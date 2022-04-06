Read news from:
READER QUESTIONS

What are The Local Sweden’s ‘reader questions’?

You may have seen 'reader question' in some of our recent reports, but who can ask a reader question and what can be asked? Here's what you need to know.

Published: 6 April 2022 10:45 CEST
Swedish pepparkakor biscuits baked in the shape of question marks and exclamation marks. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

You may have seen articles titled ‘reader question’ around the site and, as you may have guessed, they’re based on questions sent in by you, The Local’s readers.

We receive – and try our best to answer – a large number of such questions, and if any of them touch on a topic that is likely to affect or interest others, we may turn the answer into an article with ‘reader question’ in the headline.

Who can ask a reader question and can I ask anonymously?

All readers of The Local Sweden can ask a reader question, you do not need to be a paying subscriber. If you do find our reporting valuable however, then please consider signing up.

Answering reader questions individually is a time-consuming task made possible only by the support of our members. Therefore, the growing archive of ‘reader question’ articles is only available to subscribers.

You do not need to live in Sweden to ask a reader question – we tackle many topics relevant to second-home owners, visitors to Sweden or simply people who have an interest in Sweden and its language or culture – but the question does need to relate to Sweden.

We will only turn a question into a reader question article where it has value to the broader Local community (and where we know or can find out the answer, obviously).

Sometimes a question can serve as inspiration, i.e. if you ask us ‘why doesn’t my dog love me?’, we may refer you to one of Sweden’s best pet therapists – and then put together an article on pet care in Sweden.

All reader questions we publish are anonymous. We never release any details of your private correspondence with us and we will not publish a reader question where the person asking it could be identified.

What kinds of questions can be asked?

Any question can be asked, as long as it relates somehow to Sweden.

For obvious reasons, recent questions have tended to focus on the Covid pandemic and the Swedish government’s rules, such as this article on Covid tests, and this article on Covid entry rules across Europe for American travellers.

Questions don’t need to be about Covid or government rules though – they can be about anything that’s on your mind, such as this question on organic food in Sweden, and this question on pensions.

If you have a question about Swedish language or culture, we’re happy to have a go at answering this too – no matter how big or small.

In brief; if you’ve ever wondered, feel free to ask.

If necessary, we will reach out to our contacts in the Swedish government or to trusted experts to get the answer.

If you’d like to have a question answered, drop us a line at [email protected]

You can find our previous reader questions HERE.

What labels are used for organic food? 

The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation advises people to eat more organic food for a number of reasons: it boosts nature and wildlife; it’s better for the farmers; and it’s a great alternative for people who strive to be climate friendly. But knowing where to find great organic food in Sweden, and what labels to keep an eye out for, can be a bit of a hassle. 

The Swedish Food Agency has the main responsibility for setting the rules on how products should be labelled in Sweden, although the Swedish Board of Agriculture is responsible for the labelling of fresh fruit and vegetables.

According to them, the two most common labels guaranteeing that a product is organic in Sweden is the EU’s organic label (a white leaf on a green background) and the KRAV label. All supermarkets and grocery shops selling fruits and vegetables should also say which country the products come from. 

The most commonly used labels for fish in Sweden are the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), KRAV, and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). The MSC label is applied to wild fish or seafood from fisheries that have been certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard, which is a set of requirements for sustainable fishing. 

Which supermarkets sell organic food in Sweden?

Organic food is very common in supermarkets across Sweden, you can recognise organic products by the word ekologisk. Some supermarkets also have their own organic food brands, such as Ica’s “I love eco”, Coop’s “Änglamark” or Hemköp’s “Garant Eko”. 

Can I get hold of organic food in other places than supermarkets? 

One common way to get hold of locally produced organic food is through so-called “REKO rings” or REKO-ringar, which link producers of food directly to consumers, normally through Facebook groups.

REKO is a Swedish acronym meaning “real consumption”, invented by the Finnish farmer, Thomas Snellman. 

After finding your local REKO ring, you can view the local farmers, see what they’re selling and place your order.

The producers usually have a certain meeting point and day where they meet up with their customers to deliver the products.

REKO rings usually sell a little bit of everything, and can be found across Sweden.

The first one was formed in 2016, and the movement has grown rapidly since then. In January 2021 there were around 220 active REKO rings with around 800,000 members in different Facebook groups. 

Here is the Facebook page for a REKO-ring in Malmö, here is one in Gothenburg, one in Stockholm, and another in Stockholm

