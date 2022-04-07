Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: What is Sweden’s government doing to get Ukrainians into work?

"Everyone who can work, should work," Sweden's immigration minister, Anders Ygeman, has at a press conference on jobs for Ukrainian refugees on Thursday. So what is Sweden's government doing to to make sure this happens?

Published: 7 April 2022 11:39 CEST
EXPLAINED: What is Sweden's government doing to get Ukrainians into work?
Ukrainians arriving by ferry in the port of Karlskrona at the start of March. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Article continues below video

Are Ukrainians allowed to work in Sweden? 

Yes. All Ukrainians over the age of 16 who receive a residency permit through the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive get an automatic work permit, and according to Sweden’s labour minister Eva Nordmark, Sweden is currently taking an average of about nine days to register new arrivals. This means Ukrainians could potentially start working and earning within weeks of arriving in Sweden. 

Sweden’s labour minister Eva Nordmark, said that many Ukrainians arriving in Sweden had expressed a clear desire to be able to work and earn their own money during their stay in Sweden. 

“It is good both for Sweden, and for the individuals if as many as possible find a job where their skills can be put to use,” she said in a press statement.  

What do Ukrainians need to do to get a job? 

The Swedish government is recommending all Ukrainian adults arriving in Sweden to register with the Swedish Public Employment Service, which will then try to find them a suitable job. (You can find information here in Ukrainian and Russian). 

To register with the employment service, Ukrainian arrivals will need a valid proof of identity such as a passport, a residence permit, and a coordination number, which can be obtained at one of the Swedish Tax Agency’s service centres. (You can find information here in Ukrainian and Russian). 

Ukrainians will also need a coordination number to open a Swedish bank account so that they can be paid. 

What measures did Sweden’s government announce on Thursday? 

The government instructed the Swedish Public Employment Service to prepare information in the Ukrainian language to all new arrivals over the age of 18 on the current state of the Swedish labour market, including information on how the labour market functions, which industries and professions currently have labour shortages, and how to look for a job.  

The government has also instructed the Swedish Migration Agency to work with the employment service to pass on this information as Ukrainians are registered in the system. 

The government has also asked the Migration Agency to give all new Ukrainian arrivals a compulsory introductory briefing on Sweden’s society and social system, to make it easier for Ukrainians to navigate the country. 

Where are the labour shortages in Sweden? 

The employment service has previously named the hotel and restaurant sector, retail, elderly care, farming and forestry, as areas where there is a shortage of labour. 

How many Ukrainians have come to Sweden so far? 

According to Ygeman, the number of arrivals is currently roughly in line with Migration Agency’s most likely scenario of 76,000 people coming before July 1st. So far, about 30,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have arrived in Sweden. 

This article will remain completely free for everyone as a service to Sweden’s international community. But our coverage is only possible with our paying members’ support, so if you haven’t yet, please consider joining us to support our independent journalism. Thank you.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Swedish dockworkers refuse to unload Russian banana boat

After several days of delays and uncertainty, the Baltic Performer, a blue cargo ship laden with bananas from Ecuador, finally docked under grey skies at the Helsingborg port in southern Sweden.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:39 CEST
Swedish dockworkers refuse to unload Russian banana boat

One of Sweden’s two main unions for dockworkers, the Swedish Dockworkers Union, decided at the end of March that it would not unload vessels with ties to Russia, in protest against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 150-meter freighter, operated by a Swedish subsidiary of the Russian company Baltic Shipping, was one of the first ships affected by that decision.

“We’re blocking all goods linked to Russia and the regime”, Rolf Lyktoft, head of the local dockworkers’ chapter, told AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russian vessels to be blocked from the ports of the “free world”.

On Tuesday, the EU executive proposed banning Russian ships from European ports. So far, none of the 27 EU member states has instituted a national ban — unlike Britain, which did so in early March.

270 ships a month

Analysts say Europe has been wary to move on the issue due to a fear of Russian reprisals over its oil deliveries. In Helsingborg, Lyktoft acknowledged that the decision taken by his 1,400 colleagues was largely symbolic, with only a small number of Russian-linked cargo ships passing through Sweden’s ports.

But he hoped for a snowball effect. “We hope that the International Dockworkers Council will decide to take the next step, with a worldwide decision to not touch Russian goods”, he said.

Helsingborg port officials have kept a low profile. The Baltic Performer was ultimately quietly unloaded late on Monday. The ship had been scheduled to arrive at the port on Saturday evening, but had to postpone its arrival by a few days as there were no dockers willing to unload it.

The blockade imposed by the Swedish Dockers’ Union includes Russian-flagged vessels, those owned by Russian companies but flying other flags, and those sailing to or from Russia.

The Baltic Performer was unloaded by dockers from the Transport Workers’ Union, Sweden’s other main dockers union.

“We think they shouldn’t have let the ship into the port, but the port authorities did,” said head of that union, Tommy Wreeth.

Last week, his organisation also announced a blockade due to take effect on May 1 — in order to give shipping companies time to make other arrangements.

According to Wreeth, 270 Russian-flagged vessels or with ties to Russia docked in EU ports in March, including four in Sweden.

Short-term disruptions

Britain blocked Russian-linked ships from its ports in early March, although Russian cargo — in particular oil — is still able to enter on other ships for the time being.

Few initiatives have been taken elsewhere in Europe so far. Before the EU proposal was announced on Tuesday, the CGT dockers union at France’s second-biggest port Le Havre said any blockade decision had to “taken across Europe”.

“Otherwise, the port of Le Havre or other French ports would be shooting themselves in the foot, with traffic just going to other ports that turn a blind eye”, union representative Johan Fortier told AFP.

On March 3, the port of Hamburg suspended all loading and unloading of ships to and from Russia.

But “limited” operations resumed three weeks later, a spokesman told AFP, since “not all goods are on the EU sanctions list.”

As in other European countries, German customs officials currently verify the contents of the containers and decide on a case-by-case basis. EU ambassadors are to discuss the proposed ban at their meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. The proposal needs to be approved unanimously by all 27 member states.

If the EU introduces a blockade and Russia takes retaliatory measures against EU vessels, “this could significantly disrupt Russia’s exports in the short-term”, said Niels Rasmussen, chief analyst at shipowners’ association Bimco.

However, “in the medium-term it is likely that non-Russia and non-EU ships would reposition into Russia-Europe”, while the tankers hit by sanctions “would move into other markets”, he told AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS