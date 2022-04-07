For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Essential info about Easter travel within Sweden
Easter is probably the busiest time of the year for travel within Sweden. Here's the latest on how to travel safely and where you might face delayed trains or ugly traffic jams.
Published: 7 April 2022 16:30 CEST
A traffic jam on the E€ out of Stockholm at Easter last year. Photo: TT
COVID-19 RULES
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Sweden in 2022
Tourism to Sweden has been limited for the past two years for obvious reasons, but visitors are starting to return. And those living in countries where Covid-19 is still a thing might be in for a bit of a surprise.
Published: 6 April 2022 19:27 CEST
