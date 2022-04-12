Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 12 April 2022 08:57 CEST
An office worker partakes in a digital meeting in Sweden. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Ericsson suspends all Russia operations indefinitely

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday that it was suspending all of its Russian operations over the war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

The telecom giant already announced in late February that it would stop all deliveries to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

“In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: all verksamhet – all operations 

Sweden Democrats give leader green light to join Nato 

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has been given a mandate by his party to push for Nato membership, meaning there is now a majority in parliament in favour of joining.

The party called a special meeting of its decision-making committee on Monday morning and shortly after midday, the committee gave Jimmie Åkesson, the party’s leader, a mandate to seek Nato membership for Sweden.

“We are not making this shift in our position without due consideration, but we have been in contact with The Finns, our sister party in Finland, who have also come to the same conclusion,” Aron Emilsson, the party’s foreign policy spokesperson told the Expressen newspaper. “Our assessment is that the timetable presented by the Social Democrats is far too slow.”

Swedish vocab: att ge grönt ljus – to give a green light

Digital meetings halved Swedish public sector flight emissions: report

The increase in digital meetings meant that emissions from flights taken by Sweden’s government agencies nearly halved in 2021, according to a new report from Sweden’s Environmental Protection Agency. 

More than 15.5 million digital meetings were held in 2021, the report has found, up 50 percent on 2020, while the emissions from work travel in total fell by 30 percent. 

However, this was not enough to stop a rise in emissions from government agencies over the year to 324,000 tonnes, due to a 12 percent rise in “emissions from other vehicles”, connected with increased use of ice breakers and more infrastructure work carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency.

Swedish vocab: utsläpp – emissions

Viking treasure for sale in Sweden 

A Viking treasure comprising 912 coins and 40 silver objects is to be sold at auction in Sweden, in what researchers are condemning as “a great tragedy”. 

The treasure, which dates back to 1018, was found in the 1980s in a writing desk, where a relative of the current owner had left the coins. 

While archeological discoveries found outside need to be reported to the regional government under Swedish law, this is not the case for finds made indoors, meaning the owners have the right to sell the objects at auction. 

“The auction is a great tragedy,” said Birgitta Hårdh, the professor emeritus of archeology who exhibited the finds at Lund’s Historical Museum. “It belongs to the state and should not be sold, in my view. It would be very, very tragic if the treasure were to be split up.” 

Swedish vocab: en utställning – an exhibition

Sweden has lowest unemployment in 2.5 years: report 

Sweden has the lowest unemployment in 2.5 years, with a record number of vacancies and low number of redundancies, the Swedish Public Employment agency has reported.

“Everything taken together, this is a very good labour market,” said Anders Ljungberg, from the agency. 

Nearly 355,000 people were registered as unemployed at the end of March, a fall of 86,000 people on the same month last year, bringing unemployment to 7 percent, the lowest rate since September 2019.

Swedish vocab: Summa summarum – everything taken together 

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 11 April 2022 08:40 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Most Swedes expect house prices to rise 

Over half of the households in Sweden expect house prices to rise in the future, with those believing that they will fall down, according to the monthly survey of house price expectations carried out by the bank SEB. 

About 52 percent believe prices will rise this year, an increase by five percentage points on February, and about 13 percent believe they will fall, a reduction of five percentage points on February. 

The survey, carried out by Demoskop, is based on web interviews with about 1,000 people.

Swedish Vocab: stigande – rising 

Sweden Democrat leader wants to join Nato if Finland does 

Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party, has decided that Sweden should join Nato if Finland decides to join. 

“If Finland goes forward very rapidly – some people are talking about June – that really brings the question to a crunch,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. “Then I think — and this hasn’t been approved by the party committee — we have to launch the process as quickly as possible despite everything.” 

Åkesson said he would then recommend that the party committee change its position. 

Swedish Vocab: min syn – my standpoint/view

PM: Decision to join Nato requires 75 percent parliamentary supermajority

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said she believes that a Swedish decision to join Nato should require the support of three-quarters of MPs in the Riksdag parliament. 

“When we deepened our defence cooperation with Finland, then it was considered that the decision required a three-quarters majority of parliament, and this question should reasonably also follow the same decision process,” Andersson said during a visit to a Swedish airbase in Ronneby, Blekinge. 

“Whatever is the case, my ambition is that we seek broad consensus for the decision Sweden makes,” she added. “This is not a question that I believe is suited to be a political battle.”

Swedish Vocab: ett samförstånd – a consensus

Sweden has proposed Nato alternative: Finnish MP

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist has proposed an alternative to Nato membership that would involve a military alliance between Finland and Sweden, backed by the US, the Finnish MP Erkki Tuomioja has told the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper. 

“Finland has not previously ruled this out, but the idea has previously lacked sufficient support in Sweden, both among those who support Swedish membership of Nato and opponents of Nato,” said Tuomioja. 

Tuomioja said that he and Hultqvist had had numerous discussions on the proposal and that Hultqvist had also discussed the alternative with Finland’s defence minister Antti Kaikkonen. 

Swedish Vocab: åtskilliga – numerous 

Social Democrat youth party rejects Nato membership 

The chair of the youth party of the Social Democrats has told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT that the organisation is opposed to Sweden joining Nato. 

“Sweden should increase cooperation with the EU, not join Nato,” Lisa Nåbo, the chair of the Swedish Social Democratic Youth League (SSU) said. “In that sense, this is probably a change in our position where we are showing that we need to take a position between a European defence, or a Nato defence, and we think the European side is better.”

Swedish Vocab: I det avseendet – seen in that light 

Man shot dead in Stockholm suburb of Skarpnäck

A man was shot on Sunday night in the Stockholm suburb of Skarpnäck, dying before he could be taken to hospital. 

Police said there was evidence of people running from the scene of the crime at around the time the gunshot was heard, and also that a car drove away. No suspects have yet been arrested. 

Swedish Vocab: gärningsperson – perpetrator 

