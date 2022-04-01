Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:54 CEST
An operation takes place in a hospital in Sweden. Photo: TT

Covid-19 no longer classed as a “threat to society” 

The Covid-19 virus has lost its status as a “threat to society” and “threat to public health”, meaning it is no longer possible for the authorities to order those infected to participate in contract tracing or go into quarantine. 

The so-called pandemic law, and another special law on bars and restaurants, are also expiring, losing the government a raft of special powers they temporarily gave themselves to slow the spread of infection. 

“This comes as a result of our good vaccination coverage which is protecting people from serious illness,” said Sara Byfors from the Public Health Agency. “That’s why we no longer consider that it should be considered a threat to public health, because it no longer impacts on society in the same way.” 

She said the agency did not expect Covid-19 to regain the classification unless a new vaccine-resistant variant arises. 

But she said that the virus was still widely spread within the population, and said the recommendation remained to stay at home if you become ill. The Public Health Agency is still recommending that contact tracing continues within the healthcare and elderly care system. 

The government has ordered experts to begin preparing a new, improved law on infectious diseases, building on what has been learned during the pandemic, with a proposal due to be submitted on August 31st next year. 

Swedish Vocab: samhällsfarlig – a critical threat to society

LGBT debaters face widespread abuse: study 

About half of those active in debating gay, bisexual, and trans issues have faced abuse, threats or actual violence, with a third of them experiencing this in the last year, according to a new report from the Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society. 

The agency sent an inquiry to 4,000 voluntary organisations and religious groups, of whom 43 percent replied.

“The responses show that threats and hate, or the fear of being exposed to these things, risks reducing the variety of voices in the debate in society,” Lena Nyberg, the organisation’s general director, wrote in a debate article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Swedish Vocab: HBTQ (homosexuella, bisexuella, trans- och queerpersoner) – LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender)

Hospital waiting times grow 25 percent in a year

The number of people waiting to see a healthcare specialist or consultant doctor in Sweden has risen 25 percent over the last year, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll. 

In December 2021, 465,800 patients were waiting for their first appointment with a consultant, and 163,600 were waiting for an operation, the National Board of Health and Welfare has reported, a 25 percent rise on the number waiting in January 2021. 

According to the agency, four out of ten patients had been waiting more than 90 days for an operation, and 28 percent had been waiting more than 90 days for an appointment. 

Did Russian jets carry nuclear weapons into Swedish airspace?

Swedish broadcaster TV4 reported on Wednesday that the Russian jets that violated Swedish airspace this month were carrying nuclear weapons. But defence experts in Sweden are sceptical.

According to an article published by TV4 on Wednesday, two of the Russian planes that had to be escorted away from airspace near Gotland on March 2nd were equipped with nuclear weapons. It was picked up by international newspapers such as the Daily Mail and the Evening Standard. 

Carl-Johan Edström, the head of Sweden’s airforce, assured TT that he would not have kept such information secret. “If we had an increased threat against Sweden which could be linked to this event or to other events we would have informed people about it,” he said.
 

“My judgement from the pictures is that the planes look completely unarmed”, said expert Andreas Hörnedal from the Swedish Defence Research Agency.

He said Kh-32 cruise missiles, which can be nuclear-armed, cannot anyway be carried on a Sukhoi 24.

“These are huge missiles that weigh 5.5 tonnes and are carried on a different plane”, he said. “This was an obvious factual error, which, on the other hand, can happen when it comes to technological details”.

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:13 CEST
Sweden’s PM: ‘I do not rule out Nato membership’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has declared that she no longer rules out Nato membership, in a sign of the shifting position of the ruling Social Democrats.

“I do not rule out Nato membership in any way,” Magdalena Andersson told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. “But I want to make a well-founded analysis of the possibilities open to us and the threats and risks and involved, to be able to take the decision that is best for Sweden.”

Andersson faced criticism from opposition parties earlier this month when she warned that a Nato application from Sweden in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked “further destabilising the security of this part of Europe”.

Her party has also taken a decision at its annual congress not to join Nato, but Andersson told SVT that this decision had been taken in a different geopolitical situation, and could be revised.

Swedish Vocab: att utesluta — to rule out

Sweden Democrat MP leaves party after sharing Russian propaganda 

The Sweden Democrat MP Roger Richthoff is leaving the Sweden Democrats after he shared a video on Facebook which thanked Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, and included Russian propaganda on Ukrainian biological weapons, and claimed that the Nazis in Ukraine were funded by Jews who wanted to destroy Christianity in the country. 

He will also no longer represent the party in the parliament’s defence committee. 

“We do no longer have confidence in Roger Richthoff as an MP in the defence,” Henrik Vinge, the party’s group leader in parliament, told TT. 

Swedish Vocab: politisk vilde — politically independent (an independent MP)

Only half as many rooms needed for Ukrainian refugees: Migration Agency

Sweden’s Migration Agency has reduced its prognosis for the level of emergency accommodation municipalities need to provide for Ukrainian refugees by half.

According to the agency, Sweden will only need about 6,000 so-called evakueringsplatser or ‘evacuation accommodation in Sweden’s municipality, down from the 12,000 estimated earlier. So far municipalities have made about 4,500 such places available in places such as campsites or schools. 

Swedish Vocab: en bedömning — a judgement, estimate 

Swedish anti-tank weapons ‘unexpectedly effective’: 

Sweden’s Pansarskott 86 anti-armed vehicle weapons have shown themselves to be unexpectedly effective, taking out several heavily armoured tanks, even though Swedish Armed Forces normally only consider them sufficiently powerful to take out lightly armoured vehicles. 

“The catastrophic effects we have seen from being hit by a portable anti-tank weapon has anyway surprised me,” Lieutenant-Colonel Joakim Paasikivi told Norway’s state broadcaster NRK. 

The weapon’s effectiveness in Ukraine, he said, might be down to skilled use by Ukrainian troops, and their ability to find the best possible angle from which to fire them, or it might be down to the fact that Russian tanks are more poorly constructed than expected. 

“The ammunition is stored in the gun tower, so if you hit it around the gun tower you might cause the ammunition to explode, which will blow the tower clean off and kill the crew,” he said. 

Sweden has sent 10,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Norway has sent 4,000 of the M72 variety, which is also handheld but slightly weaker than the Swedish Pansarskott 86.

Swedish Vocab: att överraska — to surprise

Sweden could now make escaping from prison illegal

Sweden could finally make escaping from prison illegal, after the Green Party switched sides on the issue, giving a proposal to bring in a new law a parliamentary majority. Sweden has long been among the handful of countries where escaping from prison is legal, meaning those that do so and our caught face no additional punishment. 
 
The Moderate Party, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties have historically been in favour of making escaping from prison illegal, while the Social Democrats, Left Party, Centre Party and Green Party have historically been against it. 
 
Escaping from prison remains legal in a number of countries, including Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria. 

Swedish Vocab: att rymma — to escape

