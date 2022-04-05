Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 5 April 2022 08:14 CEST
Protestors hold banners and Ukrainians flag outside Russia's embassy in a the days leading up to the invasion.
Protestors hold banners and Ukrainians flag outside Russia's embassy in a the days leading up to the invasion. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Sweden considers expelling Russian diplomats
 
Sweden has not yet decided whether to expel Russian diplomats in response to alleged war crimes against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Butja. 
 
“We are looking at this possibility,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told state broadcaster SVT. “But we also need to stay in place at our embassy in Moscow. That is also important. We are trying to support voluntary organisations so they can still work in the country and also to be in contact with the opposition.” 
 
Linde said the discovery in Butja of mass graves and dead bodies lying in the street was an act of cruelty almost without parallel. 
 
Swedish Vocab: motstycke – parallel 
 
 
Police to stop mass-booking of passport times in Sweden
 
Swedish police have altered their passport booking system to make it more difficult for people to mass-book passport times, and thereby worsen the long queues to get an appointment. 
 
Everyone who books a time now needs to fill in a special box designed to prevent people booking passport times using automated ‘bots’.   
 
“You need to fill in an alphabetic and or numeric combination in an answer box,” said Magnus Roglert, head of the police’s passport unit. “It’s something bots cannot do.” 
 
Swedish Vocab: att förhindra – to prevent 
 

Article continues below video

Dairy cooperative Arla restarts sales of Russian kefir 

Swedish dairy cooperative Arla has restarted selling Russian kefir, a loose yoghurt-like drink, in new packaging that does not feature Moscow’s Red Square, but instead features abstract plants which lack any clear Russian element. 

“It is Red Square itself which we think is associated quite closely with the Russian regime that lies behind the war in Ukraine, and that does not good to be associated with,” said Carolina Starck, the company’s communications chief, when product was removed from shops at the start of March. 

The company’s kefir was made in Sweden from Swedish milk and had no connection with Russia beyond the name and the traditional production process. 

Swedish Vocab: att förknippas med – to be associated with  

Stockholm municipality quashes plan to rename street outside Russian embassy 

The naming committee at Stockholm Municipality has chosen not to rename the street outside the Russian embassy to protest the invasion of Ukraine. There have been calls to rename the street Zelensky-gatan, after Ukraine’s President, for instance.  

“You should be quite careful when changing the name of a street. You have to have a good reason for it, and perhaps there should be a problem with the existing name,” Olle Zetterberg, the committee’s chair, told TV4. 

“We do not think you should take a name from someone who is still living, like Zelensky. That’s not what we usually do in Stockholm.”

He said that if politicians insisted on changing a name to make a statement, they should instead rename a part of Mariebergs Park, outside the embassy.  

Swedish Vocab: ett skäl – a reason

Published: 4 April 2022 09:16 CEST
Sweden to offer fourth vaccine dose to over-65s 
 
Sweden on Monday said it would extend the threshold for offering a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine from 80 years old, down to 65, with the aim of maintaining protection against the virus in this age range. 
 
“The goal is exactly the same as before — to limit the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19, because we are still seeing a significant spread both in Sweden and in other countries,” said Karin Tegmark Wisell, general director of the Public Health Agency, in a press statement
 
Swedish Vocab: fortfarande – still 
 
 
Right-wing voters in Sweden against profit-making in welfare
 
A full 67 percent of people in Sweden now support a ban on companies making profits from supplying state-funded welfare services such as schools, healthcare, and elderly care, with even voters for right-wing parties becoming more negative, a new survey by the SOM institute at Gothenburg University has found. 
 
“There has actually never been a particularly positive sentiment towards making profits from supplying tax-financed healthcare, education, and elderly care,” said Johan Martinsson, Research Director at the university’s Laboratory of Opinion Research. “But in recent years opinion has swung even further in a negative direction, and even fewer want to allow it.” 
 
Even among right-wing voters, the so-called balansmåttet or “trust margin”, which subtracts the percentage who oppose a profit ban from the percentage who support one, is now positive at +23, after having been below zero in 2018. 
 
“In fact, all groups have become slightly more negative, but the biggest change has taken place on the right, and it has grown for three years in a row,” Martinsson said. 
 
Swedish Vocab: en förändring – a change
 
Swedes most in favour of defence spending in Europe 

People in Sweden are more positive towards increased defence spending than citizens of any other country in the EU, according to a new opinion poll by Novus. Torbjörn Sjöström, Novus’ chief executive, put this down to Swedes’ higher trust in government. 

“This is often the case when politicians unveil a big investment, so now, with the Ukraine war in the background, Swedes are positive towards it, because people still have relatively big trust in government,” he told Swedish state broadcaster SR. 

Some 78 percent of people in Sweden think that the defence budget should increase, compared to an EU average of 52 percent. 

Swedish Vocab: en satsning – an investment

Municipalities in Sweden call on government to commit to backing refugee spending 
 
The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions has called for the government to guarantee that municipalities will be reimbursed for the increased spending needed to support the expected 76,000 refugees coming to Sweden from Ukraine. 

“Caring for refugees is ultimately a national responsibility, and today the municipalities have no guarantee that they will be reimbursed for all the costs that are likely to arise,” Annika Wallenskog, the association’s chief economist, told Sweden’s TT newswire. 

The association has sent in a request for clarification to the government. 

The association also wants the government to change some regulations, so that Ukrainian mothers can get more than the current 15 hours a week of daycare for their children over the age of three.

Finally, it wants the government to commit money towards education in the Ukrainian language, as current budgets are insufficient.  

Swedish Vocab: en krav – a demand
 
Russian banana boat stranded after port workers refuse to land cargo 
 
The Russian cargo ship Baltic Performer is stuck outside the port of Helsingborg, unable to unload its cargo of bananas from Ecuador, after a decision from the Swedish Dockworkers Union not to unload cargos from Russian vessels. 
 
The ship’s owners tried but failed over the weekend to get workers who are members of the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union to unload the cargo. While the union has also voted not to unload Russian vessels, the decision will not come into force for a month.
 
But over the weekend, the owners nonetheless failed to get sufficient workers, meaning the bananas remain on board while the ship has anchored outside the port. 
 
Swedish Vocab: att ankra – to anchor 

Russia’s propaganda machine has “completely failed” in Ukraine: Psychological Defence Agency 

Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency has condemned Russia’s propaganda operation in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine as a “total failure”, pointing to the way that social media accounts run by Russian operatives have seen posts in favour of Russia’s invasion drowned out by louder critical voices. 

“We have a good understanding of how they operate and here they have totally failed,” Mikael Tofvesson, chief of one of the agency’s units. 

He points to a tweet from the Russian foreign department that argued that everything was going according to plan and “all our goals are going to be met”. “Life will soon return to normal in the areas freed from the nationalists.” 

The tweet immediately spurred thousands of tweets ridiculing the Russian position, posting images of burning Russian vehicles and memes about Bagdad Bob. 

“That’s something they should only have posted in a medium that they themselves control and know that they will not get any pushback,” he said. “They made themselves the target, which is unprofessional.” 

Swedish Vocab: har totalt misslyckats – has completely failed

