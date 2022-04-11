For members
NATO
EXPLAINED: How soon could Sweden apply to join Nato?
With Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin saying on Saturday that her country should make a decision on Nato “this spring", the pressure is on Sweden to do likewise. How likely is it to happen?
Published: 11 April 2022 11:38 CEST
Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson visits a Swedish air force base on April 9th. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT
MILITARY
EXPLAINED: What kind of state are Sweden’s bomb shelters in?
Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency is this month sending information out to the owners of properties housing bomb shelters on what they need to do to get their shelters up to the required standard.
Published: 5 April 2022 17:03 CEST
