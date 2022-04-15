Three police injured after riot in Sweden

While two of the officers had minor injuries, the state of the third was unknown, police said in a statement, adding that two people had been arrested.

Footage from the scene in the city of Linkoping on Sweden’s east coast showed a car burning and dozens of masked people attacking police cars.

“The mood has been aggressive and there have been attacks against police at the scene,” police spokeswoman Asa Willsund told broadcaster SVT, adding that things had calmed down after police had backed off.

The riot started ahead of a planned demonstration by anti-Muslim Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and his party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), that was meant to include a burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

While Stram Kurs had been given permission to hold their demonstration in the Skaggetorp neighbourhood — where over 50 percent of inhabitants were born abroad — they were not able to start it as police were dealing the with rioters.

“There are masked individuals at the scene that are throwing rocks at police,” a statement from regional police said, without identifying if they were part of the scheduled protest or counter-protesters.

Videos posted on social media showed young men smashing in windows of police cars and shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest).

The demonstration was scheduled to start at 3:30 pm but according to police they had not been able to carry it out.

Riots also broke out in Norrköping on Thursday evening in response to the planned demonstration in Linkoping.

Rioters throwing stones at the police in Navesta in Norrköping on Thursday evening, 14th April 2022. The unrest was triggered by the fact that right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan has been given permission to hold a public meeting. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång / TT

Stone were thrown at police and rescue services and a tram attacked.