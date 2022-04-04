Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: pyssel

If you have children in Sweden, you've probably heard this word, especially around holidays. But what does it mean?

Published: 4 April 2022 13:53 CEST
Swedish word of the day: pyssel
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Today’s word of the day is pyssel.

Pyssel‘s first meaning is similar to “handicrafts” – a small crafting activity, usually aimed at children, which is often carried out around holidays. Swedish children may bring home påskpyssel (“Easter crafts”) from school around Easter and julpyssel is a popular activity for families in the quiet period in the run-up to Christmas.

Larger creative activities or projects, particularly those carried out by adults, are usually referred to with more specific terms. If you were building a piece of furniture, for example, you would be doing slöjd (“woodwork”) rather than pyssel.

The verb form of pyssel is pyssla. Pyssla is often used when talking about doing small arts and crafts, but can also describe the act of carrying out minor chores or activities around the house. A good English translation here could be “tinkering” or “fiddling” with something.

The question vad pysslar du med? reflects this second meaning, and is an informal way to ask someone what they are doing: roughly translated as “what are you up to?”.

Article continues below video

Påskpyssel done by The Local Editor Richard Orange’s kids this weekend – featuring corn and bean seeds planted in hollow eggshells. Photo: Richard Orange/The Local

A similar word to pyssla is syssla. Both words can be used to describe engaging in some sort of creative hobby which usually requires fine motor skills, although syssla implies that it is a more serious activity, maybe even something the person in question does for work.

For example, att pyssla med modelltåg would be used to describe someone who works on model trains in their free time (a good English translation here could be “tinkers with model trains”), whereas att syssla med modelltåg could mean that the person in question restores model trains professionally.

The question vad sysslar du med? can also mean “what are you up to?”, but can also be a way of asking about someone’s profession, similar to asking “what do you do for a living?”.

The word sysselsättning also reflects this: it is used to describe the degree of employment in labour market statistics, for example. Att vara sysselsatt doesn’t always mean that someone is employed, but can also be used to describe that someone is busy, such as in the phrase det håller barnen sysselsatta (“it keeps the kids occupied”).

You can also pyssla om someone: look after them when they are sick.

Although pyssel looks similar to the English word “puzzle”, you should make sure to use the word pussel instead when talking about a puzzle or jigsaw. The Swedish term for putting together a jigsaw, for example, is att lägga pussel, and a word puzzle such as a crossword or a riddle would be en ordpussel.

Example sentences:

Vad pysslar du med? Jag pysslar med min pussel.

What are you doing? I’m fiddling with my jigsaw.

Har du några bra tips på påskpyssel jag kan göra med barnen?

Do you have any good tips for Easter crafts I can do with the kids?

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY

Swedish word of the day: svensexa

A few days ago we chose the Swedish word for a hen do as our word of the day. Today, it's the men's turn: here's the Swedish word for a stag do: the party held for a groom by his friends before the big day.

Published: 1 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Swedish word of the day: svensexa

The word for a stag do in Swedish is svensexa, which has a similar etymology to the female equivalent, möhippa.

The first part of the word, sven, is a common male name which was used archaically to describe a young unmarried man or a bachelor. Nowadays, you are more likely to hear the word ungkarl to describe an unmarried man, seen in the term ungkarlslya (“bachelor pad”).

You may be thinking that the second half of the word, sexa, has something to do with sexual intercourse. However, the real meaning behind the word is much more innocent.

A sexa is a slightly outdated term for a party. A sexa was traditionally a light celebratory dinner which started at 6pm or klockan sex – hence the name. An event starting later than 6pm could confusingly be referred to as a nattsexa (“night sixer”).

One place – besides in the term svensexa – where the word sexa is still used is at Swedish universities, where it can mean an informal meal or a quick meal eaten by staff after event guests have gone home. Often, this kind of sexa takes place closer to 6am.

Unlike hen nights or möhippor, which started as a tradition in the Swedish farming community in the 1500s, svensexor are a more middle-class tradition which originated in cities in the 1600s. In svensexor during the 1800s, men dressed up in white tie – the most formal type of suit – and went out to bars and restaurants in order to consume a large amount of alcohol.

During the 1900s, middle-class women planning möhippor became jealous of the svensexa tradition, and began to incorporate some aspects of it into their hen party celebrations.

“At the beginning of the 1900s, women dressed up as men in black tie at möhippor,” Eva Knuts told newspaper Expressen. “They drank coffee, ate cake and maybe drank a glass of sherry.”

“It was highly-educated women and artists who thought it was unfair that the phenomenon was for men only. It was about getting dressed up and kidnapping the bride,” Knuts explained.

Around the 1960s and 70s, svensexor began to include party games for the groom: at King Carl XVI Gustaf’s svensexa in 1976, guests dressed up as vikings and competed against each other – although the party games at his stag do were relatively tame, according to Expressen.

Nowadays, men attending a stag do in Sweden are likely to “drink whiskey, play golf, and maybe go out in the evening,” wedding planner Katarina Krzyzinksa told Expressen. 

One thing has remained constant since the 1500s: both svensexor and möhippor are still a way for a bride or groom to celebrate their upcoming rituals and bid farewell to unmarried life alongside friends and family.

Swedish vocabulary:

Vi önskar oss en gemensam möhippa och svensexa.

We want a joint hen and stag do.

Min svensexa var fantastisk, vi åkte skidor i Italien.

My stag do was fantastic, we went skiing in Italy.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it – or join The Local as a member and get your copy for free.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

SHOW COMMENTS