Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Ericsson suspends all Russia operations indefinitely

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday that it was suspending all of its Russian operations over the war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

The telecom giant already announced in late February that it would stop all deliveries to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

“In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: all verksamhet – all operations

Sweden Democrats give leader green light to join Nato

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has been given a mandate by his party to push for Nato membership, meaning there is now a majority in parliament in favour of joining.

The party called a special meeting of its decision-making committee on Monday morning and shortly after midday, the committee gave Jimmie Åkesson, the party’s leader, a mandate to seek Nato membership for Sweden.

“We are not making this shift in our position without due consideration, but we have been in contact with The Finns, our sister party in Finland, who have also come to the same conclusion,” Aron Emilsson, the party’s foreign policy spokesperson told the Expressen newspaper. “Our assessment is that the timetable presented by the Social Democrats is far too slow.”

Swedish vocab: att ge grönt ljus – to give a green light

Digital meetings halved Swedish public sector flight emissions: report

The increase in digital meetings meant that emissions from flights taken by Sweden’s government agencies nearly halved in 2021, according to a new report from Sweden’s Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 15.5 million digital meetings were held in 2021, the report has found, up 50 percent on 2020, while the emissions from work travel in total fell by 30 percent.

However, this was not enough to stop a rise in emissions from government agencies over the year to 324,000 tonnes, due to a 12 percent rise in “emissions from other vehicles”, connected with increased use of ice breakers and more infrastructure work carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency.

Swedish vocab: utsläpp – emissions

Viking treasure for sale in Sweden

A Viking treasure comprising 912 coins and 40 silver objects is to be sold at auction in Sweden, in what researchers are condemning as “a great tragedy”.

The treasure, which dates back to 1018, was found in the 1980s in a writing desk, where a relative of the current owner had left the coins.

While archeological discoveries found outside need to be reported to the regional government under Swedish law, this is not the case for finds made indoors, meaning the owners have the right to sell the objects at auction.

“The auction is a great tragedy,” said Birgitta Hårdh, the professor emeritus of archeology who exhibited the finds at Lund’s Historical Museum. “It belongs to the state and should not be sold, in my view. It would be very, very tragic if the treasure were to be split up.”

Swedish vocab: en utställning – an exhibition

Sweden has lowest unemployment in 2.5 years: report

Sweden has the lowest unemployment in 2.5 years, with a record number of vacancies and low number of redundancies, the Swedish Public Employment agency has reported.

“Everything taken together, this is a very good labour market,” said Anders Ljungberg, from the agency.

Nearly 355,000 people were registered as unemployed at the end of March, a fall of 86,000 people on the same month last year, bringing unemployment to 7 percent, the lowest rate since September 2019.

Swedish vocab: Summa summarum – everything taken together