Swedish word of the day: villhöver
You won't find today's word of the day in a Swedish dictionary, but that doesn't mean you won't come across it. It is a portmanteau word, meaning it is made up of two existing words blended together.
Published: 12 April 2022 13:57 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: pyssel
If you have children in Sweden, you've probably heard this word, especially around holidays. But what does it mean?
Published: 4 April 2022 13:53 CEST
