SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Swedish Universities suspend exchange and research programs with Russia

Eight of Sweden's leading universities have broken off all their exchange programs with Russian and Belarusian universities, a survey by SVT has found.

Published: 5 April 2022 10:55 CEST
The old water tower at the Institute of Astronomy at Lund University.
The old water tower at the Institute of Astronomy at Lund University. Photo: Mikael Risedal/Lund University

The decisions have come after Education Minister Anna Ekström on March 2nd called for higher education institutes to break off contact and collaborations with state-run institutions in Russia and Belarus. 

Since then the Uppsala, Stockholm, Umeå, Linnaeus, Linköping and Jonköping universities have all cancelled their exchange programs with state-run institutions in Russia and Belarus, as has the Stockholm School of Economics.

“This is a consequence of the government’s request. All agreements are being put on ice,” Karin Apelgren, head of the Student Affairs and Academic Registry at Uppsala University, told SVT

Students already studying in Sweden under the programs will, however, be allowed to continue their exchange. 

“It’s not  bara är den ryska eliten som påverkas, det är unga människor som vill studera och bygga sina liv. Vi har inte valt att bli ryssar, vi bara föddes där.

“It’s not just the Russian elite who are being affected, but young people who want to study and make a life for themselves,” Lisa Khaidarova, a Russian who has been studying at Uppsala University since 2018, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT.

“It’s sad. We never chose to be Russian, we were just born there. I have so many friends who would have loved to come here, but now it will be impossible.” 

Stefan Ingvarsson, an analyst at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs warned that isolating Russian academic institutions could strengthen rather than weaken the regime around President Vladimir Putin. 

“I understand that this is a problematic situation, but at the same time it’s ridiculous to stop people coming to Sweden. This is exactly the sort of exchange which we need to change Russia,” he said. “I’m afraid that the West is currently contributing to the isolation which certain powers in Russia have only dreamt of, and that we ourselves have pledged to counteract.” 

As well as stopping exchange programs, several universities have also frozen collaborations with Russian universities.

Lund University, for instance, recently suspended one of its Arctic climate research projects because of the project’s high Russian involvement. 

UKRAINE

‘We’re not going back to 2015’: Swedish immigration minister

Sweden will keep a strict immigration policy in terms of accepting refugees, in order to be more sustainable over time, Anders Ygeman, Sweden's immigration minister, said at a press conference today.

Published: 31 March 2022 15:10 CEST
 “We’re not going back to 2015, when Sweden took a disproportionately big responsibility,” Ygeman said, adding that a number of municipalities in Sweden took greater responsibility for accepting refugees than others.

Sweden’s migration system needs to be well-organised, so that refugees are able to apply for residence permits with temporary protection for a year, he added. 

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, nearly 26,000 Ukrainians have registered as refugees in Sweden, putting the number of new arrivals at around the the middle of the three scenarios presented earlier this month. Under the middle scenario, nearly 76 000 refugees will arrive in the first half of the year.

Ygeman said that Sweden has been pushing for a binding asylum and migration treaty in the EU since 2015. 

The government has given Sweden’s County Administrative Boards the job of preparing premises, facilities and land which can be used for temporary housing.

There is currently temporary housing available for 74,000 people, with places for 20,500 are available for use this week. Around 40 per-cent of the total is long-term housing, such as apartments, Ygeman said.

 Mikael Damberg, Sweden’s finance minister, told the press conference that the regional governments would be compensated under the existing system. 

“The main expenses for regions and municipalities are covered by a system of standard compensation which is already covered under the asylum system”, he said.

He said the government had allotted 9.8 billion kronor to the Migration Agency to ensure that it can provide housing and a maintenance payments to people who have temporary protection in Sweden.

The money also include compensation for municipalities and regions to schools, pre-schools and medical care, as well as compensation for accepting children without parents. 

There will also be new legislation introduced, to enable the Migration Agency’s ability to assign a municipality to sort housing for refugees. “The goal is for the new law to be active this summer”, Ygeman said. 

