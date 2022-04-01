For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 1 April 2022 08:54 CEST
An operation takes place in a hospital in Sweden. Photo: TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 31 March 2022 09:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments