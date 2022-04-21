Read news from:
Police in Malmö report Danish extremist for hate crimes

Police in Malmö have reported Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan for "agitation against an ethnic group", after he burned a copy of the Koran in the city, triggering violent riots.

Published: 21 April 2022 11:44 CEST
The Danish extremist holds a Koran-burning protest in Landskrona on Saturday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

When Malmö police tried to have someone prosecuted for burning a copy of the Koran, the Islamic holy book, in 2020, local prosecutors decided that the act did not constitute an ethnic hate crime as covered by the law, as Muslims are not an ethnic group.   

“We believe that this needs to be considered one more time,” Jimmy Arkenheim, district police chief in Malmö, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. 

“We think that it would have been good to have this tested one more time in court, because we of course understand that this provokes a offence, at the same time as we have a strong freedom of expression which needs to be set against this.”

Arkenheim said that police believed it was important that the issue was considered in a courtroom and that the “full picture” was assessed again. 

“When you look at the background for how the law was developed and its purpose, we think that it needs to be looked at one more time. Then it’s possible that they again reach the same conclusion.” 

BUSINESS

Sweden opens criminal probe into Ericsson over Iraq corruption claims

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened up an investigation into cases of corruption involving telecoms giant Ericsson in Iraq, including suspected bribes to the Islamic State (IS) group.

Published: 21 April 2022 09:13 CEST
Sweden opens criminal probe into Ericsson over Iraq corruption claims

Senior Public Prosecutor Leif Görts confirmed that the investigation had been launched following reports of potential corruption between 2011 and 2019.

“We have reason to believe that crimes of corruption may have been committed in Iraq during this time period and therefore deemed it necessary to open a preliminary investigation,” Görts told AFP, stressing it was still in its “early stages.”

The network equipment maker’s chief executive Börje Ekholm conceded in a newspaper interview in February that some Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport through areas controlled by the group in Iraq.

The admission was made before the publication of a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealing that an internal Ericsson investigation from 2019 was never made public.

The internal probe had identified possible corruption between 2011 and 2019 in the group’s Iraqi operations.

Ericsson has already agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties to US authorities to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait in 2019, and said last week that it expected it would have to pay more fines over the Iraq case.

At Ericsson’s annual meeting in late March, shareholders voted against discharging Ekholm and the board from liabilities, a normally routine decision. Both Ekholm and board members were nonetheless re-elected to their positions.

The Swedish firm’s shares have lost over a quarter of their value since mid-February.

