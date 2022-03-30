Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: svensexa

A few days ago we chose the Swedish word for a hen do as our word of the day. Today, it's the men's turn: here's the Swedish word for a stag do: the party held for a groom by his friends before the big day.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Swedish word of the day: svensexa
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

The word for a stag do in Swedish is svensexa, which has a similar etymology to the female equivalent, möhippa.

The first part of the word, sven, is a common male name which was used archaically to describe a young unmarried man or a bachelor. Nowadays, you are more likely to hear the word ungkarl to describe an unmarried man, seen in the term ungkarlslya (“bachelor pad”).

You may be thinking that the second half of the word, sexa, has something to do with sexual intercourse. However, the real meaning behind the word is much more innocent.

A sexa is a slightly outdated term for a party. A sexa was traditionally a light celebratory dinner which started at 6pm or klockan sex – hence the name. An event starting later than 6pm could confusingly be referred to as a nattsexa (“night sixer”).

Article continues below video

One place – besides in the term svensexa – where the word sexa is still used is at Swedish universities, where it can mean an informal meal or a quick meal eaten by staff after event guests have gone home. Often, this kind of sexa takes place closer to 6am.

Unlike hen nights or möhippor, which started as a tradition in the Swedish farming community in the 1500s, svensexor are a more middle-class tradition which originated in cities in the 1600s. In svensexor during the 1800s, men dressed up in white tie – the most formal type of suit – and went out to bars and restaurants in order to consume a large amount of alcohol.

During the 1900s, middle-class women planning möhippor became jealous of the svensexa tradition, and began to incorporate some aspects of it into their hen party celebrations.

“At the beginning of the 1900s, women dressed up as men in black tie at möhippor,” Eva Knuts told newspaper Expressen. “They drank coffee, ate cake and maybe drank a glass of sherry.”

“It was highly-educated women and artists who thought it was unfair that the phenomenon was for men only. It was about getting dressed up and kidnapping the bride,” Knuts explained.

Around the 1960s and 70s, svensexor began to include party games for the groom: at King Carl XVI Gustaf’s svensexa in 1976, guests dressed up as vikings and competed against each other – although the party games at his stag do were relatively tame, according to Expressen.

Nowadays, men attending a stag do in Sweden are likely to “drink whiskey, play golf, and maybe go out in the evening,” wedding planner Katarina Krzyzinksa told Expressen. 

One thing has remained constant since the 1500s: both svensexor and möhippor are still a way for a bride or groom to celebrate their upcoming rituals and bid farewell to unmarried life alongside friends and family.

Swedish vocabulary:

Vi önskar oss en gemensam möhippa och svensexa.

We want a joint hen and stag do.

Min svensexa var fantastisk, vi åkte skidor i Italien.

My stag do was fantastic, we went skiing in Italy.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: möhippa

Today's word of the day is the Swedish word for a hen party, a party held for a bride-to-be by her friends shortly before her wedding. So, where does the word come from?

Published: 30 March 2022 13:59 CEST
Swedish word of the day: möhippa

Möhippa is made up of two words. The first is , which can be translated as “maid” or “maiden” (i.e. an unmarried woman), “damsel” or “virgin”.

A similar word to is jungfru, which translates literally to “young woman”. Both and jungfru are archaic nowadays, but can still be seen in words such as fästmö (“fiancée”, literally “attached-maiden”) and sjöjungfru (“mermaid”, literally “sea virgin”).

You may also spot the word jungfru in the supermarket: extra virgin olive oil is extra jungfruolivolja in Swedish. The Virgin Mary is also a jungfru – she is referred to as jungfru Maria.

Although the words have the same meaning, they can’t necessarily be used interchangeably. Swedes would be unlikely to understand who you were talking about if you referred to the little mermaid as a sjömö instead of a sjöjungfru, for example.

is also the word for a young woman or virgin in Danish and Norwegian, which fans of the Danish musician may already be aware of.

 

As for the second part of the word, hippa, this is an outdated term for a party often involving large amounts of alcohol. The etymology of hippa is slightly less clear, but it may come from the popular chant hipp hipp hurra! which is often shouted by guests at parties and other celebrations.

Historically, a möhippa was referred to as a mökväll (“maiden evening”). Möhippor have been celebrated in Sweden since as early as the 1500s, where they were held the night before the wedding. Originally, the bride-to-be was bathed and prepared for her wedding day by other young unmarried women from her village, where they could bid farewell to her unmarried life before she joined her husband’s family the next day.

Möhippor seem to have always been a relatively alcohol-heavy event, to the extent that the Swedish church once felt the need to step in and try to ban the practice.

“The church wanted to ban mökvällar,” Eva Knuts, doctor of ethnology at Gothenburg University told the Expressen newspaper.

According to Knuts, the wedding party often arrived at the church drunk and weren’t able to behave during the ceremony as they had been partying all night. “The wedding happened just after the party, so they weren’t very happy about it,” she said.

Nowadays, möhippor in Sweden are less likely to involve the bride’s friends giving them a bath, and more likely to involve them surprising her and whisking her away for party games – which do often still involve large amounts of alcohol. Luckily, they don’t usually take place the day before the wedding anymore either, so the bridal party usually have time to sleep off their hangovers before the big day arrives.

Example sentences:

Vi ska ordna en möhippa för vår kompis som ska gifte sig i maj!

We’re organising a hen party for our friend who is getting married in May!

Jag tror bara de ska ha ett litet bröllop så jag vet inte om hon förväntar sig en möhippa.

I think they’re having a small wedding so I don’t know if she is expecting a hen do.

