Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 April 2022 09:41 CEST
A truck after sliding off the road on the E18 road in February. Photo. Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Swedish parliament blocks reward Centre Party got for backing PM

Sweden’s parliament has voted down a bill which would have made it easier to build houses close to the sea or lakes. The bill was one of the two key policies the Centre Party demanded in exchange for letting Magdalena Andersson take up her position as Sweden’s prime minister in the autumn. 

The policy was the subject of tense discussions between the Centre Party and the Green Party, which was then in government and wanted to tighten planning policy instead. 

The Moderate Party teamed up with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Left party to shoot down the bill.

Swedish Vocab: strandskydd – protection for the coast

Spring snow causes traffic chaos across Sweden 

Heavy snowfall across central Sweden led to a string of car accidents on Thursday evening and is expected to lead to choas on the roads on Friday. In Örebro, several trucks skidded off the road on Thursday night due to the extremely icy and slippery roads. In Gästrikland, strong winds blew trees down onto houses and across several roads, which is expected to lead to traffic disruptions on Friday. No one was injured. 

The snowstorms are now moving north, with the coastal stretch between Umeå and Luleå expected to see winds and heavy snow on Friday. 

Swedish Vocab: oberäknelig – unpredictable

Volvo warns that Ukraine war will hit profits  

Volvo has written down its 4bn kronor (€390m) of its assets in Russia due to the suspension of operations in the country, warning in a press release on Friday that this would hit the group’s operating income in the first tree months of this year. 

“Since the war in Ukraine started and sanctions were imposed, all sales, service and production in Russia have been suspended,” the group said, adding that it expressed “its deepest sympathy with all the people suffering due to the devastating war in Ukraine and is committed to supporting affected employees, families and communities.” 

The group makes about three percent of its sales in Russia and has assets of about 9 billion kronor in the country, of which 6bn is kronor is cash which it hopes to recover in the coming years. 

Swedish Vocab: att vinstvarna – to issue a profits warning 

Government to announce how municipalities will share care of Ukrainians 
 
Sweden’s migration minister, Anders Ygeman, is due today to lay out a proposal for how the reception of Ukrainian refugees will be shared between municipalities, the government said in a press release on Friday morning. 

Every municipality will be expected to play a role and the Migration Agency is being given the responsibility of making sure that accommodation is found in places across the country.

Swedish Vocab: jämn – even 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 7 April 2022 08:01 CEST
Tegnell’s successor to stop after four months 

Anders Lindblom, who succeeded Anders Tegnell as Sweden’s state epidemiologist on March 14th, is to step down on June 30th after just four months in the post, the Dagens Medicin newspaper has reported. 

The news comes after it emerged that the international post that the Public Health Agency had said Tegnell was leaving to take up turned out not to have been finalised. 

Sources at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said last month that Tegnell’s role coordinating international vaccine work had not yet been finalised. 

Christer Janson, the Public Health Agency’s press chief, told the TT newswire that the decision over Christer Janson’s employment was not related to the issues over Tegnell’s WHO post, and that Lindblom had always only been contracted to work until June 30th. 

Swedish employment watchdog launches probe into Centre Party 

The Swedish Work Environment Authority is to launch a probe into work conditions at the Centre Party’s national headquarters in Stockholm, the Aftonbladet newspaper has reported.

“This is about shortfalls in the organisation and social working conditions which have come out in the media,” Ulrika Scholander, head of the organisation’s inspections division, told the newspaper. 

Aftonbladet has previously reported that several people have been off work sick for long periods due to stressful working conditions. 

Sweden’s foreign minister ‘worried Nato will be reduced to an election issue’ 
 
Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, has warned that the Moderate Party’s decision to make Nato membership the first of its five election pledges is “irresponsible” and risks reducing a complex issue to an election strategy. 
 
“What I’m most worried about is that this important issue for keeping Sweden’s population safe should in some way be reduced to an election issue,” she told TT after meeting Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. “That’s why I think this gambit from the Moderates is extremely unfortunate — that they’re not going to give a fig what the Social Democrats think about an issue that concerns the entire population’s security, just to win some points in the election.” 
 

Opposition parties block government school proposal

The Centre Party has teamed up with Sweden’s four right-wing opposition parties to block the government’s proposals to give more funding to municipal schools than to state-funded but privately run free schools, and to put limits on free schools’ queuing systems, Swedish state broadcaster SR and the Aftonbladet newspaper have reported. 
 
“They are giving the responsibility to headteachers to create a good mix in the school, and it’s unclear what demands they are making,” Lars Hjälmerud, the Moderate Party’s school spokesperson, told Aftonbladet. “It’s dangerous. They are using children as an integration tool.” 
 
The five parties do not yet have an alternative proposal to put to parliament. 
 
