Swedish word of the day: gökotta

Today's word of the day describes a charming Swedish tradition which often takes place around Ascension Day in late May or early June.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:51 CEST
What time is it? Cuckoo o'clock! Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

The noun gökotta describes the Swedish tradition of going birdwatching – or taking a fågelskådartur – in order to spot a gök (cuckoo).

The word is made up of the noun gök, the Swedish word for cuckoo, and otta, an old Swedish word for the time of day between night and dawn. The word otta comes from Old Norse ótta. Ótta still exists in Icelandic, where it historically referred to 3 o’clock in the morning, under an old system where night and day were split into three-hour chunks (3 o’clock in the afternoon also had a special term in Icelandic: nón).

The word has an indo-European root, which also produced the Gothic 𐌿𐌷𐍄𐍅𐍉 (ûhtwô), Old High German uohta and Old English ūhta. This indo-European root is also the origin of the Sanskrit word अक्तु (aktu) meaning “night” or “dark”.

Nowadays, you are most likely to hear the term otta in relation to some sort of religious ceremony, such as a julotta (an early service on Christmas morning), or an ottesång, an early-morning hymn service which used to take place in churches across Sweden on Sundays and religious holidays.

Anyway, back to the gökotta. The tradition involves going into the forest early on a spring morning, picnic in hand, to wait in silence in hopes of hearing the cuckoo’s song.

Around a century ago, celebrating the gökotta became popular in Sweden – with Ascension Day being a good time to do so, as it coincides with the cuckoo’s return from its winter migration in Africa.

Although some churches organise outdoor services featuring a gökotta excursion, the tradition has its roots in the Swedish folk movement.

In southern Sweden, you may be able to hear the cuckoo as early as the end of April – in mountainous areas and further north, you may have to wait two or three weeks more before you can hear its cry.

According to Swedish folk belief, the cry of the cuckoo may be a fateful sound, depending on the direction from which the sound is heard: Södergök är dödergök, östergök är tröstegök. Nordegök är sorgegök, västergök är bästergök. (“Southern cuckoo is death cuckoo, eastern cuckoo is consolation cuckoo. Northern cuckoo is sorrow cuckoo, western cuckoo is the best cuckoo”).

Additionally, a cuckoo’s cry heard near your home was considered as warning of an imminent death. Cuckoos may even hold answers to the future: another folk belief suggests that asking the first cuckoo you hear the following question and waiting for the number of calls in response will reveal the life expectancy of the person asking the question: “Lilla gök på kvist, säg mig visst, hur många år jag får? / Little cuckoo on a branch, tell me, how many years will I get?”

On a more cheerful note, folklore also states that the first cuckoo of the season can reveal when you will marry: count one year for each time the cuckoo cries in response to your question.

Example sentences

Vill ni med på gökotta imorgon bitti?

Do you want to go looking for cuckoos early tomorrow morning?

Gökottan är en gammal svensk tradition som har sina rötter i den svenska folkrörelsen.

The gökotta is an old Swedish tradition with its roots in the Swedish folk movement.

By Shandana Mufti and Becky Waterton

Swedish word of the day: maskrosbarn

Today's word of the day literally translates to English as "dandelion child". But what is a dandelion child, and where does the term come from?

Published: 19 April 2022 15:14 CEST
Today’s word of the day is a compound made up of two separate nouns. The first part of the word, maskros, translates literally as “worm rose” and is the Swedish word for dandelion. The second element, barn, is the Swedish word for child.

So, what is a maskrosbarn or “dandelion child”? The term refers to a child who has a challenging or unstable home life or childhood, but who thrives despite this, in the same way that dandelions can grow through tarmac and thrive in difficult conditions.

You may have heard the term before – there is a charity with the same name which works with maskrosbarn who may be the children of parents with addiction problems, experience violence at home or who may suffer from a mental illness.

According to the Maskrosbarn charity, 500,000 children in Sweden have a parent with an addiction problem or mental illness which puts them at risk, or a parent who physically abuses them. The charity provides support to 100 children and young people per week, such as by providing them with counselling, coaching programmes or opportunities to meet others in the same position.

One former maskrosbarn is actor and comedian Morgan Alling, who had a difficult childhood spent in multiple foster homes where he was bullied and subject to physical abuse, until, ultimately, he was placed with a foster father who accepted him and provided an environment where he could thrive.

Alling has since written a biography titled Kriget är slut (The War is Over) about a his experience of being a maskrosbarn and how discovering his love for theatre paved the way for his future success.

Example sentences:

Han är ett äkta maskrosbarn, han hade en otroligt svår uppväxt men har klarat sig trots allt.

He’s a true dandelion child, he had an extremely difficult childhood but has done well for himself despite everything.

Min skola hade en föreläsning från Maskrosbarn i dag, de pratade om vem man kan prata med när man inte mår bra.

Maskrosbarn held a lecture at my school today, they spoke about who you can talk to if you’re not doing well.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is now available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.

If you know a child or young person who is struggling and needs help, they can contact Maskrosbarn at maskrosbarn.org. If you are interested in donating to Maskrosbarn to support their efforts, you can do so here.

