Sweden’s Social Democrats kick off ‘marathon meeting’ on Nato membership

Sweden's Social Democrats are holding a "marathon meeting" this Friday on whether to join the Nato security alliance. The party's parliamentary group is joining its main leadership committee to thrash out the contentious issue.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:02 CEST
Social Democrat party secretary Tobias Baudin arrives at the "marathon meeting" on Nato on Friday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

“The is the first big discussion in the party,” a source told the Aftonbladet newspaper, which was the first to report on the meeting on Thursday.  

The meeting, which will run from 9am to 3pm, marks the official start of a process many commentators see as designed to build support within the party ahead of a shift in policy in favour of a Nato application.

READ ALSO: The likely timetable for how Sweden could join Nato

Ahead of the meeting, climate minister Annika Strandhäll, who chairs the party’s women’s organisation, Social Democratic Women in Sweden, said that the party needed to reexamine its long-held policy of non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“Social Democratic Women in Sweden has a long history of working for peace and disarmament,” she told TT. “We have a decision of the Social Democrat’s annual conference which states clearly that we in Sweden should be non-aligned and not apply to join Nato.

But when the security situation changes, as has happened with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she said, it was the Social Democratic Women in Sweden’s responsibility to once again debate the membership issue. 

Social Democratic Women in Sweden, known in Sweden as S-Kvinnor, is seen by party watchers as one of the likely pockets of resistance to Nato membership. 

READ ALSO: Why isn’t Sweden part of the Nato security alliance?

At the same time, the party has appointed some of its most heavyweight figures, including the former foreign minister, Margot Wallström, the current foreign minister, Ann Linde, and Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, to take leading roles in the discussion within the party over joining Nato. 

The Social Democrats’ Secretary-General, Tobias Baudin, told TT that leading ministers and former ministers would lead a series of digital meetings with party members on May 9th, May 10th, and May 12th. 

“We have now decided on a number of speakers, people who will hold discussions with each of our party districts,” he told TT. 

Among those meeting party districts will be Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, Aid Minister Mathilda Ernkrans, and EU Minister Hans Dahlgren.

Margot Wallström, Sweden’s former foreign minister, will also lead discussions. 

“They have been selected because they are central representatives of the party who have a strong legitimacy, respect and confidence within our party, but also because they have good knowledge on this issue,” Baudin told the newswire.

He said that the discussions would lead off with a broad analysis of security and foreign policy issues, and would also cover both the advantages and disadvantages of Nato membership. 

“Most of all, they need to make sure that we have a good dialogue with the local boards of each of our party districts because these are the discussions that need to be there as a strong foundation if we need to take a decision later,” he said. 

Majority of Swedes now in favour of joining Nato: poll

A majority of Swedes are in favour of joining Nato, a new poll showed Thursday, as Sweden's ruling party gears up for a debate on whether to abandon the country's military non-alignment.

Published: 22 April 2022 10:24 CEST
The survey, carried out by polling institute Novus, showed that 51 percent of Swedes were in favour of joining the military alliance, the first time the pollster has recorded a majority on the issue and up from 45 percent just a week ago.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a surge in public support for joining Nato. Recent polls by other institutes have previously shown a majority in favour of joining, but Novus said it believed public opinion was now being influenced by the Nato debate underway in neighbouring Finland, where the issue is being mulled by MPs following the publication of a security policy white paper last week.

Many analysts have predicted that Finland will ultimately submit a bid in time for a Nato summit in June.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visited her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson last week, signalling that the neighbouring countries, which are both Nato partners but officially “non-aligned”, are moving in unison.

“Swedish opinion in favour of Nato is increasing because they believe it will be done together with Finland and (people) are then more positive to a Swedish membership,” Novus chief executive Torbjorn Sjostrom said in a statement.

If Finland were to join the alliance, 64 percent of Swedes questioned said they were in favour of joining.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Thursday she wanted to speed up the completion of parliament’s security policy analysis that is meant to guide MP’s discussions.

Linde told broadcaster Sveriges Radio that she wanted it completed by May 13, instead of May 31 as currently planned.

“Finland has already published its analysis and there is strong pressure onus to complete our analysis,” Linde said. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats said last week they would begin an internal debate on whether Sweden should apply for membership.

The party has historically opposed NATO membership. A reversal of that policy would pave the way for a Swedish bid.

According to newspaper Aftonbladet, sources within the Social Democrats said a “marathon meeting” on NATO was scheduled for Friday, the party’s “first major discussion” on the issue.

