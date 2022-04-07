For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 7 April 2022 08:01 CEST
Anders Tegnell, Sweden's former state epidemiologist, seen on laptops during one of the authorities' daily press conferences. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 6 April 2022 09:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments