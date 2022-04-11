Read news from:
NATO

EXPLAINED: How soon could Sweden apply to join Nato?

With Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin saying on Saturday that her country should make a decision on Nato “this spring", the pressure is on Sweden to do likewise. How likely is it to happen?

Published: 11 April 2022 11:38 CEST
EXPLAINED: How soon could Sweden apply to join Nato?
Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson visits a Swedish air force base on April 9th. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

Article continues below video

What would need to shift for Sweden to join Nato this summer? 

The decision on whether to submit an application to join Nato is for Sweden’s government to take, not the parliament.

This means that until a new government is formed after the September 11th election, the decision lies solely in the hands of the Social Democrats. 

A Swedish security policy review is due to be completed “by the end of May”, which some observers predict could act as a trigger for Sweden to join.

Parallel to this, the Social Democrats on Monday launched an internal party debate on its security policy, which is due to be completed “by the summer”, which some see as preparing the ground for a membership application. 

Historically, there’s been a consensus that a decision on Nato membership must be taken by Sweden and Finland together.   

Finnish President, Sauli Niinistö, reiterated last week he still believed that the two countries should try to act in concert. 

“I believe it is important to try and reach the same opinion,” he said. “It is very important that we discuss continually with the Swedish government and Swedish lawmakers.” 

However, Finland’s debate has moved faster than Sweden’s, and if it decides to join in the coming weeks, this could accelerate Sweden’s decision.   

On Monday, the Times newspaper cited unnamed US officials saying that Washington expected Finland’s application in June, with Sweden to follow shortly afterwards. 

How close is Finland to joining Nato? 

Prime Minister Sanna Marin reiterated in an interview on Finnish television on Saturday that the country should take its Nato decision “in the spring”. 

The Finnish government will on Wednesday publish its analysis of the security implications of the various options, after which a decision could be made imminently. 

While Marin has been careful not to announce a decision in advance, the shift in her rhetoric since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has convinced many that her party, the Social Democrats, may soon back joining the security alliance. 

“There is no room here for blue-eyed [naivity],” said Marin. “Finland is a part of the West, and the US is an extremely significant partner. Our contacts to Estonia are extremely close.” 

“The doors to Nato are now open, and Finland should take a decision during the spring,” she said. 

Similarly the Centre Party, which has long opposed Nato membership,  empowered its leader, Annika Saarikko, at a congress on Saturday to back whatever decision Finland’s government deems necessary to bolster the country’s security, “including a Nato application”. 

Even the Finnish Green Party is showing signs of backing a Nato membership. 

Which political parties in Sweden have changed their positions on joining Nato? 

The most significant shift has been within the Sweden Democrats, which were previously opposed to Nato membership. 

Jimmie Åkesson, the party’s leader, said on Saturday that if Finland were to join Nato, Sweden should follow shortly after. 

“If Finland goes forward very rapidly – some people are talking about June – that really brings the question to a crunch,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. “Then I think — and this hasn’t been approved by the party committee — we have to launch the process as quickly as possible, despite everything.” 

The Sweden Democrats will hold a special party meeting on Monday to discuss joining Nato, with the party expected to give their leadership a mandate to speak out in support for Sweden joining the alliance, according to Expressen newspaper.

The Moderate Party has also shifted position, with the party’s leader Ulf Kristersson last week in a speech calling for Sweden to send in application to join Nato, together with Finland, at the end of June.

The party has made Nato membership its chief campaigning issue in the run-up to the general election on September 11th, with Kristersson pledging that a Moderate-led government will apply to join if there is a parliamentary majority, regardless of the Social Democrat position. 

Under the party’s previous leader Fredrik Reinfeldt, the party was not opposed to joining Nato in theory, but said that Sweden should not join without “broad parliamentary support”, with the backing of the Social Democrats as well as the Moderates. 

Which political parties are still on the fence? 

The Social Democrats have shifted their rhetoric, with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson saying at the end of March that she did not rule out a Swedish decision to join Nato

The party on Monday launched an open party debate on the issue, with all interested members invited to participate. 

“The analyses behind the position on security politics taken at the Social Democratic party congress are based on a reality that no longer exists following Russia’s illegal war,” the party said in a press release.

“If, during the dialogue, if becomes clear that we need to take a new decision on security politics, then it’s up to the party’s leadership committee, as the highest decision-making organ between congresses, to take such a decision.” 

Peter Gustavsson, editor of Rörelsen (The Movement), a Social Democrat newsletter, who is himself a convert to Nato membership, told the Politico newspaper that he believed “the big chunk” of Social Democrats were currently reconsidering. 

However, there are also signs that some big figures in the party want to hold back. 

On Saturday, the Finnish MP Erkki Tuomioja claimed that Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, has been promoting an alternative to Nato membership involving a military alliance between Finland and Sweden, backed by the US. 

The head of the Social Democrats’ youth party also over the weekend told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT that her organisation was opposed to Sweden joining the security alliance. 

“Sweden should increase cooperation with the EU, not join Nato,” she said. “In that sense, this is probably a change in our position where we are showing that we need to take a position between a European defence, or a Nato defence, and we think the European side is better.”

Magdalena Andersson on Saturday tried to seize back control of the debate, attacking the Moderates for politicising the issue, and saying she believed Sweden should not join Nato unless the decision was backed by three-quarters of MPs. 

Which parties are most opposed?

The Green Party, while not absolutely ruling out Nato membership, is somewhat more sceptical than the Social Democrats. 

The Left Party is most opposed to joining the alliance. “My opinion is that we are much safer in Sweden if we are militarily non-aligned,” the party’s leader Nooshi Dadgostar, told SVT last month, adding that the right-wing parties should not push ahead even if they have a parliamentary majority. ” I am concerned that we have a broad consensus. That we do this together as a people and a nation.”

 

MILITARY

EXPLAINED: What kind of state are Sweden’s bomb shelters in?

Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency is this month sending information out to the owners of properties housing bomb shelters on what they need to do to get their shelters up to the required standard.

Published: 5 April 2022 17:03 CEST
EXPLAINED: What kind of state are Sweden's bomb shelters in?
What condition are Sweden’s 64,000 bomb shelters in? 
 
No one really knows.
 
Ahead of the invasion of Ukraine, the Civil Contingencies Agency only had sufficient funding to inspect 2,000 a year. In 2020, only about 20 percent of Sweden’s 64,000 shelters had been inspected in the preceding ten years, and of those, only 9,000 had passed. This suggests that at least 30 percent are not up to scratch. 
 
Many of the bomb shelters are currently used as cycle sheds or storage for the people who live in the buildings where they are situated. 
 
The agency insists, however, that “most of the shelters are fully useable” even though they may have failed an inspection and it says it expects bomb shelters to be used for other purposes during peacetime.
 
What are Sweden’s bomb shelters designed to protect against? 
 
They are designed to protect citizens against the shock wave from a bomb, shrapnel, fires, ionising radiation, and debris from collapsing buildings. They also have ventilation systems to keep out poison gasses and radioactive dust. 
 
 
How quickly should the owners of properties with bomb shelters be able to ready them for use? 
 
Property owners are responsible for maintaining and equipping any bomb shelters on their properties. They are supposed to be able to convert the spaces into functional bomb shelters within 48 hours.
 
Kaj Lindblom, one of the two leaders of Skyddsrumsspecialisten, which has built, maintained, and renovated bomb shelters since 1973, told The Local that his company estimated that only five percent of bomb shelters could be ready within this time. 
 
About half, he said, lack functional ventilation, with many still having the same filters in place as when they were built in the 1940s. Many also still have paper toilets dating back to the 1960s and earlier (which are used in conjunction with plastic bags), rather than the more modern plastic bucket toilets. The paper toilets, he said, need to be replaced. 
 
Another common problem, he said, was that non-specialist builders often drill through the walls of bomb shelters to bring in water or electricity, and have often not done this in the right way, losing the rooms their protective functions. 
 
“There have been too few checks, and property owners have had too low a level of knowledge on what their responsibilities are,” he told The Local. “They’ve also expected that the Civil Contingencies Agency will not check shelters”. 
 
 
 
Are there enough bomb shelters for everyone? 
 
Nope. 
 
Sweden stopped building bomb shelters in 2002, and the number of places has not kept pace with the increased size of the population. The 64,000 bomb shelters only offer sufficient places for about seven million of Sweden’s 10 million people, and many city districts built since 2002 entirely lack shelters. 
 
Each bomb shelter is designed to provide only 0.75 square metres per person — about 85cm by 85cm — so while you will be protected, you won’t be comfortable. 
 
They are designed to be stayed in for at least 72 hours. 
 
 
So what’s being done? 
 
The Civil Contingencies Agency is sending out a brochure to the owners of all properties which house a bomb shelter with a checklist specifying what condition the shelter needs to be in, and what equipment needs to be available.
 
 
“It’s most often just a case of quite simple maintenance,” Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, the Civil Contingencies Agency’s Director-General, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “Putting some oil on the hinges, doing some rust treatment, and making sure the bomb shelter equipment is available.” 
 
The agency has also called for some of the 800 million kronor in extra civil defence spending announced last month to go towards renovating the largest bomb shelters in major cities. 
 
On top of this, the government has launched an inquiry into whether the country needs to build new bomb shelters, with the conclusions due on November 7th. 
 
Skyddsrumsspecialisten has designed a free-standing bomb shelter that can be erected in newly built areas of Swedish cities, where they will double as an additional cycle shelter or recycling room. 
 
 
What equipment needs to be present in all bomb shelters? 
 
According to the Civil Contingencies Agency, all bomb shelters need to feature the following equipment: 
  • an air lock 
  • shelter doors,
  • a threshold – fixed or mountable
  • an alternative exit, made from concrete or with a steel hatch
  • a ventilation unit
  • protective filters
  • pressure relief valves 
  • a shock wave valve – one per ventilation unit
  • supply air ducts
  • a heating device
  • lighting
  • capture devices for lighting fixtures and heating elements
  • sealing strips for doors. These strips must be stored in a package in peacetime
  • taps, drains on the floor, a vent, and for shelters built after 1961, a key to open and close the drain. 
  • toilet walls, a toilet, and water barrels
  • tools for dismantling any equipment or furniture in place for peacetime use and getting the shelter ready. 
  • instructions for assembling, operating, and maintaining the shelter
 
