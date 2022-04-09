Read news from:
PODCAST: 65,000 bomb shelters, a Swedish teacher’s tips, and Easter insults

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 9 April 2022 08:02 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish teacher and book publisher Sofi Tegsveden Deveaux, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we get to grips with why Sweden has so many bomb shelters, where you can find them, and what state they’re in.

We also look at the results of our poll on how easy or hard it is to learn Swedish and we get some really excellent tips from our guest Sofi on the most important things to bear in mind if you want to master the lingo. 

Last but not least, we discuss a Swedish Easter tradition so unusual that none of us had even heard of it until our intrepid reporter Becky Waterton started doing some paschal digging. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 

PODCAST: Beat the Swedish system, IndiskFika, and a mine row on Sami lands

Published: 2 April 2022 08:42 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Indian dancer and project manager Aradhana Varma and The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

In this edition our guest Aradhana tells us about her dance group IndiskFika’s television adventures as well as what it was like moving from India to Sweden and the cultural differences that took some getting used to. 

We also discuss the Swedish government’s decision to press ahead with plans for an iron ore mine on Sami lands in northern Sweden and the historical background that makes the move so controversial. 

And we reveal the results of a poll in which we asked if listeners had experienced people finding creative ways to sidestep the queues in Sweden for services like healthcare, housing and education. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 
