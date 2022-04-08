Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Article continues below video

Swedish parliament blocks reward Centre Party got for backing PM

Sweden’s parliament has voted down a bill which would have made it easier to build houses close to the sea or lakes. The bill was one of the two key policies the Centre Party demanded in exchange for letting Magdalena Andersson take up her position as Sweden’s prime minister in the autumn.

The policy was the subject of tense discussions between the Centre Party and the Green Party, which was then in government and wanted to tighten planning policy instead.

The Moderate Party teamed up with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Left party to shoot down the bill.

Swedish Vocab: strandskydd – protection for the coast

Spring snow causes traffic chaos across Sweden

Heavy snowfall across central Sweden led to a string of car accidents on Thursday evening and is expected to lead to choas on the roads on Friday. In Örebro, several trucks skidded off the road on Thursday night due to the extremely icy and slippery roads. In Gästrikland, strong winds blew trees down onto houses and across several roads, which is expected to lead to traffic disruptions on Friday. No one was injured.

The snowstorms are now moving north, with the coastal stretch between Umeå and Luleå expected to see winds and heavy snow on Friday. Swedish Vocab: oberäknelig – unpredictable Volvo warns that Ukraine war will hit profits Volvo has written down its 4bn kronor (€390m) of its assets in Russia due to the suspension of operations in the country, warning in a press release on Friday that this would hit the group’s operating income in the first tree months of this year. “Since the war in Ukraine started and sanctions were imposed, all sales, service and production in Russia have been suspended,” the group said, adding that it expressed “its deepest sympathy with all the people suffering due to the devastating war in Ukraine and is committed to supporting affected employees, families and communities.” The group makes about three percent of its sales in Russia and has assets of about 9 billion kronor in the country, of which 6bn is kronor is cash which it hopes to recover in the coming years. Swedish Vocab: att vinstvarna – to issue a profits warning

Government to announce how municipalities will share care of Ukrainians

Sweden’s migration minister, Anders Ygeman, is due today to lay out a proposal for how the reception of Ukrainian refugees will be shared between municipalities, the government said in a press release on Friday morning.