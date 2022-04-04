For members
Swedish word of the day: pyssel
If you have children in Sweden, you've probably heard this word, especially around holidays. But what does it mean?
Published: 4 April 2022 13:53 CEST
Swedish word of the day: svensexa
A few days ago we chose the Swedish word for a hen do as our word of the day. Today, it's the men's turn: here's the Swedish word for a stag do: the party held for a groom by his friends before the big day.
Published: 1 April 2022 09:16 CEST
