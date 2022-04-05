Read news from:
EXPLAINED: What kind of state are Sweden’s bomb shelters in?

Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency is this month sending information out to the owners of properties housing bomb shelters on what they need to do to get their shelters up to the required standard.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:03 CEST
A sign for a bomb shelter in central Malmö.
A sign for a bomb shelter in central Malmö. Photo: Richard Orange
What condition are Sweden’s 64,000 bomb shelters in? 
 
No one really knows.
 
Ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, the Civil Contingencies Agency only had sufficient funding to inspect 2,000 a year. In 2020, only about 20 percent of Sweden’s 64,000 shelters had been inspected in the preceding ten years, and of those, only 9,000 had passed. This suggests that at least 30 percent are not up to scratch. 
 
Many of the bomb shelters are currently used as cycle sheds or storage for the people who live in the buildings where they are situated. 
 
The agency insists that “most of the shelters are fully useable” even though they failed to pass an inspection. It says it expects bomb shelters to be used for other purposes during peacetime.
 
What are Sweden’s bomb shelters designed to protect against? 
 
They are designed to protect citizens against the shock wave from a bomb, shrapnel, fires, ionising radiation, and debris from collapsing buildings. They are also have ventilation systems to keep out poison gasses and radioactive dust. 
 

Article continues below video

 
How quickly should the owners of properties with bomb shelters be able to ready them for use? 
 
Property owners are responsible for maintaining and equipping bomb shelters on their properties. They are supposed to be able to convert the spaces into functional bomb shelters within 48 hours.
 
Kaj Lindblom, one of the two leaders of Skyddsrumsspecialisten, which has built, maintained, and renovated bomb shelters since 1973, told The Local, however, that only five percent of bomb shelters could be ready within this time. 
 
He estimated that about half lack functional ventilation, with many still having the same filters in place as when they were built in the 1940s. Many also still have paper toilets dating back to the 1960s and earlier (which were used in conjunction with plastic bags), rather than the more modern plastic bucket toilets. The paper toilets, Lindblom said, need to be replaced. 
 
Another common problem, he said, was that non-specialist builders often drill through the walls of bomb shelters to bring in water or electricity, and did not do it in such a way as to keep the rooms’ protective function in the case of a nuclear attack.
 
“There have been too few checks, and property owners have had too low a level of knowledge on what their responsibilities are,” he told The Local. “They’ve also expected that the Civil Contingencies Agency will not check shelters”. 
 
 
 
Are there enough bomb shelters for everyone? 
 
Nope. 
 
Sweden stopped building bomb shelters in 2002, and the number of places has not kept pace with the increased size of the population. The 64,000 bomb shelters only offer sufficient places for about seven million of Sweden’s 10 million people, and many city districts built since 2002 entirely lack shelters. 
 
In addition, each bomb shelter is designed to provide only 0.75 square metres per person: about 85cm by 85cm, so while you will be protected, you won’t be comfortable. 
 
They are designed to be stayed in for at least 72 hours. 
 
 
So what’s being done? 
 
The Civil Contingencies Agency is sending out a brochure to the owners of all properties which house a bomb shelter with a checklist specifying what condition the shelter needs to be in, and what equipment needs to be available. Much of the information is available here
 
“It’s most often just a case of quite simple maintenance,” Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, the Civil Contingencies Agency’s Director-General, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “Putting some oil on the hinges, doing some rust treatment, and making sure the bomb shelter equipment is available.” 
 
The agency has also called for some of the 800 million kronor in extra civil defence spending announced last month to go towards renovating the largest bomb shelters in major cities. 
 
The government has also launched an inquiry into whether the country needs to build new bomb shelters, with the conclusions of the inquiry due on November 7th. 
 
Skyddsrumsspecialisten has designed a free-standing bomb shelter that can be erected in newly built areas of Swedish cities, doubling as an additional cycle shelter or recycling room. 
 
 
What equipment needs to be present in all bomb shelters? 
 
According to the Civil Contingencies Agency, all bomb shelters need to feature the following equipment: 
  • an air lock 
  • shelter doors,
  • a threshold – fixed or mountable
  • an alternative exit, made from concrete or with a steel hatch
  • a ventilation unit
  • protective filters
  • pressure relief valves 
  • a shock wave valve – one per ventilation unit
  • supply air ducts
  • a heating device
  • lighting
  • capture devices for lighting fixtures and heating elements
  • sealing strips for doors. These strips must be stored in a package in peacetime
  • taps, drains on the floor, a vent, and for shelters built after 1961, a key to open and close the drain. 
  • toilet walls, a toilet, and water barrels
  • tools for dismantling any equipment or furniture in place for peacetime use and getting the shelter ready. 
  • instructions for assembling, operating, and maintaining the shelter
 

Did Russian jets carry nuclear weapons into Swedish airspace?

Swedish broadcaster TV4 reported on Wednesday that the Russian jets that violated Swedish airspace this month were carrying nuclear weapons. But defence experts in Sweden are sceptical.

Published: 31 March 2022 16:55 CEST
Did Russian jets carry nuclear weapons into Swedish airspace?

According to an article published by TV4 on Wednesday, two of the Russian planes that had to be escorted away from airspace near Gotland on March 2nd were equipped with nuclear weapons. It was picked up by international newspapers such as the Daily Mail and the Evening Standard. 

According to anonymous sources quoted by the broadcaster, the pilots of the two Sukhoi 24 attack aircraft, which were accompanied by two Sukhoi 27 fighter jets, had made sure that the Swedish pilots could see the weapons. 

Although the Swedish Armed Forces would not comment on the information, Carl-Johan Edström, the head of Sweden’s airforce told the broadcaster that the incursion had been done deliberately to send a signal to Sweden. 

“We see it as a deliberate act, which is extremely serious when you consider that this is a country currently at war,” he told the broadcaster.

When contacted by the TT newswire on Thursday, Edström denied that Swedish pilots had seen nuclear weapons on the jets

“If we had an increased threat against Sweden which could be linked to this event or to other events we would have informed people about it,” he said. 

The Swedish Armed Forces has not yet commented on which weapons the planes were carrying. But defence experts told Sweden’s TT newswire they were sceptical of claims they were carrying nuclear weapons.

“My judgement from the pictures is that the planes look completely unarmed”, said expert Andreas Hörnedal from the Swedish Defence Research Agency. 

He said Kh-32 cruise missiles, which can be nuclear-armed, cannot anyway be carried on a Sukhoi 24. 

“These are huge missiles that weigh 5.5 tonnes and are carried on a different plane”, he said. “This was an obvious factual error, which, on the other hand, can happen when it comes to technological details”. 

It’s still unclear how the information reached TV4, but it could well have been Russian misinformation, Hörnedal told TT.

