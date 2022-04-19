Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

No rioting in Malmö on Monday night

Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.

Protests, which started on Thursday, turned violent in several cities over the past four days, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.

However, on Monday night, the riots appeared to have ceased. There was no rioting last night in Malmö, or any of the other cities hit by riots over the past four days.

“It’s even been quieter than a normal night,” said Johnny Gustafsson, in the eastern region which has responsibility for Linköping and Norrköping, two of the cities affected.

In Malmö, two cars were burned on Monday night, but police do not believe the fires were connected to the riots. More Muslim countries meanwhile protested the burning of their religion’s holy book. Officials in several Muslim countries condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan. Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections, he has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Koran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan. Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy. Swedish Vocab: lugn – calm

Sweden boosts spending on civil defence in spring budget

Sweden is to channel a further 800 million kronor to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden’s civil defence capabilities, the country’s finance minister has announced.

The new funding, which will go to municipalities, regional government, and other organisations, was announced of part of the country’s spring budget, announced on Tuesday.

“This will strengthen our ability to resist in both war and peace,” Sweden’s finance minister, Mikael Damberg, said in a press conference. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.”

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order.

Here is The Local’s explainer on the spring budget proposal, and what it could mean for you.

Swedish Vocab: en insats – an input/effort

Court rules that people from Sweden can receive child sickness benefits abroad Sweden’s highest civil court has ruled that those working from abroad can still receive Sweden’s child sickness benefit, known in Sweden as “Vård av barn”, or more commonly, vab. A woman who was working from South Africa was turned down by the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, when she applied to receive payments. The court had decided that she is indeed able to receive the benefit, and has ordered the agency to pay her. Swedish Vocab: att neka – to deny

Three arrested in Malmö in connection with Koran riots

Three people have been arrested in Malmö on Sunday night after they were seen filling plastic bottles with petrol at a garage, in connection with the riots seen Rosengård on Saturday and Sunday night.

A large gathering of young men formed around the street of Ramels Väg in the Rosengård neighbourhood, burning copies of the Koran, and police were pummelled with stones. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd, and by 3am on Monday morning, the streets were quiet.

Eight people were seized by police on Saturday night, and three were arrested on suspicion of “destruction causing public endangerment”.

“They were seen filling petrol in plastic bottles at a garage. They are suspected of planning to use the petrol-filled bottles as some form of molotov cocktail,” police spokesperson Filip Annas said.

Swedish Vocab: anhållna – arrested