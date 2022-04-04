For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: Will Sweden’s new ‘help to buy’ scheme benefit internationals?
Sweden's government has announced plans to bring in a new "help to buy" loan for first time property buyers. Here's how it might help foreigners living in the country.
Published: 4 April 2022 16:31 CEST
A sign invites potential buyers to a viewing of a property in Sweden. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
RENTING
Five tricks Swedes use to avoid the long wait for rental apartments
The official waiting time for apartments in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö varies between three and eleven years. But Swedes have their own tricks for jumping the queue.
Published: 31 March 2022 13:28 CEST
