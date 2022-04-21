Read news from:
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's terror threat, a new poll on Nato, Paludan's sights on parliament and work permit laws are some of the main news stories from Sweden on Thursday.

Published: 21 April 2022 08:16 CEST
Rasmus Paludan in Denmark on Tuesday April 19th, where he held a koran-burning demonstration in Tårnby, south of Copenhagen. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/TT

Koran burnings could raise Sweden’s terror threat

After Rasmus Paludan’s Koran burnings in a number of Swedish cities over the Easter weekend, Sweden has been identified by multiple countries as a country where offences towards Islam are permitted.

Actions such as this may affect the terror threat against Sweden, according to NCT, Sweden’s national centre in charge of analysing the terror threat against the country.

“We’ve seen in the past that perceived violations can act as a driving force in the intention to carry out terror attacks,” head of the centre, Ethen Limén, told TT newswire.

The terror threat against Sweden remains at level three on a five-level scale, NCT confirm in their new yearly analysis. This means that an attack could occur.

The fact that Sweden is linked to events which can be seen as offensive towards Muslims or Islam is one example of a factor which could increase the risk of inspiring terror attacks, according to NCT.

After Paludan’s Koran burnings over Easter, news spread over the world and the events have been condemned by a number of countries with large Muslim populations including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to newspaper DN.

Swedish vocabulary: terrorhot – terror threat

Majority of Swedes want to join Nato

For the first time, a majority of Swedes are in favour of Sweden joining Nato, according to a new Novus poll carried out on behalf of SVT.

Just one week ago, 45 percent of Swedes were in favour of membership. That figure has now increased to 51 percent.

Novus’ poll was carried out after Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin visited Stockholm, holding a joint press conference with Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson.

Finland appears close to saying yes to Finnish membership of Nato, which could also increase the chances of Sweden joining the alliance. 

“64 percent of Swedes want to join if Finland do,” Novus’ CEO Torbjörn Sjöström told SVT.

According to Marin, a Finnish answer on the question of Nato membership can be expected “within weeks”. In Sweden, a security analysis is currently being carried out between the government and the parliamentary parties, with a report due on the 31st of May, at the latest. Andersson has hinted, however, that the analysis could be ready earlier.

Swedish vocabulary: medlemskap – membership

Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan to stand in Swedish election

Rasmus Paludan and his right-wing extremist party Stram Kurs (“Hard Line”) will be standing in Sweden’s parliamentary election in September this year, Sweden’s election authority confirmed to newswire TT.

In 2019, Paludan stood in Danish parliamentary elections, achieving only 1.8 percent of the vote. Under Denmark’s proportional representation system, parties must achieve at least two percent of the vote in order to enter the Danish parliament.

In Sweden, you must be a Swedish citizen in order to be elected to parliament. Paludan’s father is Swedish, and he applied for and was granted Swedish citizenship in 2020.

In order to enter the Swedish parliament, Paludan must win at least for percent of the vote in the upcoming election.

To put that in to perspective, current parliamentary parties the Liberals and the Green Party are currently polling under four percent, and are thereby at risk of losing their representatives in the Swedish Riksdag.

Over the Easter weekend, which coincided this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, he visited, or planned to visit, Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro, Landskrona, Malmö and the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby to hold “demonstrations”, setting fire to the Koran in order to provoke people living in these areas. Paludan has described these visits as an “election tour”.

Paludan’s demonstrations resulted in riots involving vandalism and violence aimed primarily at police.

At least 40 people have been arrested or charged, many of whom were minors. In total, 26 police officers have been injured.

Swedish vocabulary: att kandidera – to stand in an election

Sweden’s new work permit law passed in parliament

A new work permit law designed to minimise the number of so-called talent deportations, where qualified professionals are deported due to minor paperwork issues, passed in the Swedish parliament yesterday afternoon.

The proposal includes a new work permit for “some highly qualified individuals” to come to Sweden in order to seek work or start a business, as well as a proposal targeting these talent deportations, stating that work permits do not need to be recalled in cases with “minor cases of deviation” from work permit laws, or “if revoking the work permit does not seem reasonable in light of the circumstances”.

In addition to this, work permits will only be issued to applicants who already have a job contract, employers will be liable to report to authorities if the terms of employment are changed and become less favourable, and employers will be subject to fines if they do not provide written information to the Migration Agency about the applicant’s terms of employment.

Furthermore, work permit holders wishing to bring family with them will need to prove that they can provide for their family members before their applications are approved.

Here is The Local’s guide on the law, and how it will affect foreigners wishing to work in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetstillstånd – work permit

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The spring budget, 'vabbing' abroad and the latest on the riots. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 19 April 2022 08:15 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:25 CEST
No rioting in Malmö on Monday night

Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group’s burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence.
 
Protests, which started on Thursday, turned violent in several cities over the past four days, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
 
However, on Monday night, the riots appeared to have ceased. There was no rioting last night in Malmö, or any of the other cities hit by riots over the past four days.
 
“It’s even been quieter than a normal night,” said Johnny Gustafsson, in the eastern region which has responsibility for Linköping and Norrköping, two of the cities affected.  

In Malmö, two cars were burned on Monday night, but police do not believe the fires were connected to the riots. 

More Muslim countries meanwhile protested the burning of their religion’s holy book.

Officials in several Muslim countries condemned the move that sparked the protests: the burning of the holy book by the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan.

Aiming to drum up support ahead of September elections, he has declared a “tour” of Sweden, planning to visit cities and towns with large Muslim populations with the intent of burning copies of the Koran as the faithful mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Paludan intends to stand in the September poll but does not yet have the necessary signatures to secure his candidacy.

Swedish Vocab: lugn – calm

Sweden boosts spending on civil defence in spring budget

Sweden is to channel a further 800 million kronor to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden’s civil defence capabilities, the country’s finance minister has announced.

The new funding, which will go to municipalities, regional government, and other organisations, was announced of part of the country’s spring budget, announced on Tuesday.

“This will strengthen our ability to resist in both war and peace,” Sweden’s finance minister, Mikael Damberg, said in a press conference. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.”

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order.

Here is The Local’s explainer on the spring budget proposal, and what it could mean for you.

Swedish Vocab: en insats – an input/effort

Court rules that people from Sweden can receive child sickness benefits abroad

Sweden’s highest civil court has ruled that those working from abroad can still receive Sweden’s child sickness benefit, known in Sweden as “Vård av barn”, or more commonly, vab. 

A woman who was working from South Africa was turned down by the Swedish Social Insurance Agency, when she applied to receive payments. The court had decided that she is indeed able to receive the benefit, and has ordered the agency to pay her. 

Swedish Vocab: att neka – to deny 

Three arrested in Malmö in connection with Koran riots   

Three people have been arrested in Malmö on Sunday night after they were seen filling plastic bottles with petrol at a garage, in connection with the riots seen Rosengård on Saturday and Sunday night. 

A large gathering of young men formed around the street of Ramels Väg in the Rosengård neighbourhood, burning copies of the Koran, and police were pummelled with stones. Police used teargas to disperse the crowd, and by 3am on Monday morning, the streets were quiet. 

Eight people were seized by police on Saturday night, and three were arrested on suspicion of “destruction causing public endangerment”. 

“They were seen filling petrol in plastic bottles at a garage. They are suspected of planning to use the petrol-filled bottles as some form of molotov cocktail,” police spokesperson Filip Annas said. 

Swedish Vocab: anhållna – arrested 

