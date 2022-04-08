Read news from:
OPINION: There is a Swedish way of working – and it works

Is there really such a thing as the Swedish Management style? Well yes, argues David Crouch, author of a book on how Sweden works. And what's more, it's very effective.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:40 CEST
Torbjörn Lööf, CEO of IKEA Inter, IKEA's holding company, watches designers choose patterns at the company's Design Days conference in 2018. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

Last month, a group of employees resigned in disgust from a branch of the Applebee’s restaurant chain in Kansas, USA. Around the same time, a group of employees resigned, no less disgusted, from a hospital in Sundsvall, central Sweden.

The Kansas restaurant workers had discovered that a senior manager wanted to force them to accept lower wages. In Sweden, management wanted to raise wages in a department that needed to attract staff.

In the US, the workers quit because management wanted to make life worse for them. In Sweden, they quit because management wanted to make things better for (some of) them. This seemed unfair to those who weren’t getting the pay rise.

These two disputes tell us something about the two countries – can you imagine the locations being reversed? There is something different about how Sweden runs its economy.

The central role of the Swedish trade unions in determining wages and regulating workplace relations is a big part of the explanation. It is much more difficult for companies to cut, or raise, wages or sack staff.

To an extent, Swedish business has made a virtue out of necessity, recognising that it often makes financial sense to treat people differently to how they do it at Applebee’s. This is especially relevant for a high-tech economy where workers are educated and highly skilled.

Much ink has been spilled trying to work out if there is a particular Swedish leadership style. This research suggests that distinguishing characteristics of Swedish management include a preference for teamwork and cooperation, a non-hierarchical approach, emphasis on consensus and conflict-avoidance, encouragement of autonomy and delegation of authority. A collection of interviews with Swedish managers concluded: “A flat corporate structure is a logical and cost-efficient way to operate, innovate and recruit.”

When I was doing interviews for — product placement alert! — my book about how Sweden works, I found plenty of managers prepared to vouch for a flatter, less hierarchical management style, in which employees question the boss and take initiative themselves.

A hierarchical, top-down structure is effective in an army, where one person tells 1,000 people what to do, said Henrik Eskilsson, founder of Tobii, a Swedish company making vision technology. But in a modern economy, the best system is one that enables 1,000 people to collaborate effectively without one person telling the other 999 what to do.

“You need 1,000 people doing the creative thinking, coming up with innovative ideas,” Eskilsson said. “The Swedish culture is well adapted to that, to dare to take decisions and make stuff happen.”

Eskilsson complained that in the US, employees expected to obey him. They found the Swedish leadership style confusing – because nobody was screaming at them, they felt they could relax and take it easy.

The Swedish way of working is perfect for complex software development teams, according to Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and founder of Yubico, which makes IT security technology. “Sweden has the flattest organisations in the world, it’s okay to question your boss,” she said. “I am constantly telling my team they know more than me in their expert areas.”

Clara Colomes left Spain five years ago to work in HR for a Swedish company in Gothenburg. Spain is much more hierarchical, she says: if the manager said you had to do something, then you did it. “Here is it more based on trust, the leadership trusts the employees to do their job. In Sweden you don’t have to ask for permission. It is a more open leadership style, the way of working is more collaborative,” Clara says.

American Ginny Figlar spent five years at IKEA as a copywriter. She said colleagues felt more like family than co-workers, there was no hierarchy. “I’ve often reflected on my time working there and wondered if what I experienced was because I was living in Sweden or working at IKEA,” she said. “The line always seemed blurred to me. Was it the Swedish culture or the IKEA culture?”

Nobody is saying that corporate hierarchies don’t exist in Sweden. The hierarchy is there, it is just not so in-your-face. It’s capitalism, but with rounder edges.

For Ronnie Leten, the Belgian chairman of the board at Ericsson, this is “the modern way of working”. In the companies he leads, everyone has degrees and reads newspapers, so you can’t pretend you know better than them. “This means you have to work in participation – employees want to be part of it and understand why, and when they understand then they work together with you,” he told me.

Sweden’s way of working has emerged for all sorts of historical reasons – nobody sat down and planned it this way. But as education levels rise and more organisations seek to make use of their employees’ intellectual capital, steep hierarchies at the workplace are losing their appeal in many countries.

Management methods have emerged from Sweden’s unusual workplace environment that may be well suited to modern, complex organisations in which skilled workers produce innovative and sophisticated products and services. In this respect, Sweden has something the rest of the world can learn from.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University

OPINION: Is it dangerous to be a woman in Sweden?

Centre-right politicians in Sweden this week reacted to a ranking that rated Sweden the second most dangerous country in the world for women. David Crouch asks whether the evidence stacks up.

Published: 1 April 2022 13:40 CEST
Anna was out shopping in a suburb of Gothenburg a few years ago. She was in her 70s. A group of young men verbally abused her and one grabbed her by her genitals. Annika went for an interview at a school in the city. She encountered unprovoked verbal abuse from teenagers as she walked through the building.

If you have lived in Sweden for a while, you will probably have heard of at least one such incident of sexual assault or harassment against women. Heaven forbid, if you are a woman you may have experienced it yourself. In both the cases above, I know the women involved.

Despite its reputation as a nation that treats women well, Sweden is far from perfect when it comes to male violence and intimidation against women.

This week, more fuel was thrown on the fire of debate around the issue, when leading members of the parliamentary opposition claimed that Sweden had become a very dangerous place for women.

“Sweden is ranked as the second most dangerous country for female travellers,” tweeted Niklas Gillström, the chief press officer for the centre-right Moderate Party. “It is absolutely awful… [we must] make Sweden safe for women again!” demanded Tobias Billström, the party’s parliamentary group leader, citing the same data.

The next day, Elisabeth Svantesson, one of the party’s leading women, issued a new political poster, stating: “It has become unsafe to be a woman in Sweden.”

“It hurts me that the Sweden I grew up in and raised my children in, which was seen as the world’s best and safest country, is now known for fatal shootings, gang violence, and humiliation robberies. And [has become] a country where women worry about being outdoors in the evening, or are giving up on going out for runs in the woods,” Svantesson wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the poster.

It is great that political leaders are talking about violence against women – this is a burning issue. However, there seem to be two problems with the way in which the Moderates have approached it this week.

First, let’s look at the claim that Sweden is the second most dangerous country in the world for women. The research that the party cites for this claim is extremely dubious.

In its ranking of dangerous countries for women, it places Sweden second beneath South Africa and above El Salvador, Jamaica and Honduras. South Africa is a country where one in four men in previous surveys stated that they had raped someone, and half of these said they had raped more than one person.

The other three countries are first, fifth and second, respectively, on the list of nations with the highest murders per capita.

Does that sound like Sweden to you? No, it doesn’t. The research is from a blog published by a website devoted to reselling  antivirus, passport manager, and VPN software – and not to the complex issue of comparative sociology that is essential to making meaningful comparisons between the position of women in different societies.

The blog acknowledges that it is “extremely difficult to quantify something as complex as safety”, but then it plunges ahead anyway, making a forest of questionable assumptions.

It even notes that only 41 percent of countries regularly produce data on violence against women, begging the question: how can we make accurate statistical comparisons when there are no data for 6 out of 10 countries? The Local contacted the author of the research, but she did not respond.

The problem is that Sweden’s official statistics show it to have a very high number of rapes. But this is principally because of the way rape is defined and recorded here, which boosts the numbers significantly. A recent study by Sweden’s National Council on Crime Prevention (Brå), reported by The Local here, found that Sweden would come out somewhere in the middle of European rankings for rape if other definitions of the crime were used.

The second problem with the Moderates’ approach to violence against women, is that it comes close to a narrative pushed by the Alt-right supporters of Donald Trump and other authoritarian leaders – namely that Sweden has seen a rise in rapes because of increased immigration from Muslim countries.

Elisabeth Svantesson makes this connection explicit by mixing up the problems of “fatal shootings, gang violence and humiliation robberies” – which are problems strongly linked with non-European immigrants to Sweden, for reasons we cannot go into here – with women worrying about being outdoors in the evening.

It is true, as Svantesson says, that one in three women fear going out of their home in the evening, according to the latest research from Brå. My own straw poll of women in my extended Swedish family suggests that this might even be an underestimate.

But it would be a shame if the centre-right opposition stooped to repeating dodgy research and racist myths about Sweden in a bid to win votes at this autumn’s election. The issues at stake deserve a more serious and considered approach.

“Sweden is one of the safest countries for women, especially when you visit us,” Susanne Udvardi, who works for the Freezone (Freezonen), Sweden’s largest helpline for victims of male violence, told The Local. “The most dangerous place for women is in the home, it is the boyfriend or ex who commits the violence.”

 

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University

