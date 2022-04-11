Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Sweden’s Social Democratic party launches members debate on security policy

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats on Monday launched an internal party debate on the country's security politics, potentially laying the ground for a decision on Nato membership as early as this summer.

Published: 11 April 2022 11:29 CEST
Sweden's Social Democratic party launches members debate on security policy
Thomas Baudin after being elected as the Social Democrat's party secretary at the Congress in November. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Article continues below video

Tobias Baudin, the Social Democrats’ party secretary, told the TT newswire that all party members, MPs and politicians in local and regional government would be asked to take part in the debate, which would take place “with haste”, with the process completed “by the summer”. 

“This is partly intended for elected officials, partly for members who are interested in security issues, so that that we can get a broad understanding on what has happened in our region and get up to date on the pros and cons of our current position on security politics,” he said.   

In a press release announcing the process, the party said the aim was to have a “proper discussion” over the party’s position on Sweden’s security, allowing party members to “increase their knowledge” on the issues. 

Although the party’s ruling committee will take the final decision on whether to change the party’s policy on the Nato membership, elected officials will be asked to hold their own meetings, the results of which will then feed into the committee’s final decision. 

“If during the process a need emerges to change course in security policy, it will be up to the party’s board…to make such a decision,” the party said in the press release. 

The Social Democrats’ announcement came as the populist Sweden Democrats called an emergency meeting of its governing committee. The committee is likely to empower the party’s leader Jimmie Åkesson to support a Nato application if Finland decides to join in the coming weeks.  

READ ALSO:

At the Social Democrats’ last party congress in November, members voted to keep the party’s historical position on Nato. 

“Military non-alignment is the foundation of Sweden’s security politics,” the congress resolved. “It gives us the freedom to act in whatever way best leads to reduced tension and peace, and which best secures our independence in foreign policy. That is why Sweden should not join Nato.” 

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has shifted both her position and her rhetoric in the month and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine. She began by warning that a Nato application would further destabilise the security situation in Northern Europe, quickly shifting her position to stress that she did not rule out Nato membership for Sweden. 

She has recently begun saying that non-alignment “has served” Sweden well rather than that still does today, which Swedish commentators have interpreted as indicating a coming shift in position. 

Finland will on Wednesday publish the results of a new assessment of the country’s security options, which some predict will lead Sanna Marin, the country’s Social Democrat prime minister, to announce a decision to back a Nato application. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Sweden’s PM: ‘I do not rule out Nato membership’

Sweden's Prime Minister has declared that she no longer rules out Nato membership, in a sign of the shifting position of the ruling Social Democrats.

Published: 30 March 2022 20:37 CEST
Sweden's PM: 'I do not rule out Nato membership'
“I do not rule out Nato membership in any way,” Magdalena Andersson told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. “But I want to make a well-founded analysis of the possibilities open to us and the threats and risks and involved, to be able to take the decision that is best for Sweden.” 
Andersson faced criticism from opposition parties earlier this month when she warned that a Nato application from Sweden in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked “further destabilising the security of this part of Europe”. 
 
 
Her party has also taken a decision at its annual congress not to join Nato, but Andersson told SVT that this decision had been taken in a different geopolitical situation, and could be revised.

“We should note that non-alignment has served Sweden well. It has kept us out of conflicts,” she said. “But when the whole map of security politics is being rewritten, you need to update your analysis and take your decision based on that.” 

 
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, public opinion in Sweden has become increasingly favourable to Nato, with several polls indicating that a majority are now in favour of joining.

At the same time, the opposition Moderate Party has pledged to apply to join Nato if it ends up leading the government after the coming election on September 11th, so long as there is a majority in parliament in favour. 

SHOW COMMENTS