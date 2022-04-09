PODCAST: 65,000 bomb shelters, a Swedish teacher’s tips, and Easter insults

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish teacher and book publisher Sofi Tegsveden Deveaux, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange.

In this edition we get to grips with why Sweden has so many bomb shelters, where you can find them, and what state they’re in.

We also look at the results of our poll on how easy or hard it is to learn Swedish and we get some really excellent tips from our guest Sofi on the most important things to bear in mind if you want to master the lingo.

Last but not least, we discuss a Swedish Easter tradition so unusual that none of us had even heard of it until our intrepid reporter Becky Waterton started doing some paschal digging.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.