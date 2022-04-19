For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The spring budget, 'vabbing' abroad and the latest on the riots. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 19 April 2022 08:15 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:25 CEST
A parent in Sweden looks after a sick child. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
An Islamic State member freed, fewer Ukrainians arriving, and a shortage of corpses: Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 13 April 2022 08:29 CEST
