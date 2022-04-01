Read news from:
OPINION: Is it dangerous to be a woman in Sweden?

Centre-right politicians in Sweden this week reacted to a ranking that rated Sweden the second most dangerous country in the world for women. David Crouch asks whether the evidence stacks up.

Published: 1 April 2022 13:40 CEST
A woman jogs through Stockholm in the early evening. Photo: Jan

Anna was out shopping in a suburb of Gothenburg a few years ago. She was in her 70s. A group of young men verbally abused her and one grabbed her by her genitals. Annika went for an interview at a school in the city. She encountered unprovoked verbal abuse from teenagers as she walked through the building.

If you have lived in Sweden for a while, you will probably have heard of at least one such incident of sexual assault or harassment against women. Heaven forbid, if you are a woman you may have experienced it yourself. In both the cases above, I know the women involved.

Despite its reputation as a nation that treats women well, Sweden is far from perfect when it comes to male violence and intimidation against women.

This week, more fuel was thrown on the fire of debate around the issue, when leading members of the parliamentary opposition claimed that Sweden had become a very dangerous place for women.

“Sweden is ranked as the second most dangerous country for female travellers,” tweeted Niklas Gillström, the chief press officer for the centre-right Moderate Party. “It is absolutely awful… [we must] make Sweden safe for women again!” demanded Tobias Billström, the party’s parliamentary group leader, citing the same data.

The next day, Elisabeth Svantesson, one of the party’s leading women, issued a new political poster, stating: “It has become unsafe to be a woman in Sweden.”

“It hurts me that the Sweden I grew up in and raised my children in, which was seen as the world’s best and safest country, is now known for fatal shootings, gang violence, and humiliation robberies. And [has become] a country where women worry about being outdoors in the evening, or are giving up on going out for runs in the woods,” Svantesson wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the poster.

It is great that political leaders are talking about violence against women – this is a burning issue. However, there seem to be two problems with the way in which the Moderates have approached it this week.

First, let’s look at the claim that Sweden is the second most dangerous country in the world for women. The research that the party cites for this claim is extremely dubious.

In its ranking of dangerous countries for women, it places Sweden second beneath South Africa and above El Salvador, Jamaica and Honduras. South Africa is a country where one in four men in previous surveys stated that they had raped someone, and half of these said they had raped more than one person.

The other three countries are first, fifth and second, respectively, on the list of nations with the highest murders per capita.

Does that sound like Sweden to you? No, it doesn’t. The research is from a blog published by a website devoted to reselling  antivirus, passport manager, and VPN software – and not to the complex issue of comparative sociology that is essential to making meaningful comparisons between the position of women in different societies.

The blog acknowledges that it is “extremely difficult to quantify something as complex as safety”, but then it plunges ahead anyway, making a forest of questionable assumptions.

It even notes that only 41 percent of countries regularly produce data on violence against women, begging the question: how can we make accurate statistical comparisons when there are no data for 6 out of 10 countries? The Local contacted the author of the research, but she did not respond.

The problem is that Sweden’s official statistics show it to have a very high number of rapes. But this is principally because of the way rape is defined and recorded here, which boosts the numbers significantly. A recent study by Sweden’s National Council on Crime Prevention (Brå), reported by The Local here, found that Sweden would come out somewhere in the middle of European rankings for rape if other definitions of the crime were used.

The second problem with the Moderates’ approach to violence against women, is that it comes close to a narrative pushed by the Alt-right supporters of Donald Trump and other authoritarian leaders – namely that Sweden has seen a rise in rapes because of increased immigration from Muslim countries.

Elisabeth Svantesson makes this connection explicit by mixing up the problems of “fatal shootings, gang violence and humiliation robberies” – which are problems strongly linked with non-European immigrants to Sweden, for reasons we cannot go into here – with women worrying about being outdoors in the evening.

It is true, as Svantesson says, that one in three women fear going out of their home in the evening, according to the latest research from Brå. My own straw poll of women in my extended Swedish family suggests that this might even be an underestimate.

But it would be a shame if the centre-right opposition stooped to repeating dodgy research and racist myths about Sweden in a bid to win votes at this autumn’s election. The issues at stake deserve a more serious and considered approach.

“Sweden is one of the safest countries for women, especially when you visit us,” Susanne Udvardi, who works for the Freezone (Freezonen), Sweden’s largest helpline for victims of male violence, told The Local. “The most dangerous place for women is in the home, it is the boyfriend or ex who commits the violence.”

 

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University

OPINION: How I learned that Sweden is a nation of secret queue-jumpers

Swedes have a reputation as a nation of orderly queuers. But it doesn't take long living here before you realise that for things that matter - housing, schools, health treatment - there are ways of jumping the line.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:45 CEST
Soon after my daughter was born, I emailed Malmö’s sought after daycare cooperatives to get on their waiting lists. 

I didn’t get an answer from any of them, so a year later, I began dropping her off at the daycare allotted to us by the municipality. 

It was housed in a concrete structure so grim-looking that it was used as the gritty backdrop to the police station in The Bridge, the Scandinavian Noir crime drama based in Malmö. Getting there involved taking a lift that frequently smelled of urine. The rooftop playground was (after we had left) used by local dealers to stash drugs.

But to be fair, it was close to our house and in other ways, perfectly adequate. 

A year later, though, I got a call from one of the cooperatives I had emailed. My daughter Eira was next in line. Did I want to come to meet the staff and existing parents?

When I arrived, I discovered I wasn’t alone. My friend, a Swede looking to establish herself in Malmö after a decade in London, was there, as were several others.

I soon had a distinct feeling of being outmanoeuvered, as I watched her identify the parents in charge of new intakes and get to work on them, asking intelligent questions, demonstrating her engagement, and generally turning on the charm. 

A few days later I discovered that, even though I’d been told Eira was top of the list, my friend’s son had got the place. 

This was my first lesson in Swedish queuing, and it is a pattern I’ve seen time and time again.

Swedes, I’ve learned, generally respect a queue if it’s visible, physical, and not about anything particularly important. But when it comes to waiting lists for things such as housing, schools, and healthcare, many people, perhaps even most, will work their contacts, pull strings, find loopholes, if it helps them jump the line. 

When it was time for the children of the parents I knew to go to school, several of them — all otherwise upstanding law-abiding people — temporarily registered themselves at the addresses of friends who lived near the desirable municipal options, and then, after their children got places, moved back.

When I protested weakly that by doing this were depriving someone else’s child of their rightful place, they simply shrugged. 

When Eira joined Malmöflickorna, a dance gymnastics troupe that is a kind of Malmö institution, the other parents whispered to me that joining the troupe helped you get your child into Bladins, Malmö’s most exclusive free school, as the troupe had longstanding links. 

When it comes to accessing health treatment, I’ve learned, it doesn’t pay to stoically wait in line. When I was recently sent for a scan, I immediately rang up the clinic my primary health care centre had chosen for me. The receptionist spotted a time that had just become free the next day, and slotted me in, saving what could have been months of waiting. 

If you’re looking to buy a house, I’m told it pays to develop good relationships with estate agents, as sometimes they will sell a house without even listing it. And there are all sorts of ways to jump the long rental queues in Swedish cities, some involving paying money, some simply exploiting contacts. 

I’m not, myself, much of an operator, but I’ve also learned to take advantage of any opportunities that crop up. 

A year after we had lost our battle for the daycare place, the same Swedish friend got in touch. She had managed to upgrade to an even more sought-after cooperative. (This one has had world-famous novelists and Oscar-contending film directors as present and former parents.)

There was a place free, and she was in charge of the queue. Did we want it for Eira? The queue at this daycare, I soon discovered, was pure fiction. The municipality has since cracked down, but at the time, places went to the friends and contacts of whichever parents happened to be on the board, or failing that, to people in the queue who seemed the right kind of person. 

It didn’t seem right, but of course, we took the place. 

