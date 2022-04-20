For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New moves towards Nato, Ukrainians to Lund, and a fall in online sales. Find out what's going on in Sweden, with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 20 April 2022 07:58 CEST
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Prison for sex-buyers, passport appointments doubled, and Easter Covid advice. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 14 April 2022 07:34 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments