerly country, Norrbotten, are home to 93 percent of the European Union’s iron-ore production, and as the mines were discovered and built-up at the end of the 19th century, Sweden justified the exploitation of Sami areas by developing a racist ideology, which contrasted the Swedish race with the “inferior” and “primitive” Sami people. 

Researchers travelled to the Sami areas and measured the skulls and bodies of the local people, often in humiliating ways. 

The country established a State Institute for Racial Biology at Uppsala University in 1922, whose research often sought to demonstrate the negative impacts of racial mixing between Swedes and Sami people. Sami children were also for a long time banned from speaking their language in schools. 

What safeguards did the Sami receive as part of the government’s approval? 

On the face of it, fairly significant ones. Sweden’s government has ordered the company to only carry out construction during periods “when the least possible negative impact arises for the ongoing reindeer husbandry”, for example, when the reindeer are elsewhere. The mine should “use as little land as possible”, and “avoid, as far as possible, impacts on reindeer migration routes”, and build “fences, dikes or other facilities” to cut the risk of accidents involving reindeer. 

The company has also been ordered to “continuously consult” with the local Sami herding districts, and to pay compensation for any additional costs they incur as a result of the mine. 

What happens now? 

The company said in a press release that it would now push ahead with a Scoping Study before the end of the year, create a “roadmap for environmental permitting”, and seek new investment and additional partners. 

After the Dagens Nyheter newspaper wrote a story alleging conflicts of interest in the business department, the Green Party reported Sweden’s business minister Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson to the Committee on the Constitution, the parliamentary committee which scrutinises government actions. 

While the company seeks approval from the environmental courts, the issue should quieten down, but the moment it tries to do anything on the ground, it is likely that the protests will far exceed those seen in 2013. 

