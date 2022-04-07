Read news from:
Sweden's Crown Princess and Prime Minister on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of the terror attack on Drottninggatan, Sweden's main shopping street, with a solemn ceremony.

Published: 7 April 2022 15:10 CEST
IN PICS: Crown Princess marks anniversary of Stockholm terror attack
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel pay their respects to the victims of the Stockholm terror attack. Photo: Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The ceremony was held on Sergels Torg, the central Stockholm square just a tens of metres from Ahlens department store, where the convicted terrorist Rakhmat Akilov ended the truck rampage that left five people dead and ten injured. 

Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, went out to the podium to pay her respects to the five victims, each represetned by a burning candle. 

“Today, we are here to think of the victims and their loved ones, who are og course going to have to bear this for the rest of their lives,” Andersson said. “I remember all of the love which was shown in Stockholm and across Sweden after this event, and I believe many people also carry that with them.” 

Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel also attended the ceremony. 

Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Andersson and the royal couple then met relatives of the deceased. 

Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

