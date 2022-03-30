For members
Swedish word of the day: svensexa
A few days ago we chose the Swedish word for a hen do as our word of the day. Today, it's the men's turn: here's the Swedish word for a stag do: the party held for a groom by his friends before the big day.
Published: 1 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Swedish word of the day: möhippa
Today's word of the day is the Swedish word for a hen party, a party held for a bride-to-be by her friends shortly before her wedding. So, where does the word come from?
Published: 30 March 2022 13:59 CEST
