NATO

Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if Sweden and Finland join NATO

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday warned of unspecified "consequences" should Finland and Sweden join the US-led NATO defence alliance, after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Published: 15 April 2022 13:47 CEST
NATO ship on its way through the Stockholm archipelago after the visit to Stockholm.
NATO ship on its way through the Stockholm archipelago after a visit to Stockholm. 23rd March 2022 Photo: Urban Andersson / TT

Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Finland said this week it will decide whether to apply for NATO membership within weeks, and Sweden is also discussing joining the alliance.

“The choice is up to the authorities of Sweden and Finland. But they should understand the consequences of such a step for our bilateral relations and for the architecture of European security as a whole,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She added that Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO is “unlikely to contribute to strengthening (their) international prestige”.

Zakharova said that the non-alignment policy of the two countries “provided a reliable level of security”, while membership in a military alliance is “not capable of strengthening their national security”.

“They will automatically find themselves on the NATO frontline,” Zakharova said.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Thursday that Russia would deploy nuclear weapons close to the three Baltic states and Scandinavia if Finland or Sweden decided to join.

Russia warns of nuclear escalation if Sweden joins Nato

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev has warned that if Sweden joined Nato, it would mean the end of "nuclear-free status for the Baltic", in the toughest threat yet from Moscow.

Published: 14 April 2022 13:32 CEST
Russia warns of nuclear escalation if Sweden joins Nato

Writing on his channel on the messaging app Telegram, Medvedev, who is now deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, said that the Baltic Region could no longer remain non-nuclear if Finland and Sweden join the defence alliance. 

“If this is done, no non-nuclear status of the Baltic will be possible,” Medvedev said. “The balance must be restored.” The result for Sweden and Finland, he continued, would be nuclear-armed Russian ships just “arm’s length” from their homes.

“Until today, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to,” he added. 

The prime ministers of Finland and Sweden on Wednesday shifted the process leading to Nato memberships up a gear, with Finland’s Sanna Marin declaring that a decision would be taken “within weeks, not months”, and Sweden’s Magdalena Andersson revealing that she wanted to get a decision taken in time for it not to clash with Sweden’s election campaign. 

As well as the nuclear threat, Medvedev warned that Finland joining Nato would force Russia to post more troops and weapons to its northwestern border with Finland. 

“If Sweden and Finland join Nato, the length of the alliance’s land borders with Russia will more than double,” he said. “Naturally, these borders will have to be strengthened.” 

As for Sweden, Medvedev said that Russia would have to “seriously strengthen the grouping of ground forces and air defence (and) deploy significant naval forces in the Gulf of Finland”.

Follow the national Nato debate with The Local’s podcast, Sweden in Focus.

Lithuanian Defence Minister, Arvydas Anusauskas, expressed bewilderment that Medvedev was threatening Sweden with a nuclear Baltic when it was common knowledge that it has deployed nuclear-armed Iskander cruise missiles in the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, since at least 2016. 

“The current Russian threats look quite strange when we know that, even without the present security situation, they keep the weapons 100km from Lithuania’s border,” the minister said.

“Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad. The international community, the countries in the region, are perfectly aware of this. They use it as a threat.” 

