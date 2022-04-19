Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The spring budget, 'vabbing' abroad and the latest on the riots. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 19 April 2022 08:15 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:25 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
A parent in Sweden looks after a sick child. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

No rioting in Malmö on Monday night

Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.
 
Protests, which started on Thursday, turned violent in several cities over the past four days, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
 
However, on Monday night, the riots appeared to have ceased. There was no rioting last night in Malmö, or any of the other cities hit by riots over the past four days.
 
“It’s even been quieter than a normal night,” said Johnny Gustafsson, in the eastern region which has responsibility for Linköping and Norrköping, two of the cities affected.  

In Malmö, two cars were burned on Monday night, but police do not believe the fires were connected to the riots. 

More Muslim countries meanwhile protested the burning of their religion’s holy book.

Officials in several Muslim countries condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan.

Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections, he has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Koran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy.

Swedish Vocab: lugn – calm

Sweden boosts spending on civil defence in spring budget

Sweden is to channel a further 800 million kronor to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden’s civil defence capabilities, the country’s finance minister has announced.

The new funding, which will go to municipalities, regional government, and other organisations, was announced of part of the country’s spring budget, announced on Tuesday.

“This will strengthen our ability to resist in both war and peace,” Sweden’s finance minister, Mikael Damberg, said in a press conference. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.”

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order.

Here is The Local’s explainer on the spring budget proposal, and what it could mean for you.

Swedish Vocab: en insats – an input/effort

Court rules that people from Sweden can receive child sickness benefits abroad

Sweden’s highest civil court has ruled that those working from abroad can still receive Sweden’s child sickness benefit, known in Sweden as “Vård av barn”, or more commonly, vab. 

A woman who was working from South Africa was turned down by the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, when she applied to receive payments. The court had decided that she is indeed able to receive the benefit, and has ordered the agency to pay her. 

Swedish Vocab: att neka – to deny 

Three arrested in Malmö in connection with Koran riots   

Three people have been arrested in Malmö on Sunday night after they were seen filling plastic bottles with petrol at a garage, in connection with the riots seen Rosengård on Saturday and Sunday night. 

A large gathering of young men formed around the street of Ramels Väg in the Rosengård neighbourhood, burning copies of the Koran, and police were pummelled with stones. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd, and by 3am on Monday morning, the streets were quiet. 

Eight people were seized by police on Saturday night, and three were arrested on suspicion of “destruction causing public endangerment”. 

“They were seen filling petrol in plastic bottles at a garage. They are suspected of planning to use the petrol-filled bottles as some form of molotov cocktail,” police spokesperson Filip Annas said. 

Swedish Vocab: anhållna – arrested 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

An Islamic State member freed, fewer Ukrainians arriving, and a shortage of corpses: Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 13 April 2022 08:29 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
 

Swedish medical university warns of shortage of corpses 

The Sahlgrenska Academy at Gothenburg University has said it needs the number of people donating their bodies for medical research to double for it to be able to train future surgeons.

“Surgeons who operate need to have good manual craftmanship. It’s an important part of the profession,” said Magnus Braide, Professor of Anatomy. “It’s good to be able to train on corpses, as it’s risk-free.” 

He said that people in Sweden knew about donating their organs but that not enough people were aware that they could go one step further and donate their entire bodies.

Sweden proposes ban on new religious free schools

Sweden’s education ministry has proposed a ban on the establishment of new schools and after-school activities centres, with a religious orientation. 

The compromise proposal will allow existing Christian, Muslim and Jewish schools to continue their operations, but prevent new ones from being established. 

The ban on new religious schools is now being sent out to consultation, with the government hoping that it can come into force by June 2024. 

Swedish woman who joined Islamic State found ‘not guilty’ 

 A court in Gothenburg has found a Swedish woman who joined the Islamic State terror group in Syria not guilty of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and violations of international law, after which all cases against her have been closed. 

The woman left Gothenburg in 2013 to join the terror group and was held in the al-Hol och Camp Roj prison camps until October, when she was returned to Sweden with her two small children. 

“It’s hard to investigate crimes in Syria, hard to get evidence, hard to know what the person did or didn’t do, hard to get to the bottom of what happened there,” the prosecutor Peter Larsson told the GP newspaper. 

Fewer than expected Ukrainian refugees: border police 

The number of new refugees coming to Sweden has reduced rapidly in recent days, with only between 100 and 200 coming a day, compared to 1,000 in the early stages of the Russian invasion, according to Swedish border police. 

“We never expected such a rapid decrease,” Mats Bergren, head of the border police in southern Sweden, told state broadcaster SR. 

Sweden gives 300m more kronor to Lund neutron accelerator

The Swedish government announced plans on Tuesday to grant 300 million Swedish kronor extra to the ESS research institute in Lund, southern Sweden.

“ESS is a strategically important investment for Swedish and European research, and the facility will contribute within climate research, life science, new materials and clean energy, areas where we see several of the world’s major societal challenges,” education minister Anna Ekström said on a visit to the facility. “ESS strengthens Sweden’s position as a leading research nation.”

In December, ESS – the European Spallation Source – announced that the research site would not be fully functional until 2027, four years after originally planned, while they simultaneously noted a substantial increase to the cost of the project.

SHOW COMMENTS