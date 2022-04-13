For members
EASTER
The must-have dishes for a Swedish Easter celebration
If you've spent Christmas or Midsummer in Sweden before, you'll probably recognise lots of the dishes at a Swedish Easter celebration. Here's our guide, as well as some vegetarian alternatives.
Published: 13 April 2022 16:54 CEST
Eggs are an integral part of any Swedish Easter celebration. Photo Leif R Jansson/TT/Scanpix
SWEDISH TRADITIONS
Swedish cow calling growing in popularity
A type of Scandinavian cattle-calling dating back to the Middle Ages has seen a revival in Sweden and has even been featured in a Disney film.
Published: 2 April 2022 15:47 CEST
