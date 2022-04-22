For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: gökotta
Today's word of the day describes a charming Swedish tradition which often takes place around Ascension Day in late May or early June.
Published: 22 April 2022 11:51 CEST
What time is it? Cuckoo o'clock! Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: maskrosbarn
Today's word of the day literally translates to English as "dandelion child". But what is a dandelion child, and where does the term come from?
Published: 19 April 2022 15:14 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments