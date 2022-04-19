Read news from:
Austria
EXPLAINED: What Sweden’s 2022 spring budget means for you

Sweden has presented its 2022 spring budget, which has been clearly affected by war in Ukraine and the later stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's The Local's round-up of some of the key proposals and how they may affect you.

Published: 19 April 2022 11:18 CEST
The Swedish government has presented the spring budget for this year. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

What’s the spring budget?

The spring amendment budget (vårändringsbudgeten) is usually mainly used to tweak or add bits and pieces to Sweden’s main annual budget, which is presented in autumn.

Sweden’s last main annual budget, approved by parliament in December 2021, was historic, as parliament rejected the ruling Social Democrat budget and opted to approve the right-wing opposition’s budget instead. The 2021 opposition budget was co-authored by the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the far-right Sweden Democrats, who are Sweden’s third largest party, meaning that this is the first time Sweden is run on a budget co-authored by a far-right party.

In total, the government’s amendment budget presented by Finance Minister Mikael Damberg on Tuesday represents a list of measures costing 31.4 billion kronor, (€3.04bn)including measures to strengthen healthcare and civil defence. When extra amendment budgets and government agreements on sending aid to Ukraine are included, the total cost amounts to 35.4 million kronor.

The government and parliament have already made changes to the 2022 budget, in the form of five extra amendment budgets in addition to this spring amendment budget.

These include, among other things, a two billion increase in defence spending, compensation for high energy costs, lower taxes on petrol and diesel, and billions of kronor in pandemic-related measures.

Here’s how Sweden’s budget proposals may affect you:

Healthcare

Sweden’s budget proposals on healthcare consist of two main posts. The first consists of 500 million kronor to go towards hiring new healthcare workers, with the biggest focus on nurses. 

Aside from this, billions of kronor have already been put aside to strengthen the healthcare sector after the pandemic, shorten waiting times for treatment which grew during the crisis, and assist regions in hiring more healthcare staff. In total, the government has spent almost 600 billion kronor on various pandemic-related measures, a figure Damberg describes as “astronomic”.

The second healthcare-related post in the amendment budget consists of 1.2 billion kronor which will be used to finance a fourth vaccine dose against Covid-19.

“The situation is still uncertain. There is a risk for an increase in the spread of infection,” Damberg said, adding that Covid-19 is no longer classified as an illness representing a danger to society.

Defence

The budget also includes a further 800 million kronor, which will go to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden’s civil defence capabilities.

“This increases our resilience in wartime and in peacetime” Damberg said. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.” 

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order. 

An extra two million kronor will also go to the police, as well as 20 million kronor for Säpo, the Swedish Security Service. In addition to this, SOS Alarm, the authority handling emergency calls, will receive 25 million kronor extra.

Ukraine

The government has also put aside 9.8 billion kronor for the Swedish Migration Agency, in order to increase capacity to accept refugees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On top of this, 500 million kronor will go towards temporary support for those municipalities housing the bulk of refugees.

“Welcoming refugees must occur through a more even spread among municipalities in the entire country. In order to support the important efforts of voluntary organisations, we propose the allocation of additional funds,” the government explained.

In addition to this, 1.1 billion kronor is earmarked for “support for Ukraine”, although the budget does not state what kind of support this entails.

Inflation and energy prices

Finally, the budget includes measures to compensate for high electricity and fuel prices, as well as lowered taxes on fuel. In addition to this, a temporary increase in housing benefit for families with children costing 500 million kronor has been proposed.

Farmers will also receive support: temporary subsidies for farmers growing produce in greenhouses, subsidies for pig and poultry farmers and a temporary tax cut for diesel in the farming, forestry and water sectors.

Will the government’s budget be approved?

The government may face some challenges in getting their budget approved by parliament later in the spring.

The budget presented today contains a proposal to give Sweden’s least well-off pensioners – around half a million people – 1,000 kronor extra per month, starting in August.

This proposal, part of an agreement between the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party, was originally included in the Social Democrats’ 2021 budget proposal, which was rejected by parliament. It has been criticised by the right-wing opposition parties, who believe there are better ways of strengthening pensioners’ finances.

At Tuesday’s press conference presenting the budget, Damberg addressed the question of whether the government’s budget will be approved or not.

“I believe that there is support for the majority of measures,” he said. “But I note that a number of parties are extremely vague in their messages on how we should improve things for the least well-off pensioners.”

“If they were to reject this in parliament, then I will be talking about it a great deal in the lead-up to the election, in any case,” he continued.

For the government’s amendment budget to be rejected in parliament, the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats would need to agree on an alternative budget proposal supported by the Liberals, and the Centre Party would need to abstain from voting.

What do other parties think of the budget?

We mustn’t forget it’s an election year, so Sweden’s political parties are all keen to criticise the budget and use it as an opportunity to get their views across.

The Liberals were quick to comment on the spring budget, with their economic spokesperson Mats Persson describing it as “a weak budget from a weak government”.

Jakob Forssmed, the Christian Democrats’ economic spokesperson, was also critical of the Social Democrats’ budget proposal, saying it was marked by passivity.

Both Forssmed and Persson mentioned the riots in a number of Swedish cities over the Easter weekend, with Persson saying that the Sweden needs to be “rock-hard against crime, but also the causes of crime”, calling for new funds to increase police presence.

Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt was also critical of the budget, calling the two million kronor earmarked for police “coffee money”.

Sjöstedt was critical of the pension proposal, suggesting that the Sweden Democrats were open to presenting an alternative budget proposal.

“Is it possible for the opposition to come to an agreement on presenting a better proposal? I hope so, we’re not there yet, but I hope so,” he said.

The Centre Party wanted more support for renewable energy and an increase in funds going towards farmers, and were also critical of the government’s pension proposal.

“We’ve been extremely clear in stating that Sweden’s least well-off pensioners need better finances. But we are very disappointed that this complicated route has been chosen, with a new amendment that many have criticised,” Martin Ådahl, Centre’s economic spokesperson said.

The government might need the Centre Party’s support to approve their budget if the Moderates, Sweden Democrats and Christian Democrats can agree on a counter-proposal.

Per Bolund, the Green Party’s joint leader, would not give a guarantee on whether his party would approve the government’s budget or not. “We will take a position at a later stage on how we are going to vote on this in parliament,” he said.

Bolund’s reasoning is that his party feels that the budget proposal lacks climate-related measures. “This budget has been completely scraped bare of all forms of climate-related proposals,” he said.

The Left party were happy about the pension proposal, but criticised the budget proposal for not prioritising the climate and increased equality. They appear, however, to be willing to support the proposal in parliament.

The Moderates had not yet commented on the budget at the time of this article’s publication.

EXPLAINED: Sweden’s rising prices and what’s being done to stop them

Sweden is experiencing the highest inflation in 30 years. What's behind the price rises and what can the government do about it?

Published: 24 March 2022 15:16 CET
What are the factors behind the increase in prices in Sweden? 

The biggest single factor has been the rise in oil and gas prices, which has pushed up transport and manufacturing costs across the world, pushing up prices more or less across the board. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has also disrupted the production and transportation of goods, leading to shortages as the lifting of restrictions releases pent-up demand. 

Finally, most countries have been running expansive fiscal and monetary policies. The US, for instance, has so far sent out $1,400 cheques to 127 million households. 

SEB’s senior economist, Robert Bergqvist, told The Local that Sweden if anything faced slightly lower inflationary pressure than other countries. 

“One reason why Sweden has lower inflation is that we still have slower wage growth, because we have wage agreements that last for three to four years,” he said. 

READ ALSO: 

What has the government done to help people in Sweden? 

Quite a lot. 

In January it offered an electricity rebate of up to 2,000 kronor per month to all those hit by high electricity prices.

On March 14th, it launched a package of subsidies for car-owners. 

This included a pay-out of between 1,000 to 1,500 kronor to every car-owner in the country, which has cost the government 13.9bn kronor. 

It also included a temporary reduction in tax on petrol and diesel to the lowest level allowed by the European Union. The government said that this would reduce the price by 1.3 kronor per litre. This will reduce the government’s tax intake by 3.8 billion kronor. 

Finally, it has also a temporary increase in housing benefit for families with children, which could provide up to 1,325 kronor in extra benefits a month between July and December this year. 

Are the other political parties satisfied? 

Of course they’re not. This is an election year.

The Moderate Party are pushing for a tax cut that will reduce the price at the pump by five kronor a litre for diesel, and “several kronor” for petrol.

The Sweden Democrats party has proposed a package it claims will reduce the price of diesel by 9.45 kronor and petrol by 6.50 kronor, at a cost of 34bn kronor. 

The only party that is against reducing fuel tax is the Green Party, which instead wants to pass 20bn kronor to households living in the countryside to help them deal with the additional costs. Subsidising fuel, the party argued, meant “filling Putin’s warchest”. 

What about economists? 

Robert Bergqvist said that Sweden’s relatively strong government finances meant that it could easily afford to be this generous to lessen the pain for citizens. 

“It’s nothing that will jeopardise the very strong government finances that we have,” he said. “Sweden can afford a more expansionary fiscal policy.” 

The only risk, he argued was that having what he called a “slightly more expansionary fiscal policy” could end up pushing prices up even higher. “It could be a bit inflationary,” he said. 

What can Sweden’s central bank do? 

Controlling inflation is one of the key purposes of a central bank, and Sweden’s Riksbank is instructed to aim for inflation of two percent. 

The Riksbank’s current position is that there will be no increase in interest rates until the second half of 2024. But the prices rises of the last six months will almost certainly force it to act sooner. 

In an interview with Sweden’s state broadcaster SR last week, the bank’s governor, Stefan Ingves, said that the bank would need to change its position. Most economists in Sweden now expect a rate rise in the second half of this year, or at the start of next year. 

Ingves’s deputy, Anna Breman, said in a speech on Wednesday that it, now “now looks like it would be reasonable to bring forward a rise in interest rates”. 

Will Sweden manage to get prices under control? 

Bergqvist said he believed that the Riksbank had a relatively short window in which to act if it was to avoid the risk that high inflation expectations become firmly established among companies and wage earners. 

“We have new wage negotiations which will start at the end of this year, and you will have new wage deals in the first quarter of next year,” he said. 

If the unions expect higher inflation in the coming years, they are likely to push for more generous wage hikes, which could in turn lead to rising costs for companies, and so increase inflation still further. 

“When I talk to companies and households, everyone says that we have an inflation problem, that prices are going up, and I think we haven’t seen the worst yet,” he said. “I think inflation will continue to rise. Companies say costs are rising and that it’s also quite easy to raise prices right now.” 

If the Riksbank does not take action soon, he argued, then high inflation expectations will become more too established to reduce much higher interest rates, which could cause a recession.  

“And that will make it much more difficult for the Riksbank to bring inflation down to two percent,” he said. 

