COVID-19 RULES
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Sweden in 2022
Tourism to Sweden has been limited for the past two years for obvious reasons, but visitors are starting to return. And those living in countries where Covid-19 is still a thing might be in for a bit of a surprise.
Published: 6 April 2022 19:27 CEST
COVID-19 RULES
End of the pandemic? What the expiry of Sweden’s Covid laws really means
With the expiry of Sweden's two temporary Covid-19 laws, the downgrading of the virus's threat classification, and the end of the last travel restrictions, April, officially at least, marks the end of the pandemic. We explain what it means.
Published: 1 April 2022 13:07 CEST
