For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's terror threat, a new poll on Nato, Paludan's sights on parliament and work permit laws are some of the main news stories from Sweden on Thursday.
Published: 21 April 2022 08:16 CEST
Rasmus Paludan in Denmark on Tuesday April 19th, where he held a koran-burning demonstration in Tårnby, south of Copenhagen. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The spring budget, 'vabbing' abroad and the latest on the riots. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 19 April 2022 08:15 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:25 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments