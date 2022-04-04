Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 4 April 2022 09:16 CEST
The Baltic Voyager, a Russian vessel, anchored outside Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Sweden to offer fourth vaccine dose to over-65s 
 
Sweden on Monday said it would extend the threshold for being offering a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine from 80 years old, down to 65, with the aim of maintaining protection against the virus in this age range. 
 
“The goal is exactly the same as before — to limit the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19, because we are still seeing a significant spread both in Sweden and in other countries,” said Karin Tegmark Wisell, general director of the Public Health Agency, in a press statement
 
Swedish Vocab: fortfarande – still 
 
 
Right-wing voters in Sweden against profit-making in welfare
 
A full 67 percent of people in Sweden now support a ban on companies making profits from supplying state-funded welfare services such as schools, healthcare, and elderly care, with even voters for right-wing parties becoming more negative, a new survey by the SOM institute at Gothenburg University has found. 
 
“There has actually never been a particularly positive sentiment towards making profits from supplying tax-financed healthcare, education, and elderly care,” said Johan Martinsson, Research Director at the university’s Laboratory of Opinion Research. “But in recent years opinion has swung even further in a negative direction, and even fewer want to allow it.” 
 
Even among right-wing voters, the so-called balansmåttet or “trust margin”, which subtracts the percentage who oppose a profit ban from the percentage who support one, is now positive at +23, after having been below zero in 2018. 
 
“In fact, all groups have become slightly more negative, but the biggest change has taken place on the right, and it has grown for three years in a row,” Martinsson said. 
 
Swedish Vocab: en förändring – a change
 

Swedes most in favour of defence spending in Europe 

People in Sweden are more positive towards increased defence spending than citizens of any other country in the EU, according to a new opinion poll by Novus. Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’ chief executive, put this down to Swedes’ higher trust in government. 

“This is often the case when politicians unveil a big investment, so now, with the Ukraine war in the background, Swedes are positive towards it, because people still have relatively big trust in government,” he told Swedish state broadcaster SR. 

Some 78 percent of people in Sweden think that the defence budget should increase, compared to an EU average of 52 percent. 

Swedish Vocab: en satsning – an investment

Municipalities in Sweden call on government to commit to backing refugee spending 
 
The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions has called for the government to guarantee that municipalities will be reimbursed for the increased spending needed to support the expected 76,000 refugees coming to Sweden from Ukraine. 

“Caring for refugees is ultimately a national responsibility, and today the municipalities have no guarantee that they will be reimbursed for all the costs that are likely to arise,” Annika Wallenskog, the association’s chief economist, told Sweden’s TT newswire. 

The association has sent in a request for clarification to the government. 

The association also wants the government to change some regulations, so that Ukrainian mothers can get more than the current 15 hours a week of daycare for their children over the age of three.

Finally, it wants the government to commit money towards education in the Ukrainian language, as current budgets are insufficient.  

Swedish Vocab: en krav – a demand
 
Russian banana boat stranded after port workers refuse to land cargo 
 
The Russian cargo ship Baltic Performer is stuck outside the port of Helsingborg, unable to unload its cargo of bananas from Ecuador, after a decision from the Swedish Dockworkers Union not to unload cargos from Russian vessels. 
 
The ship’s owners tried but failed over the weekend to get workers who are members of the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union to unload the cargo. While the union has also voted not to unload Russian vessels, the decision will not come into force for a month.
 
But over the weekend, the owners nonetheless failed to get sufficient workers, meaning the bananas remain on board while the ship has anchored outside the port. 
 
Swedish Vocab: att ankra – to anchor 
 

Russia’s propaganda machine has “completely failed” in Ukraine: Psychological Defence Agency 

Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency has condemned Russia’s propaganda operation in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine as a “total failure”, pointing to the way that social media accounts run by Russian operatives have seen posts in favour of Russia’s invasion drowned out by louder critical voices. 

“We have a good understanding of how they operate and here they have totally failed,” Mikael Tofvesson, chief of one of the agency’s units. 

He points to a tweet from the Russian foreign department that argued that everything was going according to plan and “all our goals are going to be met”. “Life will soon return to normal in the areas freed from the nationalists.” 

The tweet immediately spurred thousands of tweets ridiculing the Russian position, posting images of burning Russian vehicles and memes about Bagdad Bob. 

“That’s something they should only have posted in a medium that they themselves control and know that they will not get any pushback,” he said. “They made themselves the target, which is unprofessional.” 

Swedish Vocab: har totalt misslyckats – has completely failed

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:54 CEST
Covid-19 no longer classed as a “threat to society” 

The Covid-19 virus has lost its status as a “threat to society” and “threat to public health”, meaning it is no longer possible for the authorities to order those infected to participate in contract tracing or go into quarantine. 

The so-called pandemic law, and another special law on bars and restaurants, are also expiring, losing the government a raft of special powers they temporarily gave themselves to slow the spread of infection. 

“This comes as a result of our good vaccination coverage which is protecting people from serious illness,” said Sara Byfors from the Public Health Agency. “That’s why we no longer consider that it should be considered a threat to public health, because it no longer impacts on society in the same way.” 

She said the agency did not expect Covid-19 to regain the classification unless a new vaccine-resistant variant arises. 

But she said that the virus was still widely spread within the population, and said the recommendation remained to stay at home if you become ill. The Public Health Agency is still recommending that contact tracing continues within the healthcare and elderly care system. 

The government has ordered experts to begin preparing a new, improved law on infectious diseases, building on what has been learned during the pandemic, with a proposal due to be submitted on August 31st next year. 

Swedish Vocab: samhällsfarlig – a critical threat to society

LGBT debaters face widespread abuse: study 

About half of those active in debating gay, bisexual, and trans issues have faced abuse, threats or actual violence, with a third of them experiencing this in the last year, according to a new report from the Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society. 

The agency sent an inquiry to 4,000 voluntary organisations and religious groups, of whom 43 percent replied.

“The responses show that threats and hate, or the fear of being exposed to these things, risks reducing the variety of voices in the debate in society,” Lena Nyberg, the organisation’s general director, wrote in a debate article in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Swedish Vocab: HBTQ (homosexuella, bisexuella, trans- och queerpersoner) – LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender)

Hospital waiting times grow 25 percent in a year

The number of people waiting to see a healthcare specialist or consultant doctor in Sweden has risen 25 percent over the last year, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll. 

In December 2021, 465,800 patients were waiting for their first appointment with a consultant, and 163,600 were waiting for an operation, the National Board of Health and Welfare has reported, a 25 percent rise on the number waiting in January 2021. 

According to the agency, four out of ten patients had been waiting more than 90 days for an operation, and 28 percent had been waiting more than 90 days for an appointment. 

Did Russian jets carry nuclear weapons into Swedish airspace?

Swedish broadcaster TV4 reported on Wednesday that the Russian jets that violated Swedish airspace this month were carrying nuclear weapons. But defence experts in Sweden are sceptical.

According to an article published by TV4 on Wednesday, two of the Russian planes that had to be escorted away from airspace near Gotland on March 2nd were equipped with nuclear weapons. It was picked up by international newspapers such as the Daily Mail and the Evening Standard. 

Carl-Johan Edström, the head of Sweden’s airforce, assured TT that he would not have kept such information secret. “If we had an increased threat against Sweden which could be linked to this event or to other events we would have informed people about it,” he said.
 

“My judgement from the pictures is that the planes look completely unarmed”, said expert Andreas Hörnedal from the Swedish Defence Research Agency.

He said Kh-32 cruise missiles, which can be nuclear-armed, cannot anyway be carried on a Sukhoi 24.

“These are huge missiles that weigh 5.5 tonnes and are carried on a different plane”, he said. “This was an obvious factual error, which, on the other hand, can happen when it comes to technological details”.

