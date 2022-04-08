For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: What to do if you face a long wait for healthcare in Sweden
Sweden theoretically has a "healthcare guarantee" limiting your wait to see a GP to three days, and to see a consultant to three months. The reality is somewhat different. Here's what you can do if you face a long wait.
Published: 8 April 2022 16:29 CEST
A doctor assesses a patient's lungs at a primary care centre in Stockholm. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
PARTNER CONTENT
Mental health and living abroad: New data reveals the most common pitfalls
Studying or working abroad is a fantastic experience for many, offering new experiences and perspectives. However, it can also provide significant challenges, especially with regards to wellbeing and mental health.
Published: 28 March 2022 15:04 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments