TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

An Islamic State member freed, fewer Ukrainians arriving, and a shortage of corpses: Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 13 April 2022 08:29 CEST
A sketch of the woman in Gothenburg district court. Photo: Johan Hallnäs/TT
 

Swedish medical university warns of shortage of corpses 

The Sahlgrenska Academy at Gothenburg University has said it needs the number of people donating their bodies for medical research to double for it to be able to train future surgeons.

“Surgeons who operate need to have good manual craftmanship. It’s an important part of the profession,” said Magnus Braide, Professor of Anatomy. “It’s good to be able to train on corpses, as it’s risk-free.” 

He said that people in Sweden knew about donating their organs but that not enough people were aware that they could go one step further and donate their entire bodies.

Sweden proposes ban on new religious free schools

Sweden’s education ministry has proposed a ban on the establishment of new schools and after-school activities centres, with a religious orientation. 

The compromise proposal will allow existing Christian, Muslim and Jewish schools to continue their operations, but prevent new ones from being established. 

The ban on new religious schools is now being sent out to consultation, with the government hoping that it can come into force by June 2024. 

Swedish woman who joined Islamic State found ‘not guilty’ 

 A court in Gothenburg has found a Swedish woman who joined the Islamic State terror group in Syria not guilty of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and violations of international law, after which all cases against her have been closed. 

The woman left Gothenburg in 2013 to join the terror group and was held in the al-Hol och Camp Roj prison camps until October, when she was returned to Sweden with her two small children. 

“It’s hard to investigate crimes in Syria, hard to get evidence, hard to know what the person did or didn’t do, hard to get to the bottom of what happened there,” the prosecutor Peter Larsson told the GP newspaper. 

Fewer than expected Ukrainian refugees: border police 

The number of new refugees coming to Sweden has reduced rapidly in recent days, with only between 100 and 200 coming a day, compared to 1,000 in the early stages of the Russian invasion, according to Swedish border police. 

“We never expected such a rapid decrease,” Mats Bergren, head of the border police in southern Sweden, told state broadcaster SR. 

Sweden gives 300m more kronor to Lund neutron accelerator

The Swedish government announced plans on Tuesday to grant 300 million Swedish kronor extra to the ESS research institute in Lund, southern Sweden.

“ESS is a strategically important investment for Swedish and European research, and the facility will contribute within climate research, life science, new materials and clean energy, areas where we see several of the world’s major societal challenges,” education minister Anna Ekström said on a visit to the facility. “ESS strengthens Sweden’s position as a leading research nation.”

In December, ESS – the European Spallation Source – announced that the research site would not be fully functional until 2027, four years after originally planned, while they simultaneously noted a substantial increase to the cost of the project.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 12 April 2022 08:57 CEST
Ericsson suspends all Russia operations indefinitely

Swedish network equipment maker Ericsson said on Monday that it was suspending all of its Russian operations over the war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future.

The telecom giant already announced in late February that it would stop all deliveries to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

“In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely,” Ericsson said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: all verksamhet – all operations 

Sweden Democrats give leader green light to join Nato 

The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats party has been given a mandate by his party to push for Nato membership, meaning there is now a majority in parliament in favour of joining.

The party called a special meeting of its decision-making committee on Monday morning and shortly after midday, the committee gave Jimmie Åkesson, the party’s leader, a mandate to seek Nato membership for Sweden.

“We are not making this shift in our position without due consideration, but we have been in contact with The Finns, our sister party in Finland, who have also come to the same conclusion,” Aron Emilsson, the party’s foreign policy spokesperson told the Expressen newspaper. “Our assessment is that the timetable presented by the Social Democrats is far too slow.”

Swedish vocab: att ge grönt ljus – to give a green light

Digital meetings halved Swedish public sector flight emissions: report

The increase in digital meetings meant that emissions from flights taken by Sweden’s government agencies nearly halved in 2021, according to a new report from Sweden’s Environmental Protection Agency. 

More than 15.5 million digital meetings were held in 2021, the report has found, up 50 percent on 2020, while the emissions from work travel in total fell by 30 percent. 

However, this was not enough to stop a rise in emissions from government agencies over the year to 324,000 tonnes, due to a 12 percent rise in “emissions from other vehicles”, connected with increased use of ice breakers and more infrastructure work carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency.

Swedish vocab: utsläpp – emissions

Viking treasure for sale in Sweden 

A Viking treasure comprising 912 coins and 40 silver objects is to be sold at auction in Sweden, in what researchers are condemning as “a great tragedy”. 

The treasure, which dates back to 1018, was found in the 1980s in a writing desk, where a relative of the current owner had left the coins. 

While archeological discoveries found outside need to be reported to the regional government under Swedish law, this is not the case for finds made indoors, meaning the owners have the right to sell the objects at auction. 

“The auction is a great tragedy,” said Birgitta Hårdh, the professor emeritus of archeology who exhibited the finds at Lund’s Historical Museum. “It belongs to the state and should not be sold, in my view. It would be very, very tragic if the treasure were to be split up.” 

Swedish vocab: en utställning – an exhibition

Sweden has lowest unemployment in 2.5 years: report 

Sweden has the lowest unemployment in 2.5 years, with a record number of vacancies and low number of redundancies, the Swedish Public Employment agency has reported.

“Everything taken together, this is a very good labour market,” said Anders Ljungberg, from the agency. 

Nearly 355,000 people were registered as unemployed at the end of March, a fall of 86,000 people on the same month last year, bringing unemployment to 7 percent, the lowest rate since September 2019.

Swedish vocab: Summa summarum – everything taken together 

