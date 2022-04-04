Read news from:
COVID-19

Sweden offers fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to over-65s

Sweden's Public Health Agency is now recommending a fourth vaccine dose for all over 65s, as well as other adults aged 18-64 with immune deficiency.

Published: 4 April 2022 09:44 CEST
The second booster dose will be offered to over-65s who had their first booster over four months ago. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The fourth vaccine has been offered to over-80s, care home residents and recipients of at-home care since February this year. Around half of this group – 52 percent – have received their fourth dose, according to the Public Health Agency’s weekly statistics.

Now, the Public Health Agency is extending the second booster dose offer to over-65s, saying in a press release that the decision is due to an increased spread of infection in Sweden and abroad, as well as lower vaccine efficacy for those who received their vaccine more than four months ago.

The risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 increases with age, and – for those over 65 – almost four months has passed since their previous dose. In addition to this, the protective effects of the vaccine become weaker over time.

“Just as before, the goal is to prevent serious illness and death from Covid-19. Since we can still see a significant spread of infection both in Sweden and in other countries in combination with vaccine protection starting to decrease in this group, we are motivated to offer a second booster dose to further age groups,” Public Health Agency general director Karin Tegmark Wisell explained.

The second booster dose should be taken four months after the previous dose, and three months after for those with immune deficiency.

The Public Health Agency also encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated or received their booster shot to do so “as soon as possible”.

First booster doses are available for over-18s in all Swedish regions. If you have not had yours yet and want to know how to book in your region, see The Local’s guide HERE.

COVID-19

Infection rates rising as Sweden scraps last Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 infection rates are on the rise again in Europe, thanks to the new omikron BA.2 variant. In the meantime, another variant called deltakron is also starting to spread.

Published: 31 March 2022 13:10 CEST
According to Niklas Arnberg, Professor in virology at Umeå University, more than 90 percent of positive tests now show traces of the new variant. BA.2 is more contagious than BA.1, but only causes mild symptoms for most people.

An even newer variant, deltakron, was discovered in France in January this year, and has now been identified in five other countries, including Denmark and the United Kingdom.

“We don’t know much about the severity of deltakron yet, but I don’t think there’s any reason to worry,” Arnberg told the TT newswire. “Deltakron is just a variant of two variants we already know.”  

He said deltakron might already be present in Sweden, even through the weekly report from the Public Health Agency hasn’t yet confirmed any cases. There are no indications so far that the vaccine would not work properly against deltakron, he said.

The wide spread of the new variant comes as Sweden’s pandemic law, and other additional laws regarding the virus are set to be removed on April 1st.

Karin Tegmark Wisell, general director at the Public Health Agency in Sweden, told SVT that the pandemic was still ongoing and that everyone should make sure to live with it in a balanced way. 

