PODCAST: Next stop Nato, healthcare tips, and are the Liberals doomed?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Gunilla Herolf, a Nato expert at the Swedish Institute of International Affair, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange.

In this edition we look at why Nyamko Sabuni quit as leader of the Liberals and how a change in leadership is likely to affect the outcome of the Swedish election this September.

With Nato membership looking increasingly likely for Sweden, we get expert analysis from Gunilla Herolf on what this will mean for a country that has long cherished its policy of military non-alignment.

Finally, we shine a light on Sweden’s healthcare guarantee and how you can ensure you get the medical help you’re entitled to.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.