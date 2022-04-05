Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Sweden expels three Russian diplomats in protest at alleged war crimes

Sweden is expelling three Russian diplomats from the country in a punitive action after alleged war crimes were discovered in Ukrainian cities.

Published: 5 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Sweden's foreign minister announces the expulsion of three Russian diplomats at a press conference. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT /

Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, said at a press conference that it was “clear that war crimes had been committed” in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine, and said that the pictures of dead bodies that had been circulated in recent days were “deeply shocking”. 

She said the three diplomats had been chosen because “it is absolutely clear that they are involved in illegal espionage activities in Sweden”. As a result, she said they were not working in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. 

As well as expelling the diplomats, Sweden has also summoned Russia’s ambassador to the foreign ministry.  

The decision makes Sweden the tenth country in the European Union to expel Russian diplomats in protest at alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in towns and cities they have occupied in Ukraine. 

Denmark announced on Tuesday that it would expel 15 diplomats involved in espionage. Germany and France have declared 40 and 35 diplomats “persona non grata”. The Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Poland have all expelled Russian diplomats. 

When Linde was asked why Sweden had not expelled more diplomats, when Sweden’s Säpo security police believe that a much higher number of Russian embassy staff are engaged in spying, she said that Sweden wanted to minimise retaliatory measures. 

“It’s not always easy to expel diplomats, and there are always consequences for our own embassy and our own general consulate,” she said.

“We always have to balance our own interests against our judgement that it is necessary to make some expulsions. But it does not rule out expelling more in future, who also do not follow the Vienna Convention.” 

At the press conference, Linde said that Sweden was working closely with its EU partners on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia, which will be be announced shortly. 

“It’s a sanctions package which goes further in [limiting] Russian exports of fossil fuels,” she said. “We hope to agree to stop all coal and oil from Russia. It’s very much necessary now.”

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Swedish Universities suspend exchange and research programs with Russia

Eight of Sweden's leading universities have broken off all their exchange programs with Russian and Belarusian universities, a survey by SVT has found.

Published: 5 April 2022 10:55 CEST
The decisions have come after Education Minister Anna Ekström on March 2nd called for higher education institutes to break off contact and collaborations with state-run institutions in Russia and Belarus. 

Since then the Uppsala, Stockholm, Umeå, Linnaeus, Linköping and Jonköping universities have all cancelled their exchange programs with state-run institutions in Russia and Belarus, as has the Stockholm School of Economics.

“This is a consequence of the government’s request. All agreements are being put on ice,” Karin Apelgren, head of the Student Affairs and Academic Registry at Uppsala University, told SVT

Students already studying in Sweden under the programs will, however, be allowed to continue their exchange. 

“It’s not just the Russian elite who are being affected, but young people who want to study and make a life for themselves,” Lisa Khaidarova, a Russian who has been studying at Uppsala University since 2018, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT.

“It’s sad. We never chose to be Russian, we were just born there. I have so many friends who would have loved to come here, but now it will be impossible.” 

READ ALSO: How has Sweden responded to Putin’s war in Ukraine so far?

Stefan Ingvarsson, an analyst at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs warned that isolating Russian academic institutions could strengthen rather than weaken the regime around President Vladimir Putin. 

“I understand that this is a problematic situation, but at the same time it’s ridiculous to stop people coming to Sweden. This is exactly the sort of exchange which we need to change Russia,” he said. “I’m afraid that the West is currently contributing to the isolation which certain powers in Russia have only dreamt of, and that we ourselves have pledged to counteract.” 

As well as stopping exchange programs, several universities have also frozen collaborations with Russian universities.

Lund University, for instance, recently suspended one of its Arctic climate research projects because of the project’s high Russian involvement. 

