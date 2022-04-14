Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Next stop Nato, healthcare tips, and are the Liberals doomed?

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 16 April 2022 09:00 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Gunilla Herolf, a Nato expert at the Swedish Institute of International Affair, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we look at why Nyamko Sabuni quit as leader of the Liberals and how a change in leadership is likely to affect the outcome of the Swedish election this September.

With Nato membership looking increasingly likely for Sweden, we get expert analysis from Gunilla Herolf on what this will mean for a country that has long cherished its policy of military non-alignment. 

Finally, we shine a light on Sweden’s healthcare guarantee and how you can ensure you get the medical help you’re entitled to. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: 65,000 bomb shelters, a Swedish teacher’s tips, and Easter insults

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 9 April 2022 08:02 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish teacher and book publisher Sofi Tegsveden Deveaux, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we get to grips with why Sweden has so many bomb shelters, where you can find them, and what state they’re in.

We also look at the results of our poll on how easy or hard it is to learn Swedish and we get some really excellent tips from our guest Sofi on the most important things to bear in mind if you want to master the lingo. 

Last but not least, we discuss a Swedish Easter tradition so unusual that none of us had even heard of it until our intrepid reporter Becky Waterton started doing some paschal digging. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 
